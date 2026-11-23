This is a developing story that may be updated.

The plan to detonate weapons materials at a southeast Iowa Army plant has spurred outrage, confusion and fear over the potential for toxic lead to be spread far beyond the base after the blast.

There are two primary potential lead exposure pathways , according to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services:

Immediately after the blasts, the concern is airborne exposure: breathing in lead-containing particles.

In the longer term, the concern is surface exposure: contact with or ingestion of lead dust deposited on soil, playgrounds, vehicles, buildings and other surfaces.

To better understand what people living in the region should expect and do, The Midwest Newsroom interviewed two experts: Patrick O’Shaughnessy, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, on the morning of Nov. 21, and Jeffrey Catalano, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, on the afternoon of Nov. 20. Catalano is the director of environmental studies at Washington University and is also a professor of public health.

The Army said late on Sunday, Nov. 22, that the blast was planned for Wednesday, Nov. 25. That was the second time it was publicly delayed, after being scheduled for Nov. 20 and Nov. 23.

How rare is a planned detonation of unstable lead azide? Has anything similar to this happened in the Midwest?

“This is the first I’ve ever heard of lead azide exploding and being released into the air. I don’t know of any other example of this,” said Catalano, the Washington University professor.

A lead smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri, released lead that poisoned humans and contaminated soil, but that was “a continuous process over decades,” Catalano said.

He has an active research project examining lead that accumulated in the soils of the city of St. Louis. He said we can gain insight from looking at urban and suburban areas — the urban areas tend to have higher concentration of lead because vehicles using leaded gasoline traveled frequently there.

“But that’s a slow, gradual accumulation of lead. I think it can give us insight into what might happen on long timescales. But this brief explosive event is really unique, and I don’t know anything analogous,” Catalano said.

How will the weather affect the plume?

The wind was out of the southeast on Friday, which would have pushed the plume north if the detonations happened that day.

The wind flipped and was expected to come out of the northwest on Monday. Conditions could be different again on Wednesday.

“So folks that were very concerned even several days ago now are in a sense off the hook, and those who thought they were going to be OK are now right in the plume path,” O’Shaughnessy said before the second postponement.

How will the planned detonation affect Missouri? Could St. Louis be affected?

Although northeastern Missouri could be affected, depending on the wind, it is unlikely that St. Louis would experience any sort of impact, experts said.

Is this similar to smoke from Canadian wildfires in terms of spread? Will the air be polluted far beyond Iowa?

The short answer is no.

“This is going to be much, much more constrained,” O’Shaughnessy said.

“Anyone upwind from it will not see any effect because the wind will carry it, you know, in the opposite direction. So if you’re north of Middletown, it won’t affect you. I don’t see anyone even west of (U.S.) Highway 218 as being affected,” O’Shaughnessy said. “And it will dissipate.”

He said the plume will start losing its airborne mass as it travels. The farther it goes, the less of the original material will remain, he said.

In some respects, this event will be more similar to a volcano than a forest fire, O’Shaughnessy said.

What can I do to protect myself and my family on the day of the detonation?

The lead will be an inhalation hazard for a very short time, O’Shaughnessy said.

“And that’s the part that I think people can fairly easily protect themselves from: You can get out of the area altogether, or you can kind of isolate yourself in your home,” he said.

He recommended that people living in the plume zone should turn off their heaters.

“You don’t want to draw in any outside air into your home while this thing is going on,” O’Shaughnessy said.

No one should be outdoors in the plume zone, especially children, he said.

As of Monday, numerous state and county health departments shared advice going into the week. The Iowa Poison Control Center released these guidelines on Nov. 22.

How much lead will actually land on surfaces within the plume?

The U.S. Army published maps for the earlier detonation plan showing areas where people should stay away or “remain indoors with windows/doors closed” because of “potential exposure to toxic lead dust.” It listed concentrations of 5 micrograms per square foot and 100 micrograms per square foot.

However, no new official map has been published since Nov. 17, and the basis for the estimates is not public.

“Yeah, it’s possible they could be way off. It is a guesstimate at this point,” O’Shaughnessy said.

What effect will the lead have on the soil in the long term?

That depends on what concentration of lead actually ends up on the ground after the blast, experts said.

Catalano, the Washington University professor, said that although the lead concentration close to the blast zone could be high, “the more distant part of the plume, from the numbers I’ve seen, if those are correct, the long-term risk is this will be a very small addition to the lead that’s already naturally occurring.”

He noted that most soil contains 10 to 50 parts per million of lead.

“Humans throughout their existence on Earth have been exposed to it, and we get exposed to much higher levels in cities,” Catalano said.

Cities in North America and Europe can have hundreds to thousands of parts per million concentrations in lead, he said.

“And those aren’t good. And any lead exposure should be avoided. But the incremental addition may not be that high once it’s settled,” Catalano said.

What will be the detonation’s long-term effect on agriculture?

Again, that question is tied to the concentration of lead in the soil, which will be unknown until well after the blast.

Although nearly 5 tons of lead azide will be detonated, it will be spread out.

“Given how dispersed it will be, the amount of new lead coming in per unit area of agricultural land, and the fact that once it’s sat in soil for a little bit, it’s pretty unreactive, and plants won’t take it up, I think the long-term risk to agriculture in the region is very low,” Catalano said.

“I don’t think you would find a measurable increase in lead in next year’s corn crop versus this year,” he added.

Catalano recommended that cattle and other livestock be kept indoors and consume feed, rather than grass, on the day of the detonation — and a couple of days after the explosion.

Is this scenario similar to what happens when a child is poisoned by lead in the home?

No. That is typically a result of ongoing exposure of lead paint and lead dust inside the home that occurs consistently over time.

This is more of a short-term event, especially as you get farther from the blast site, O’Shaughnessy said.

“I still have to put a ‘however’ on that, which is, you know, lead is lead, and lead does not go away,” he said. “All you can do is kind of push it into another system, so to speak,” he said.

What are the effects of lead on humans, especially children?

Lead is a neurotoxin that can cause permanent brain damage, especially in babies and small children. Even though we have known about the dangers of lead for a century, it still poisons thousands of Midwestern kids .

O’Shaughnessy said that chronic, ongoing exposure to lead can reduce children’s IQs.

“So they’re actually less smart than they could have been,” O’Shaughnessy said.

According to the World Health Organization, lead poisoning has also been linked to behavioural disorders. For adults, the WHO has linked lead exposure to “anemia, hypertension, renal impairment, immunotoxicity and toxicity to the reproductive organs.”

The Midwest Newsroom is an enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio , KCUR , Nebraska Public Media , St. Louis Public Radio and NPR . There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here. The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project . We invite you to review our ethics and practices here .

METHODOLOGY

For this story, Nicole Grundmeier listened to a Nov. 19 news conference with Patrick O’Shaughnessy, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, and David Cwiertny, director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination at the University of Iowa. Grundmeier interviewed O’Shaughnessy on Nov. 21. She also interviewed Jeffrey Catalano, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, on the afternoon of Nov. 20. Grundmeier reviewed news releases, data and maps released by the state and federal governments for this story.

REFERENCES

Iowa Poison Control Center shares guidance ahead of planned lead azide detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (Iowa Poison Control Center | Nov. 22, 2026)

Fact sheet: Planned lead azide detonation fact sheet — November 23, 2026 (Iowa Department of Health and Human Services | November 2026)

Lead poisoning (World Health Organization | June 10, 2026)

Known to be toxic for a century, lead still poisons thousands of Midwestern kids (The Midwest Newsroom | April 11, 2022)

How the lead industry misled the public about its toxic problem for decades (The Midwest Newsroom | May 31, 2022)

TYPE OF ARTICLE

Explainer — Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.

