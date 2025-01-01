A People's History of Kansas City Presents: BINGO!
With support from the Missouri Humanities Council, the team who brings you the podcast A People's History of Kansas City are taking the show on the road with three great bingo events.
Hosts and producers Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin have created a mash-up of trivia and bingo of fun facts from the first four seasons of the podcast. Fun and family-friendly, you need not be a history expert or a bingo aficionado to play.
Plan to attend any or all of these BINGO events and win great prizes!
- Thursday, August 21 at Cinder Block Brewery in North Kansas City. Click here to register.
- Tuesday, August 26 at Martin City Brewing's 135th Street Pizza & Taproom in KCMO. Click here to register.
- Wednesday, September 3 at Martin City Brewing's Blue Parkway Pizza & Taproom in Lee's Summit. Click here to register.
For each event, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30.
Cost for each event:
- $10 for KCUR members
- $15 for non-members, with the option to become a KCUR member when you register
KCUR members and non-members who opt in to become one receive a BONUS bingo card = more chances to WIN! Great prizes are available, including:
- An ice cream gift pack from Belfonte Ice Cream
- Exclusive A People's History of Kansas City merchandise
- A copy of the Jim the Wonder Dog children's book and basket of Three Dog Bakery Treats
- And more!
We'll be offering additional chances to win in the lead-up to each event, and there's no limit on the number of chances. Sign up here to opt-in to receive updates.