Swifties made her work famous. Now this Kansas City maker has opened a fourth retail shop

Sales jumped after Taylor Swift was seen wearing one of EB and Co.’s rings at a key moment in the pop star’s high-profile romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The jolt of exposure helped propel the brand’s expansion, and the company recently opened a fourth shop in downtown Lee’s Summit.

“This location was requested for a long time and will be more than just a store,” said Emily Bordner, founder of EB and Co., describing her hometown return to 305 S.E. Douglas St. “It’s a hub for visitors and locals alike to explore our curated collection of sports-inspired accessories and discover the perfect holiday gifts. We can’t wait to welcome the Lee’s Summit community and create a shopping experience that’s fun, festive and distinctly KC.”

Courtesy photo The Kansas City Taylor & #87 Ring from EB and Co.’s Swifties collection.

The new store is already open, boasting an array of jewelry and hair accessories, along with a range of KC-centric specialty collections and a charm bar.

Swift was spotted during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship run in 2024 wearing an EB and Co. piece — designed to resemble a red football jersey with Travis Kelce’s number 87 — said to have been a gift from Kelce’s mother.

EB and Co. also is celebrating five years in Brookside. It opened on the Country Club Plaza in March 2021 and in Crown Center in September. It also had been a pop-up vendor in Lee’s Summit Made in KC shop.

Hours for the new Lee’s Summit store are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.