Up To Date

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married in Kansas City, what could it look like?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonElizabeth Ruiz
Published August 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
In a garden a Chiefs football player Travis Kelce kneels down in front of pop star Taylor Swift who is looking down at him with her hands on his face.
Taylor Swift
/
Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop-star Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

It’s hard to imagine what might go into planning the wedding of America's biggest super star and a Kansas City Chiefs player — but we have some ideas. A premier Kansas City event planner said a wedding of that magnitude would shut down the city, if it happens here.

Everyone wants in on the wedding of Kansas City's royal couple, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and international superstar Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have both offered to officiate the big day, and places like the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Kansas City Public Library have offered spaces as potential wedding venues.

Planning a typical wedding comes with plenty of choices. But a high-profile wedding like Swift and Kelce’s comes with unique challenges.

"Most of the time, when people think about planning a wedding, they're thinking about choosing napkin colors and, you know, choosing the color scheme and all of those little details. But with something to this magnitude, you're talking about planning for the city to shut down," said Michelle Layman, owner of Kansas City-based wedding planner Events by Elle.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding would entail much more than the average event — likely requiring a huge production team, massive amounts of security, and non-disclosure agreements and other precautions to keep away from the public eye.

"So if it were to be in Kansas City, which we would all hope, right, you would have to create a decoy, so that people wouldn't know exactly what was going to happen," Layman said.

Weddings are an opportunity to tell the story of a couple’s love. Easter eggs, something Swift is known for, have become common parts of the ceremony and reception.

Layman expects Swift to have not just one wedding dress but rather multiple outfits on the big day —much like seeing her in concert— as well as an array of tuxedos for the groom.

“I think overall, like, what Kansas City would love to see is kind of Super Bowl meets The Eras Tour,” Layman said.

