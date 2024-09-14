Want to explore Weston, Missouri? Start with this beginner's guide to the town

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Weston, Missouri, may be a river town that the river abandoned, but this 19th century community learned to thrive in the 21st century with its rural roots, commitment to history, and endearingly quaint business district (it’s served as the location for a few movies).

Weston is about a 45 minute drive north of Kansas City, making it an ideal destination for day trips and weekend getaways, whether you like to hike and bike, dine and drink, learn about local history or procure locally produced goods. The area also has many festivals and events year round that attract locals and visitors.

We put together a beginner’s guide to the city of Weston so you can start exploring.



Happening history

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 The Tobacco Barn in Weston Bend State Park has informational panels about the tobacco industry in Weston.

Weston was founded in 1837, when Joseph Moore took a land claim and built a cabin where present day Main Street and Market Street intersect. The name “Weston” either came from the area’s location as the most “west town,” or from Sergeant Thomas Weston, who laid out the town. It’s the oldest existing city in Platte County.

Settlers from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia came, some bringing enslaved people. European immigrants arrived too, with their cultures and traditions.

Although the area was first home to the Otey, Ioway, and Missouria tribes, Native Americans were pushed further west to reservations in Kansas. Some tribes continued to trade in the area, while soldiers on leave visited from nearby Fort Leavenworth, making it an eclectic and lively environment.

Ben Holladay, an early settler from Kentucky, established a stagecoach business that was once the largest single employer in the United States, and Holladay was known as the “Stagecoach King.”

At one time, the Port of Weston on the Missouri River was busier than either Kansas City or St. Joseph, second only to St. Louis. Hemp and tobacco were lucrative exports, due in part to the labor of enslaved people. Then came the Civil War. And then the Flood of 1881, which shifted the river over a mile away from the town.

The area’s history is shared at the Weston Historical Museum, at the corner of Main and Spring Street. The museum opened in 1960, in the former Baptist Church (the former site of Holladay’s International Hotel, which burned to the ground) and is free to visit. There are exhibits on the area’s Native American history, African American history, steamboats, Civil War, local trade, and artifacts from Weston through the centuries.

There are also historical walking tours, billboards with Weston’s timeline outside the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on Short Street, and historical plaques on significant buildings.

Black history in Weston dates back to the settlement of the area, but in recent years, this heritage has gained more interest and deeper research. In 2020, a monument was installed in Weston’s Laurel Hill Cemetery to honor over 400 unmarked Black graves.

On Up To Date, KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke with members of the Black Ancestors Awareness Campaign of Weston about this history, their research, and how they bring awareness to the community, including the annual Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee and Museum Without Walls.

They also provide the Black Heritage Walking and Driving Tour of significant sites for Weston’s Black history.



Designate a driver

O'Malley's 1842 Irish Pub At the historic O'Malley's 1842 Irish Pub find a variety of brews and live performances in the underground cavern.

Alcohol has been an integral part of Weston’s identity and allure since the start. Supposedly, Moore purchased his land claim with a barrel of whiskey.

The first brewery was established just a few years later, by German immigrant John Georgian in 1842. It’s gone through a variety of owners and names, and reopened in 2005 as the Weston Brewing Company. You can enjoy their brews at O’Malley’s 1842 Irish Pub (with its underground caverns and live music) and the American Bowman Restaurant, or take a tour of the brewery and more (Saturdays at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., $10 for those 14 and over, free for under 14).

After his stagecoach business, Holladay and his brother David established a bourbon distillery in 1856, now the oldest in the state. The distillery has gone through various owners, eventually bought by the McCormick Distilling Company in 1942. Owners changed the name back to its original in 2016, commemorating 160 years. Plan a visit for tours, tastings, and events. (If you don’t plan on leaving downtown, check out McCormick’s on Main.)

If neither bourbon or brews are to your taste, consider some of the various Missouri wines made in the area. The family-owned and operated Pirtle Winery, established in 1978, is neighbors to the Weston Brewing Company complex, and hosts events like the Weston Wine Festival.

You could also try a tour and tasting at TerraVox, make your own flight at Weston Wine Co., attend an event at Jowler Creek Vineyard and Winery (the first “green” winery in Missouri), or enjoy the best of both worlds with wines and whiskeys at Riverwood Winery.

There’re also Weston-history-themed caffeinated brews at the Weston Coffee Roastery, on Main Street.



The arts

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 The National Silk Art Museum is located in Weston, Missouri.

Naturally, artwork and handicrafts are a large part of the economy, with many stores selling goods from local and regional makers, gifts and antiques. Weston and area businesses also frequently host concerts and performances.

One of Weston’s claims to fame is the The National Silk Art Museum, established in 2003 from the personal collection of curator John Pottie. Amassed over 44 years, it’s the largest collection of silk art in the world, a fascinating display from a specific time in world history.

The pieces shimmer and glow, depicting royalty, war, and scenes of 18th century recreation: flirting, dancing, fencing, music, and puppets (the piece that started the collection depicted billiards). “It’s a party,” said Pottie.

This weaving style was a precursor to the technology used in early computers, and Pottie describes not only the process but the social considerations of these art pieces. Typically open Wednesday through Saturday, call ahead to ensure when the museum is open, as hours may vary.

Along with many concerts (you can even attend performances in the cavern of O’Malley’s), Weston also has a theater scene, with the Weston Community Theatre putting on a show each summer and the Little Theatre of Weston hosting various events, like monthly improv classes and The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow radio show Oct. 11 and 12.

You can also source handcrafted items for yourself or to gift, like Polish pottery from Renditions, paintings and sculpture at the Northland Artists’ Gallery (their seventh annual small art show is coming up in Sept. 21) or fresh scents from the Weston Bend Candle Company. Or check out the Back Roads Art Chainsaw Carving event on Oct. 26.



Outdoor activities

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 Explore trails in Weston Bend State Park.

Located in rural northwest Missouri, Weston enjoys a lot of outdoor offerings, from rolling hills to forested river bluffs.

Near downtown Weston is Weston Bend State Park, established in 1980, which has a selection of trails, options for camping, and a calm and romantic scenic overlook (ADA accessible) with a view of the Missouri River and Fort Leavenworth in the distance.

It’s a great spot to enjoy spring blossoms and fall foliage on the over 10 miles of trails. Signs at trailheads not only indicate length of the trail, but also an estimated time for completion. Dogs are allowed on trails, as long as they are leashed. (There’s also an off-leash dog park.)

Considering Weston’s background as a major tobacco producer, there are two tobacco barns onsite. One has information about the tobacco industry in the area and describes the production process. The other is the Bee Creek Shelter, a tobacco barn converted into a shelter for events (reservation only).

There are also playgrounds and picnic areas for day use. Unless you are camping, the park closes at sunset. (Due to construction, the Campground Trail is closed and starting Nov. 1, the campground will be closed until April 2025.)

The 3.25-mile Weston Bluffs Trail connects City Hall to Weston Bend State Park, with parking also at the southern terminus near Bee Creek. The trail follows along the Missouri River and Burlington Northern Railroad and is a great option if you want to visit the park without using a motorized vehicle. There’s a picnic spot in the park along the trail.

In the winter, check out Snow Creek, north of Weston, for skiing and tubing. It’s a great place for first time skiers, offering lessons and rentals.

Some of the working farms in the area also offer tours and activities, such as Green Dirt Sheep Farm, the Historic Weston Orchard & Vineyard, and Weston Red Barn Farm.



Festivals and events

Weston Chamber of Commerce Festivals are enjoyed by locals and attract visitors to Weston.

There are an array of events throughout the year in Weston, from city-wide celebrations to smaller festivals hosted by local businesses.

Fall is festival season, celebrating the traditional harvest (while enjoying more forgiving Midwestern weather). Held on the first weekend of October, Weston’s Applefest is over 30 years old and kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5. The two-day festival includes all things apple-themed, with music, activities, games, vendors, and delicious apple fritters.

Throughout the years, businesses host events like the Weston Tobacco Festival, Polish Pottery Festival, and Cheers to Cheese Festival. Every fourth Saturday (March-Sept.), participate in the Weston Moonshiners Car Club’s cruise night.

Around Christmas there are various activities, like the tree lighting ceremony in Ben Holladay Park, the Weston Wassail Wonderland and Market, and the historic Weston candlelight homes tour.

In the spring, join in on the annual Missouri Bigfoot Search, an all around the town scavenger hunt, and in the summer, a small town Independence Day celebration, with children’s parade, music and dancing, and fireworks.