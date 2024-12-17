In the weeks after Roger Golubski's death, his victims say they still feel 'haunted'

Dec. 2 was supposed to mark a day of justice for Wyandotte County.

After two years of home arrest, Roger Golubski, a longtime Kansas City, Kansas Police detective accused of using the power of his badge to abuse and exploit Black women for decades, was set to stand trial.

Except that morning, he didn’t show up to court. It wasn’t long before he was found dead at his home of an apparent suicide. Without a defendant to stand trial, the case was dismissed.

Since then, the Kansas City, Kansas community has been grappling with Golubski's death. For his alleged victims, Golubski's death meant answers weren't coming anymore, but raised a whole lot of new questions.

To make some sense of it, KCUR gathered survivors and other community members for a conversation about what's happened, and how to move forward.

Among the attendants was Niko Quinn. She says Golubski pressured her into making false testimony during a double homicide case in 1994.

"I want healing. Give me some sleep. Give me some peace. That's what I want, and I don't want to be in no grave to get it," Quinn said.

This episode was produced from a community forum organized by KCUR's community engagement team: Laura Ziegler, Ron Jones and Zach Perez, with Peggy Lowe and Steve Kraske. Chris Prewitt was the audio engineer.

