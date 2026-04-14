Kansas native hired as state's top education official

Kansas public schools will soon have a new chief administrator.

The Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday named Jake Steel as the state’s next education commissioner.

As commissioner, Steel will oversee the state education department’s daily operations and finances. He will also have a role in advocating for legislation in Topeka, as well as executing policies enacted by the Kansas board.

Steel is currently the director of strategy and operational alignment at the Kansas State Department of Education — a job that brought him back to his native Kansas about four years ago. Steel is a graduate of Garden City High School.

“I was raised here; I love this state,” Steel said before the board on Tuesday. “I have stories from all over the state, from Dighton to Hugoton to Lenexa … and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help them in their world.”

His work in his current role includes helping secure $26 million in federal funding for Kansas schools and expanding professional learning opportunities for educators.

Steel previously served as senior policy adviser at the U.S. Department of Education. Steel began his education career as a math teacher and holds a doctorate in leadership from Harvard University.

Steel will begin his term as education commissioner in July.

In a release, board chair Cathy Hopkins said Steel is a proven leader with a “clear vision for the future of education in Kansas.”

“The board looks forward to working with him to continue the progress underway and keep moving this work forward for Kansas students,” she said.

Current commissioner Randy Watson announced his retirement in September and will remain in the position until Steel takes over. He has been in the position since 2014.

The state department of education began the largely closed process of searching for a new commissioner in January. The department announced three finalists in March; the other two finalists were Geary County Schools Superintendent Reginald Eggleston and former Virginia state Superintendent Lisa Coons.

Seven of the 10 members on the Kansas board voted to support Steel’s selection.

Board member Michelle Dombrosky voted no, while board members Debby Potter and Connie O’Brien did not vote.

“I’m excited,” Steel said. “I’ll stay on my toes, and I hope I can earn my keep.”