© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Jhy Coulter wants her Kansas City pizza shop to be a destination for creative pies and vibes

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 24, 2025 at 2:31 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Richard Preston/Gozney
/
Jhy Coulter
Jhy Coulter (above) is the chef and owner of the pizzeria Orange By: Devoured, which opened last fall in a previously-vacant storefront in midtown's Martini Corner.

Orange By: Devoured, the brainchild of local chef Jhy Coulter, opened last fall in midtown's Martini Corner neighborhood. The restaurant began life as a pop-up and specializes in "neo-Neapolitan" pizza and tapas-inspired plates.

From pandemic-era pizza pop-ups to a brick-and-mortar business in midtown's Martini Corner, Jhy Coulter has been busy these past few years.

"I don't think that I even knew what I was getting myself into, to be honest," Coulter told KCUR's Up To Date. "I was doing it in my backyard, small scale. I was taking orders, you know, via Instagram and text."

Now Coulter is running the buzzy pizzeria Orange By: Devoured, which opened last fall in a previously-vacant storefront between Made in KC and Ludo's Shuffleboard Bar on 31st Street.

Coulter describes her pizza style as "neo-Neapolitan," fusing traditional methods with creative combinations of unique ingredients. Their current menu includes the "Jam Bam," which has prosciutto, blueberry ricotta, and thinly sliced potatoes; the "Herbie Birdie" with herb-roasted chicken and butternut squash puree; and several vegan options.

When asked why she named her pizzeria "Orange By: Devoured," Coulter explained the color orange feels reminiscent of her travels in Europe, which serve as inspiration for the restaurant's menu and atmosphere.

"Orange is just a very positive color. It invites you," she said. "And just the life that I lived abroad in Spain, it was always vibrant with these tiles and things, so I just kind of wanted to bring that vision to life."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastFood & Drinklocal foodblack-owned businessesPizzaMidtownKansas City
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now