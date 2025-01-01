© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City Presents: BINGO!

Join KCUR for a chance to win great prizes and learn about the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped the Kansas City region.

With support from the Missouri Humanities Council, the team who brings you the podcast A People's History of Kansas City are taking the show on the road with three great bingo events.

Hosts and producers Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin have created a mash-up of trivia and bingo of fun facts from the first four seasons of the podcast. Fun and family-friendly, you need not be a history expert or a bingo aficionado to play.

Plan to attend any or all of these BINGO events and win great prizes!

For each event, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30.

Cost for each event:

  • $10 for KCUR members
  • $15 for non-members, with the option to become a KCUR member when you register

KCUR members and non-members who opt in to become one receive a BONUS bingo card = more chances to WIN! Great prizes are available, including:

  • An ice cream gift pack from Belfonte Ice Cream
  • Exclusive A People's History of Kansas City merchandise
  • A copy of the Jim the Wonder Dog children's book and basket of Three Dog Bakery Treats
  • And more!

We'll be offering additional chances to win in the lead-up to each event, and there's no limit on the number of chances. Sign up here to opt-in to receive updates.