A People's History of Kansas City Presents: BINGO!

With support from the Missouri Humanities Council, the team who brings you the podcast A People's History of Kansas City are taking the show on the road with three great bingo events.

Hosts and producers Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin have created a mash-up of trivia and bingo of fun facts from the first four seasons of the podcast. Fun and family-friendly, you need not be a history expert or a bingo aficionado to play.

Plan to attend any or all of these BINGO events and win great prizes!

For each event, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30.

Cost for each event:



$10 for KCUR members

$15 for non-members, with the option to become a KCUR member when you register

KCUR members and non-members who opt in to become one receive a BONUS bingo card = more chances to WIN! Great prizes are available, including:



An ice cream gift pack from Belfonte Ice Cream

Exclusive A People's History of Kansas City merchandise

A copy of the Jim the Wonder Dog children's book and basket of Three Dog Bakery Treats

And more!

We'll be offering additional chances to win in the lead-up to each event, and there's no limit on the number of chances. Sign up here to opt-in to receive updates.