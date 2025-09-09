© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
12th Annual "Words Save Lives" Event Held Wednesday in North Lawrence

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Wednesday is World Suicide Prevention Day. In Lawrence, the day will be recognized by a free event at Union Pacific Depot called "Words Save Lives." It's an evening filled with performances of poetry, dance and music. One of the organizers is Lawrence resident Marcia Epstein.
She's the former director of the Headquarters Counseling Center, now known as Headquarters Kansas. Epstein is perhaps best known for her decades of work helping other people deal with suicide loss. KPR's J. Schafer spoke to her about Wednesday's event.

The 12th annual "Words Save Lives" will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 pm at the Union Pacific Depot in north Lawrence. The event is intended for mature audiences (adults and older teens).
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
