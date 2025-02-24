Jhy Coulter wants her Kansas City pizza shop to be a destination for creative pies and vibes

From pandemic-era pizza pop-ups to a brick-and-mortar business in midtown's Martini Corner, Jhy Coulter has been busy these past few years.

"I don't think that I even knew what I was getting myself into, to be honest," Coulter told KCUR's Up To Date. "I was doing it in my backyard, small scale. I was taking orders, you know, via Instagram and text."

Now Coulter is running the buzzy pizzeria Orange By: Devoured, which opened last fall in a previously-vacant storefront between Made in KC and Ludo's Shuffleboard Bar on 31st Street.

Coulter describes her pizza style as "neo-Neapolitan," fusing traditional methods with creative combinations of unique ingredients. Their current menu includes the "Jam Bam," which has prosciutto, blueberry ricotta, and thinly sliced potatoes; the "Herbie Birdie" with herb-roasted chicken and butternut squash puree; and several vegan options.

When asked why she named her pizzeria "Orange By: Devoured," Coulter explained the color orange feels reminiscent of her travels in Europe, which serve as inspiration for the restaurant's menu and atmosphere.

"Orange is just a very positive color. It invites you," she said. "And just the life that I lived abroad in Spain, it was always vibrant with these tiles and things, so I just kind of wanted to bring that vision to life."

