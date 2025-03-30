© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri conservation department hosting its first-ever birding challenge this May

KBIA | By Abby Norejko
Published March 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The competition will be held May 1-15.
Joshua C. Cotten
/
Unsplash
Participants will be entered into raffles to receive prizes such as binoculars and gift cards.

The competition will be held May 1-15, with the goal of raising awareness about protecting migratory birds in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting its first ever birding competition in May. The goal of the event is to encourage participants to try birding and to raise awareness about protecting migratory birds in Missouri.

The competition will be held May 1-15. Participants can choose to work alone or on a team organized by age, birding experience and comfort level. Team fees range from $10-25 per person or team depending on the category of entry and will go towards migratory bird conservation efforts.

Some of the free webinars leading up to the challenge will teach participants about the dangers people can pose to birds traveling through the state.

“Something we should all be concerned about is how migratory birds are at high high risk of decline,” said Kristen Heath-Acre, the challenge coordinator and state ornithologist. “A study that came out about six years ago now showed that we lost three billion birds in the past 50 years in North America alone.”

Registration for the challenge will be available on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website throughout April. Participants will be entered into raffles to receive prizes such as binoculars and gift cards.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s webinars will focus on introducing participants to birding and educating them on specific issues around conservations for birds. A full schedule of birding webinars and registration for the birding challenge will be available on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Copyright 2025 KBIA

Tags
Arts & Life birdsWildlifeWildlife ConservationMissouri Department of ConservationMissourianimals
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now