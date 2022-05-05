Channa Steinmetz
Young people question whether to have kids during a climate crisis: ‘What will the world look like?’Young people around the world are suffering from anxiety and stress relating to global warming. For Kansas Citians in their 20s and 30s, the future of the planet is becoming central to their decision about whether or not to have children.
Kanbe’s Markets is partnering with six restaurants to launch its Ugly Dinner Series. A chef from each establishment is set to create a four-course meal and cocktail that highlight "ugly" produce and raise awareness about food waste.
Santos, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Kansas City in 1998, opened the Filipino restaurant inside Parlor’s food hall in January. Her menu features recipes passed down from her late mother and grandmother.