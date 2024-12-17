© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

In the weeks after Roger Golubski's death, his victims say they still feel 'haunted'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 17, 2024 at 1:52 PM CST
After the death of Roger Golubski, community members gathered at the First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas to share their thoughts and discuss how to move forward.

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective Roger Golubski had been set to stand trial for accusations that he'd used the power of his badge to abuse and exploit Black women for decades. In the wake of his death, KCUR gathered survivors and other community members for a conversation about the damage he caused — and what they want to see happen next.

Dec. 2 was supposed to mark a day of justice for Wyandotte County.

After two years of home arrest, Roger Golubski, a longtime Kansas City, Kansas Police detective accused of using the power of his badge to abuse and exploit Black women for decades, was set to stand trial.

Except that morning, he didn’t show up to court. It wasn’t long before he was found dead at his home of an apparent suicide. Without a defendant to stand trial, the case was dismissed.

Since then, the Kansas City, Kansas community has been grappling with Golubski's death. For his alleged victims, Golubski's death meant answers weren't coming anymore, but raised a whole lot of new questions.

To make some sense of it, KCUR gathered survivors and other community members for a conversation about what's happened, and how to move forward.

Among the attendants was Niko Quinn. She says Golubski pressured her into making false testimony during a double homicide case in 1994.

"I want healing. Give me some sleep. Give me some peace. That's what I want, and I don't want to be in no grave to get it," Quinn said.

This episode was produced from a community forum organized by KCUR's community engagement team: Laura Ziegler, Ron Jones and Zach Perez, with Peggy Lowe and Steve Kraske. Chris Prewitt was the audio engineer.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
