Buc-ee’s chooses site in Kansas City, Kansas, for gas station-super store

Obsessive, almost cult-like fans of gargantuan Buc-ee’s travel centers have been waiting to learn where the company might build its first store in Kansas City.

Now we know.

The Texas-based chain of supersize gas station-convenience stores has submitted a preliminary plat — a map of the layout, design and other pertinent facts about the proposal — to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The site is at the northeast corner of 110th Street and Interstate 70, next to the Kansas Speedway and The Legends Outlets Kansas City. United Government planning staffers are expected to analyze Buc-ee’s proposal for the site and decide if there is adequate access to public infrastructure.

Buc-ee’s officials declined to comment on proposed plans for the KCK location.

The chain has developed an almost fanatical following for its large, clean restrooms, buck-toothed beaver mascot, 100-plus fuel pumps, and a wide variety of snacks.

Items can include brisket egg tacos, jalapeno-cheddar kolaches, Beaver Nuggets (puffed corn with a special brown sugar coating), trail mixes, pecan cinnamon roll crunch popcorn and yogurt-dipped pretzels.

The stores have fudge counters, a wall of beef jerky, and an extensive drink counter that includes its own sodas and flavored lemonades.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982. It currently has 49 locations, including 35 in Texas, but none in Kansas.

The company opened its first Missouri location, in Springfield, on Dec. 11, 2023. The Springfield store is 53,000 square feet with 120 fuel pumps, according to a Buc-ee’s spokesperson.

Local real estate sources say Buc-ee’s likes to be on bustling interstates but in less-populated areas. A location in Kansas City, Kansas, would be a game-changer for the area, they said.

Buc-ee’s may be most notable for the sheer enormity of it’s stores.

The biggest Buc-ee’s store, in Sevierville, Tennessee, is touted by the company as the world’s largest convenience store at 74,707 square feet. That’s nearly 30 times the size of the convenience store industry average of 2,500 square feet and rivals the size of supermarkets and discount stores.

A single Buc-ee’s can employ up to 250 people. Some store general managers can earn six-figure incomes.

This story was originally published by FlatlandKC , a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.