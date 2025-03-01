A members-only Crossroads cocktail bar wants to offer an escape from nightclub chaos

A new East Crossroads venue on McGee offers no clues of what’s inside.

The black facade out front features no marquee. No neon lights.

It’s the first indication that In Good Company is something different from neighboring Power & Light District hot spots.

The goal: Good people. Good drinks. Good vibes.

“It’s not a club. It’s more relaxed, a more mature essence if you don’t want the hustle and bustle. That’s why there are no TVs,” said Cedric Ransburg, who owns the business alongside Daniel Edwards. “It’s a haven. … a hidden gem.”

For now, the cocktail bar is open to the public, but it will transfer to membership format in March. Members will pay a minimum of $50 a month for access, and four drink credits. Members also will be able to bring up to four guests per visit.

Ransburg and Edwards were college roommates at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and served as best man at each other’s weddings.

Ransburg has more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in Kansas City and Los Angeles — 20, if you count his high school jobs, he said.

Edwards is an architectural engineer and was a mayoral-appointed commissioner through the Economic Development Commission of the City of Kansas City, Missouri, for the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority. He also owns Eastside Lumber.

“How can we take what we have been doing, and both do the best of what we can do at the same time?” Edwards said of how the duo’s background plays into their plans for In Good Company. “We are a social contact club. For people who don’t want to be yelled out; they don’t want to be screamed out; they don’t want to be bumped into. A spot where it is safe to hang out, it is fun to hang out.”

They liked that the 1518 McGee St. spot is just south of the T-Mobile Center and the Power & Light District, but in the Crossroads, which is “not oversaturated with corporateness,” Ransburg said.

“It’s very down to earth with a lot going on, a lot of creativity,” he said.

They wanted to set In Good Company apart from Power & Light venues, as well as the two nightclubs that had previously operated there.

The space has a living room vibe with multiple seating areas, exposed brick, and a dramatic 30-foot ceiling with skylight. The upstairs loft overlooks the first floor and features plush recliners to settle in for people-watching.

Cocktails currently include the East of Bartle Hall (with orange juice, lime cordial, coconut and seltzer), and the Revolver (coffee-infused bourbon, coffee liqueur, orange liqueur, and orange bitters). But a new cocktail menu will debut in March.

In Good Company also has a vision board where members can post dreams and goals, and spark conversation.

The owners want to establish an artist-in-residence program to foster local artists, even recording their performances. It also has a DJ booth and is available for private events.

Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to midnight-ish on Fridays and Saturdays. The business is closed Sundays through Tuesdays.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.