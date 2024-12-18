© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overlooked

Still haunted by Roger Golubski

By Peggy Lowe,
Steve KraskeHalle JacksonMackenzie Martin
Published December 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

What does it mean for Kansas City, Kansas, to move forward after the apparent suicide of Roger Golubski? KCUR gathered survivors and other community members for a public conversation about the damage Golubski caused, how they felt let down by the justice system and what they want to see happen next.

Overlooked is a production of KCUR Studios and the Midwest Newsroom, and a member of the NPR Podcast Network. Overlooked is reported by Peggy Lowe and produced by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Madeline Fox and Kris Husted. Digital editing by Gabe Rosenberg. 

This episode was produced by Halle Jackson from a community forum organized by KCUR's community engagement team: Laura Ziegler, Ron Jones and Zach Perez, with Peggy Lowe and Steve Kraske. Chris Prewitt was the audio engineer.

Overlooked: Golubski On Trial
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Mackenzie Martin
Mackenzie Martin is a senior podcast producer at KCUR Studios and host of the podcast, A People's History of Kansas City. Contact her at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now