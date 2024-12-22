Kansas City's iconic new art installation can live in your house — as a holiday ornament

“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a jazz bird in a pear tree,” sculptor Willie Cole said in a singsong voice.

The artist behind “Ornithology” — an eye-catching and newly iconic installation suspended within Kansas City International Airport since its new terminal’s debut in March 2023 — this fall unveiled what’s become one of the season’s most-talked-about KC holiday gifts.

The 7-inch wingspan ornament — nicknamed “Charlie” for legendary Jazz saxophonist and Kansas City son Charlie “Bird” Parker (creator fo the 1946 tune, “Ornithology”) — is a miniature of the 12 larger-than-life jazz birds made entirely from alto saxophones featured in the airport.

The limited edition KC Jazz Bird Ornament series is available at select stores across the metro, from Made in KC locations (priced at $49.95) to Mildred’s and Cafe Caphe, as well as online.

Ornaments can also be found at the American Jazz Museums’ gift shop in the historic 18th and Vine district and the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art’s gift shop.

Willie Cole Willie Cole’s Jazz Bird ornament in its limited edition packaging.

“Art is an experience,” Cole said. “And this particular piece is important because it spreads the experience. Not everyone is going through the airport to see them, so this is an accessible way to get the art out of our studio and into the hands of people.”

Both the miniatures and full-size sculptures would not be possible without Kansas City’s own “Horn Doctor” Mike Corrigan, Cole emphasized. Corrigan is a musical instrument craftsman and founder of B.A.C. Musical Instruments. After Cole sculpts each bird and secures the saxophones with zip ties, Corrigan is able to piece them together with no welding or soldering, just positioning.

The installation at the Kansas City airport took about two years to complete, Corrigan said. Creating the miniatures seemed to take nearly as long.

“We started the process last spring,” Corrigan noted. “We went pretty hard ensuring the miniatures captured and represented the full-size pieces accurately.”

The duo connected with Made in KC co-founder Tyler Enders, who previously was part of the art selection committee for the airport, to discuss distributing the ornament-sized jazz birds in Made in KC. Enders was on board.

Channa Steinmetz / Startland News Sculptures by Willie Cole hang in an installation at the new terminal for Kansas City International Airport.

But for those wanting an in-between of the miniature ornaments and full-size art pieces, Cole and Corrigan also designed a “presentation” size jazz bird with a 14-inch wingspan. The presentation-sized jazz birds are very limited in quantity, the duo noted, and come in the classic gold, as well as pink, green, blue and black.

Pricing for the specialty size ranges from $1,250 to $1,750 depending on color, and it can only be purchased on KC Jazzbird’s website.

Along with being visually stunning sculptures, the jazz bird (of all sizes) is a symbol of the heart, history and spirit of Kansas City, Corrigan said.

“These jazz birds represent so much regarding the innovative spirit and history we have here,” Corrigan said. “There’s been so many artists who have come through Kansas City, Willie included. He was inspired by Charlie Parker and then was fed by the energy of this community to create work here. So I really see [the jazz birds] as an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural history that Kansas City has on the world.”

Kansas City is the only U.S. city to be recognized as a UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) “City of Music.” The honor is given to cities that “have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development” to help further music-related activities and culture.

“We have these saxophone birds in the airport, so it’s an international symbol,” Cole shared. “It’s about international art relationships and talks about the ability of jazz to travel around the world. It is jazz in flight.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.