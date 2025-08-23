Curious about Fort Scott, Kansas? Start exploring with this beginner's guide to the city

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

A little over an hour and a half away, just down Highway 69, you’ll find Fort Scott, Kansas.

Once in competition with Kansas City to become the state’s major railroad hub, Fort Scott got its start as a pioneer town. The town’s namesake fort was established by General Winfield Scott in 1842 and served as an Army outpost on the iconic prairie grasses of the Osage Plain.

In the 1850s, the fort saw action as Bleeding Kansas continued to ravage the region. Then, in 1860, settlers purchased the fort, and Fort Scott was incorporated. Kansas became a state in 1861, and the Civil War broke out with it. Fort Scott was once again pressed into service.

At the Battle of Dry Wood Creek, in the fall of 1861, the Missouri Guard faced off against Col. James Lane, commander of Fort Scott. During the battle, the Jayhawkers were forced to retreat to the fort and Lane abandoned his mules. Rather than taking the fort, the Missouri Guard instead pushed on to Kansas City.

Nowadays, the fort has been restored, and its colorful history is enshrined in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The town has evolved to include agro-tourism, historic tours, and outdoor excitement — making it a great destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Fort Scott National Historic Site

Carl Brenner / NPS Images At Fort Scott National Historic Site, tour restored buildings, learn what army life was like during the Civil War.

You’ll want to start your adventure at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. Immaculately restored, there are currently 20 buildings to visit, plus the parade ground, and a walking path through the restored prairie grasses.

You can take a Virtual Tour of the site without leaving home, or use the National Park Service app to take a self-guided tour on location, with detailed descriptions to listen to while you walk around. But for many people, a guided tour may be the best way to experience the fort. Held on the weekends between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., these tours can accommodate up to 25 people.

You’ll walk through the Hospital, which also serves as the Visitor’s Center, the Post Headquarters, and the Dragoon Barracks, which were likely not so fun in the Kansas summer heat. At the Bakehouse, you’ll learn the Surgeon General at the time recommended that soldiers not eat bread until it was two days old – must have been great for morale.

The fort often plays host to reenactments, living history presentations, and festivals, with the next one being Fort Scott FortFest, Sept. 26 through 28. It’s free, so come out to enjoy a lot of blues music, food, arts, and kids' activities.



199 Old Fort Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Open Friday to Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Touring around Fort Scott

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 Learn all about the town of Fort Scott through walking, driving and trolley tours.

Fort Scott has made it easy to discover every nook and cranny of the town.

Take Dolly the Trolley and embark on the official Fort Scott Trolley Tour, which runs from the first weekend in March to the first weekend in December. The tour lasts an hour and runs Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also rent out the entire trolley for larger events.

If you want to go without the crowd, then the Historic Self-Guided Driving Tour may be for you. This one focuses on Victorian homes of the area, consisting of 52 houses built between 1842 and 1919. You can get a brochure at the Fort Scott Visitor’s Center, or download it before you go.

The Fort Scott Flood Tour is another self-guided tour that recounts the tragic floods of 1885, 1886, 1915, and 1931.

On the Historic Downtown Fort Scott Walking Tour, you’ll learn the history of Fort Scott Bricks, which were used to build the Indianapolis Speedway, the Panama Canal, and many of the roads in Kansas.

You’ll also get to see the Liberty Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1919. It has been restored and is still in operation. Also, take a moment to visit the Lowell Miken Center for Unsung Heroes, showcasing work from students and educators that “highlight role models who demonstrate courage, compassion, and respect.”

As you tour the city, there are also tons of shops and restaurants to explore. Get local fashion from Better in Bourbon or Angie Dawn’s Boutique, and go thrifting at Bids & Dibs.

Enjoy a meal at Aunt Toadies and discover Midwest comfort food like hamburger steak and chocolate pie. Cohn’s Cafe uses locally sourced ingredients and offers cuisine like a chicken salad ona croissant, quiche with a Parmesan crust, or chess pie.

If you’re looking for diner comfort food, then there is no better place to stop than at Nu Grille. Breaded pork tenderloin, handcrafted burgers, and hand-cut fries are all waiting for you. Crooner’s Lounge in downtown offers a more refined dining experience with steak and homemade lasagna. Then head down the street for the laidback atmosphere of Sharky’s Pub & Grub for a nightcap.

Outdoor adventures around Fort Scott

Kansas Rocks Recreation Park Around Fort Scott, there's plenty of outdoors to explore.

There is plenty of outdoor fun to be had, starting with Rock Creek Lake, where you can take a hike and see the Rock Creek Waterfall.

At Lake Fort Scott, you can enjoy all your typical lake activities such as boating and fishing. Check the website for the permits you may need, but if you’re under the age 16, no fishing license is required. Here’s a trail map for those who wish to put their hiking skills to the test, or just have a peaceful walk in the prairie.

Riverfront Park offers trails and walking paths with scenic views. And Gunn Park, which is right off the Marmaton River, has a nine-hole disc golf course, camping, fishing, playgrounds, shelters, and plenty of hiking. There are also mountain biking trails along the river.

For those who want to have an off-road adventure, you can visit the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park. They offer 380 acres of off-roading mayhem, hiking, camping, and mountain biking. Check their website for pricing and also their event calendar for some fun activities coming up. On September 13, they have a beginner class for those who want to learn about off-roading.

If that’s not your ride, then there is always the Woodland Hills Golf Course, ranked as the sixth-best golf course in the state of Kansas.

Finally, an honorable mention to the Fort Scott Aquatic Center, which will reopen in May 2026.

Visit farms around the area

Lavender Patch Farm Fort Scott's agritourism community includes you-pick lavender fields, diary farm tours, and a seasonal farmers' market.

The Fort Scott Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday (8 a.m. to noon) and Tuesday (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) April through October. Located at The Gathering Square Pavilion, it will be your first experience with Fat Bastard Farms, which sells “natural, pasture raised poultry.”

At Lavender Patch Farm, you can pick lavender itself when in season (June). You can also try some of their essential oils, lotion, or soap, all made on the farm.

Take a tour of Foster Dairy and see how a real dairy farm works. Check their Facebook page for contact information to see when the next tour happens. There are also Black Dog Farms and Shead Farm that have different events throughout the year.

If you like hunting and fishing, you’ll love Timber Hills Lake Ranch. Bison, turkey, deer, and other hunts are offered throughout the year. Lodging and meals are provided with your hunting package. For others who just want to stay in the plains and enjoy the scenery, it’s $125 a night.

They have a beach and offer lake activities such as pontoon rentals. Other highlights include hiking, biking, a shooting range, and an ATV tour.

A few more spots to visit

Museum of Creativity / Facebook Fort Scott's attractions include the Museum of Creativity and the Gordon Parks History Museum.

By now, your adventure has taken you all over Bourbon County and Fort Scott. But we’ve got even more recommendations to offer.

The Gordon Parks History Museum is located at Fort Scott Community College. Gordon Parks was a famous photographer, humanitarian, and social justice advocate, and this museum celebrates his life and contributions to the world.

Your next stop is The Artificers, the art studio of T.E. and Kate Freeman. Their goal is to help you “find beautiful and unique art for your home,” and they also run a teaching studio. Check their event calendar for dates and times.

Finally, if you have children, a trip to the Museum of Creativity is in order. Here, let your imagination fly as you build, color, cook, draw, and play. It’s $5 for children and $4 for adults, with an additional $2 for access to the maker space. They also host events, so plan your trip accordingly!