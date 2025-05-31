Many Kansas City bars and restaurants are too loud. These quieter dining spots are just right

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Tired of shouting over your short ribs? Ever left a restaurant wondering if the food was great or if you just couldn't hear yourself chew? Today’s restaurants are louder than ever – blame the concrete floors, open kitchens and a trend toward “lively” vibes that often feel more chaotic than cool.

If you’re after peace and platefuls, here we’ll browse a few of Kansas City’s best bets for quiet, conversation-friendly dining.

We focused on four categories: Asian, because these restaurants seem to tend to be more chill in general; bars, because so few are quiet; fine dining; and Italian, because Kansas City has so many cozy-homey establishments in the area.

As with many roundups, we can only touch on so many restaurants, so let us know your favorite tranquil escape that we missed.

Asian restaurants

Jun's Sushi Asian restaurants, like Jun's Sushi in Prairie Village, tend to have calm environments.

Jun’s Sushi, Prairie Village ($20-30). Authentic Japanese cuisine and serene ambiance with standout sashimi and artful rolls in a traditional setting. Customer favorites seem to be everyone’s favorites: spicy tuna roll, crab rangoon and shrimp tempura roll.

Oishi Sushi, Shawnee Village Shopping Center ($10-20). A casual Japanese spot, Oishi offers fresh sushi, hibachi and vegetarian options in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Check out their variety of special rolls.

Phikul Thai Bistro, River Market ($10-20). This cozy downtown spot serves up Thai comfort food in a calm, welcoming setting. Customer favorites include pad Thai, Panang curry and crispy spring rolls.

Thai Orchid, Mission & Northland ($20-30). A longtime local favorite, Thai Orchid offers a calm, welcoming atmosphere and a menu rich in traditional Thai flavors. Signature dishes include pad Thai, Massaman and Panang curries and mango sticky rice.

Bars

The Hey! Hey! Club / Instagram With an intimate setting, The Hey! Hey! Club offers impressing cocktails in a refined environment.

Drastic Measures, Shawnee ($30-50). A James Beard Award semifinalist, this cocktails-only speakeasy is known for its inventive drinks and intimate atmosphere. Signature cocktails include the "Kill Bill" — tequila, pineapple, ginger, Thai chili, and lemon — and the "Green Ranger," featuring mint and dill-infused pisco, blanc vermouth, melon, lime, and coconut-avocado crema. No beer, no wine, no reservations. Check out their red/green light system to see if they have availability.

Fern Bar, Crossroads ($20-30). A stylish cocktail lounge specializing in agave and sugarcane spirits, offering inventive drinks like the tequila-based "Grass Is Greener" with watermelon-basil syrup. The bar's relaxed atmosphere and creative menu make it a standout in Kansas City's Crossroads district.

Swordfish Tom’s, Crossroads ($30-50). Tucked away in an alley beneath Kansas City's Crossroads district, Swordfish Tom’s offers an authentic speakeasy experience. This intimate, cash-only bar is known for its meticulously crafted cocktails, such as the "Left Turn at Albuquerque" and a unique spin on the French 75. With a cozy atmosphere and a focus on hospitality, it's a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts seeking a memorable night out.

The Hey! Hey! Club, East Bottoms ($30-50). An underground cocktail bar beneath J. Rieger & Co., The Hey! Hey! Club offers a swanky, intimate setting inspired by 1930s jazz clubs. Known for its moody ambiance, impeccable service and innovative cocktails like the “Tenderfoot” and “Smoke Wagon,” it also serves upscale small plates. Ideal for small groups seeking a refined, quiet evening.

Fine dining

The Restaurant at 1900 Fine dining, like The Restaurant at 1900 in Mission Woods, often create a quiet environment to enhance the dining experience.

Affäre, Crossroads ($50-100). Affäre offers a modern German dining experience with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients in a stylish, art-filled space. Signature dishes include the duck sampler — featuring duck breast, croquette, sausage and foie gras — and the Jägerschnitzel, a breaded pork cutlet with mushroom sauce and Butterspätzle. The restaurant also boasts a tranquil courtyard for outdoor dining and a curated selection of boutique wines and craft cocktails.

Café Provence, Prairie Village ($50-100). A beloved French bistro offering authentic cuisine in a cozy, romantic setting. Signature dishes include the French onion soup, escargot, and the Poitrine de Poulet aux Morilles — pan-seared Amish chicken breast with morel brandy cream sauce. Don't miss their Monday night soufflés and Tuesday's four-course prix fixe dinners.

Grünauer, downtown ($30-50). Located in Kansas City's historic Freight House, Grünauer offers authentic Austrian and Central European cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Signature dishes include the classic Wiener Schnitzel served with potato-cucumber salad, Hungarian beef goulash with spätzle, and the Schwammerlgulasch, a creamy wild mushroom stew accompanied by a bread dumpling. Don't miss the apple strudel for dessert. The restaurant also features a delightfully cozy biergarten.

The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods ($50-100). A refined yet approachable dining experience, The Restaurant at 1900 showcases Chef Linda Duerr’s modern American cuisine with New England, Italian, and French influences. Signature dishes include the Mezze at 1900, beetroot-cured salmon with citrus, and a porcini-rubbed filet mignon. The restaurant's elegant setting features art-filled interiors and a curated wine list by Master Sommelier Doug Frost. Recognized as a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest and Outstanding Hospitality, it's a top choice for a quiet, upscale meal.

Italian restaurants

V's Italiano Ristorante Italian eateries like V's Italiano Ristorante often offer both cozy-homey environments and romantic ambiance.

Anthony’s on Grand, downtown ($20-30). A Kansas City staple since 1978, Anthony’s on Grand dishes out classic Italian American comfort food in a no-frills, family-run setting. Beloved for its chicken spiedini, Teresa’s traditional lasagna and scratch-made cannoli, the restaurant’s nostalgic charm is rounded out by red-checkered tablecloths, a full bar and plenty of local regulars. Located in the business district, it’s a cozy, unpretentious option for a relaxed lunch or a weeknight dinner with soul.

Carmen’s Café, Brookside ($20-30). Tucked into Brookside’s charming commercial strip, Carmen’s Café offers a spirited mix of Italian American favorites and welcoming hospitality. The menu features crowd-pleasers like chicken spiedini over alfredo fettuccine, stuffed artichokes and Judy’s Rigatoni with prosciutto and peas in vodka cream sauce. Candlelight, white linens and attentive service.

Garozzo’s Ristorante, downtown & Overland Park ($20-30). A Kansas City institution since 1989, Garozzo’s is also well known for its signature chicken spiedini – skewered, marinated chicken grilled and topped with amogio sauce. The atmosphere is warm and nostalgic, complete with Frank Sinatra tunes, white tablecloths and photos of famous fans.

V’s Italiano Ristorante, Independence ($20-30). Family-owned since 1963, V’s Italiano Ristorante blends Midwestern hospitality with classic red-sauce charm. Their fettuccine frutti di mare and eggplant parmesan are each worth a trip in of themselves. Known for its romantic ambiance and exceptional service, V’s also wins praise for its signature Italian rum cake.

Want to find your own quiet spot? There's an app for you.

Before we go: If you want to explore on your own, the free SoundPrint app is a fun way to find some peace and quiet when you also want to be out and about.

Cheekily dubbed the “Yelp for noise,” SoundPrint lets users measure and share the sound levels of restaurants, bars and cafés. Its growing database helps you find calm spots before you commit to a reservation, and you can contribute your own sound checks to help fellow hush-seekers.

Kansas City is one of its growing list of supported cities, and you’ll find even more mellow gems where the loudest thing is the crunch of your tempura or the gentle pop of a cork.

Your vocal cords, and your dining companion, will thank you.