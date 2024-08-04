Let's eat outside: Kansas City offers restaurants funding for patios and sidewalk seating

Outdoor dining’s economic impact outlasted the pandemic, said Mayor Quinton Lucas. A new push to boost Kansas City, Missouri, businesses — with the backing of city tourism dollars — is expected to help local restaurants, coffee shops, and bars embrace the opportunity, he said.

His goal: Make outdoor dining spaces even more attractive to visitors and hometown diners alike.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri — through its KC BizCare Office — announced the just-launched initiative this summer, providing individual establishments access to $15,000 in funding via the new Kansas City Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program.

Applications opened this week and run through Aug.16.

“The Kansas City Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program ensures our local businesses stay competitive and offer exceptional dining experiences as our community continues to grow,” Lucas said. “When we give our small businesses and restaurants a chance to succeed, our whole community thrives.”

Sponsored by Lucas and Wes Rogers, Second District Councilman and chair of Kansas City’s Small Business Task Force, the grant program is expected to award a total of $200,000 from the city’s Convention and Tourism Fund to local businesses.

To qualify for the grant, establishments must be Kansas City-based, private, for-profit, full-service restaurants with an ADA-approved path to sidewalks/street cafés. They must hold all necessary licenses and permits and commit to increasing dining table capacity for at least six months of the year.

Accessible across the city

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Outdoor dining space in front of City Barrel Brewing Company in Kansas City's East Crossroads.

Lucas found inspiration during the pandemic from places like City Barrel Brewing Company in the Crossroads, he told Startland News. Despite many businesses struggling to pull in foot traffic amid the global health crisis and its aftermath, City Barrel attracted customers with its outside patio.

The mayor wants to open that possibility for other businesses, he said.

“I thought, ‘How can we do it to make this an opportunity for everyone?’ So, that’s where it was born,” Lucas said. “It wasn’t something that just needed to be during a pandemic, It’s the sort of solution and creative idea that should exist every day.”

Knowing that it’s not easy for all business owners to shell out extra money for an outdoor expansion, Lucas said, the city’s new grants will make outdoor dining improvements more accessible across the city.

“Kansas City’s small businesses are the backbone of our vibrant community, yet many restaurant owners face barriers when expanding their operations, upgrading, or creating innovative, unique concepts to attract more business,” said Lucas.

Addressing the grant’s equitable distribution, the application process asks businesses if they have received help before, as well as details about their location. Any restaurant located in Kansas City can apply, and the city is particularly focused on areas like 18th and Vine, where there’s a lot of foot traffic but fewer outdoor dining options, Lucas said.

Driving foot traffic to small businesses

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Mayor Quinton Lucas details Kansas City's new Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program on the patio of Billie’s Grocery in Midtown.

The grant is part of Kansas City’s broader strategy to support local small, independent businesses and enhance city walkability.

“We are trying to make it easier to operate and open a business in Kansas City and find opportunities here,” said Lucas. “I want you to come out for a special dining experience in Kansas City. This incentive helps build that.”

The success of the dining grants program will be measured over time, he continued, noting the city aims to follow up with businesses not just for the first couple of weeks, but looking long-term at how successful the implementation of the grant was at getting more patios up and operating.

Feedback from entrepreneurs has been positive so far, Lucas said, adding that many have shown interest and excitement about the grant and the opportunity to upgrade their spaces.

“I’ve heard from local businesses and I think the most important thing we can do is get this information out there,” he said. “They’ve got families, they’ve got businesses and employees, they’re very busy. So, we’re trying to share this opportunity widely.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

