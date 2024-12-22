This Kansas City entrepreneur is building her potato and pot pie concept from the ground up

Two years ago, Trine’ce Brown took note of restaurant chains like Chipotle and Qdoba, and wondered why there wasn’t already a fast-casual potato bar concept.

She decided to start her own — but taking small steps, first working out of a Northland kitchen commissary, the Culinary Center at the Mid-Continent Public Library, starting in May. As business took off, she needed 24-hour access.

A few weeks ago, she moved Potato Potatas – The Pot Pie into the kitchen of the Don Bosco Community Center at 526 Campbell St. It is a pick-up and delivery-only operation.

Customers place their orders online from a limited menu. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Brown’s offerings also notably feature a familiar specialty pastry — one she believes is a timeless dish that should be easy to get beyond certain seasons, she said.

“I love a good pot pie, but we were having a hard time finding a place that would serve them year-round,” Brown explained. Pot pies are available via special order.

She previously operated the Potato Potatas – The Pot Pie food truck, but said it was broken into and stripped at a $30,000 loss. She is still working her way through the insurance process, Brown said.

The business might soon be looking for a new kitchen commissary as it continues to expand, she added.

Customizing her career

Brown grew up in Kansas City and just after high school she joined the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center as a server. But she always wanted to do more, she said, so by the next year she had worked her way up to banquet captain.

“That’s where I fell in love with the whole culinary world,” Brown said.

She later moved on to be a political consultant, traveling the country for campaigns and initiatives, as well as working as a psychologist and running a suicide prevention hotline.

But she longed for the challenge of starting and growing her baked potato concept.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur,” Brown said. “I like the freedom that I have to make my own decisions, to be able to customize things the way that I envision them.”

The concept begins with potatoes — specifically yellow potatoes with housemade garlic shallot butter ($6), and sweet potatoes with housemade sweet cream butter ($7) — potatoes big enough for two people, Brown said.

Customers can add protein for an additional cost — steak, shredded beef, smoked beef, grilled chicken, chicken sausage, bacon, shrimp, salmon, seafood combo (lobster, shrimp and crab), or chili with beans. And they have an option to double the amount of protein.

Topping choices are black beans, bell peppers, red onions, corn, marinated artichoke hearts, cheese blend, mushrooms, grilled onions, broccoli, sauteed spinach, and tomato.

For sauces, Brown offers creamy garlic Parmesan, smokey cheddar, pesto aioli, Alfredo, chipotle and Mediterranean.

“To give people free range on what they want on their potatoes,” she said. “We love the idea of being able to pick and choose our own ingredients.”

“A lot of people who specialize in potatoes serve ones higher in starch because they are cheaper,” she added. “I choose the yellow and sweet potatoes because they are healthier and more flavorful.”

And then there are the pot pies: chicken, beef, seafood, vegetarian, and the Super Zupa Toscano (with potatoes, kale, Parmesan, oregano, Italian pork sausage, and smoky bacon in a savory sauce with a flaky, buttery crust) — and individual and family sizes.

Other menu items include sparkling iced tea from fresh fruit and housemade syrup (strawberry, blueberry, key lime, raspberry, mango and more).

Brown also offers full service catering with several options: a potato bar; The Affare (custom meals); custom charcuterie trays; pies; and group orders from the standard menu.

Her Holiday Meals are for four people, eight-to-10, and 10 and more. They include turkey (smoked or deep-fried), three side dishes, dinner rolls or corn bread muffins, and a dessert. Customers also can add a large smoked salmon.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.