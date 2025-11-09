© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Trump admin tells states to 'immediately undo' steps to fund November SNAP benefits

By Chandelis Duster
Published November 9, 2025 at 3:50 PM CST
Jen Janecek Hartman helps prepare bagged meals for a food bank for students at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in New Town, N.D.
John Locher
/
AP
The Trump administration late Saturday directed states that they must "immediately undo" any actions they have made to provide benefits to low-income families via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"To the extent States sent full SNAP payment files for November 2025, this was unauthorized. Accordingly, States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025," the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release. "Please advise the appropriate FNS Regional Office representative of steps taken to correct any actions taken that do not comply with this memorandum."

The directive follows an administrative stay granted by the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday temporarily blocking a lower court order that ordered the Trump administration to pay SNAP benefits in full for November.

The high court said its order would last until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit acted on the administration's request in that court for a stay.

