Check out these 6 Kansas City maker’s markets, fairs and festivals this holiday season

Shopping at a large box store for holiday presents might be easier, but buying directly from local artists, makers, and small businesses will give you a sense of accomplishment unlike any other.

Kansas City businesses need your support, so this year, head to your talented neighbors and spend your dollars where they matter the most.

Here are six holiday maker’s markets around the Kansas City region where you can buy thoughtful presents for every loved one in your life.

Post Friday Art Faire

Looking to support some local artists? Come to the fourth annual Post Friday Art Faire in the West Bottoms.

This free two-day fair will feature over 180 Kansas City artists and makers, dozens of live artist pop-ups, a hands-on craft cafe to make your DIY gifts, flash tattoos offered by Kansas City tattooist Paige Hinshaw, and food trucks including ISH Bagels & Deli, High Hopes Ice Cream, Sugar Skull Grill, and Mixedn Mastered Kreationz.

This year’s raffle beneficiary is Charlotte Street Foundation, which has provided valuable funding and professional development opportunities for artists of different career stages in and around Kansas City.

Where : 12th Street Post / West Bottoms Plant Co: 1501 W 12th St., Kansas City, MO

: 12th Street Post / West Bottoms Plant Co: 1501 W 12th St., Kansas City, MO When: Friday, Dec. 12, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Merry Market at City Market

One of Kansas City’s best farmers’ markets is home to the biggest Merry Market in the region, with the holiday season beginning on Nov. 29. Every weekend will feature a different group of vendors lined up in Pavilion 1, Pavilion 2, and street spaces, accompanied by mobile boutiques staged in buses, trucks, and trolleys.

You’ll be able to find more than 100 makers this year, with pottery, jewelry, fine art, and other unique pieces.

Family-friendly activities are also provided by participating artists, varying from live painting to face art, balloons, henna, and caricatures. And of course there will be food trucks, Santa Claus, and even the Grinch all participating.

Admission is free, and consider taking the streetcar so you can avoid having to park.

Where : City Market, 20 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO

: City Market, 20 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO When: Every weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Kansas City Mistletowne Market

Enjoy the shopping without the cold at the eighth annual Mistletowne Market in North Kansas City, which happens inside the sufficiently heated building of the NKC Parks & Recreation Center next to Macken Park.

Organized by the same team behind Arts in the Park, be prepared to make difficult decisions on handcrafted soaps, candles, jewelry, ceramics, decors, and fine art pieces, because, unfortunately, you can’t take everything home.

Need a break? Stop by the Christmas mimosa bar and grab a drink, or take a seat near the Christmas tree to have your portrait drawn by a caricature artist.

Where : North Kansas City Parks & Recreation Center, 1201 Clark Ferguson Dr, North Kansas City, MO

: North Kansas City Parks & Recreation Center, 1201 Clark Ferguson Dr, North Kansas City, MO When: Nov. 15 and 16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Holiday Reflections at Union Station

Singing penguins, giant light sculptures, full-sized Santa’s sleigh, daily Santa visits, over 10,000 square feet of holiday trains, and all new holiday gingerbread village with life-sized candy canes — get ready for the best immersive Christmas experience in Kansas City at this year’s Holiday Reflections in Union Station.

The village entries are $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends for Union Station members, and $10 weekdays and $12 on weekends for non-members.

Your ticket also includes access to the holiday model rail exhibit in Grand Plaza, which features 800 feet of tracks, 18 consecutive running trains, and a 15-foot Kansas City Southern Rudy train engine. Additional experiences, such as a village ride-through on the mini Holiday Express and a VR magic sleigh ride, can be purchased separately.

Where : Union Station, 30 West Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO

: Union Station, 30 West Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO When: Nov. 21-Jan. 4, closed on Nov. 27 and Dec. 25. Hours vary.

15th Annual Holiday Swing

The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair returns for another year of Christkindl-style holiday market in Kansas City. This year, the organizer has upped their game for the 15th Annual Holiday Swing, and the market will run for two weekends starting at the end of November.

As one of the longest-running and most popular holiday markets in Kansas City, the Holiday Swing often attracts some of the highest quality and most unique makers, artists, and artisans from the region.

There will also be food trucks, live music, performances, and family-friendly holiday events each day.

Weekend 1:



Where : Alexander Majors Barn, 8145 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO

: Alexander Majors Barn, 8145 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO When: Nov. 29-30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekend 2:

Where : The Guild, 1621 Locust St., Kansas City, MO

: The Guild, 1621 Locust St., Kansas City, MO When: Dec. 20-21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westport Christmas Market

The third annual Westport Christmas Market consists of a maker’s market, a 5K Santa-themed run with inflatable Christmas trees and snowmen, and refreshment tents that also contribute to local nonprofit organizations.

Shop for the entire family or treat yourself and support local small businesses, artists, and makers. Local musicians will also perform Christmas tunes old and new. Meanwhile, remember to snap a photo with Santa and Buddy the Elf, or write a letter to Santa and mail it off to the North Pole.

The Santa Dash 5K begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Less experienced runners can opt for the Reindeer Trot, which is a much friendlier 1K run that begins 5 minutes after the Santa Dashers depart. Kids 12 and under can participate in Elf Dash, which goes from 11 a.m. to noon. Note that you must register separately for the runs.