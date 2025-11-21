© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A Kansas City barber hopes to give away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys. Need is up but donations are down

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Barber Joey Thomas every year distributes hundreds of free turkeys for Thanksgiving. He's trying to give away 1,000 this year but donations are down.
KNOW Joey? Foundation
Thomas' foundation has collected 300 turkeys so far. He's optimistic the organization will get to 1,000 by "Turkey Tuesday," when families will come pick up Thanksgiving bags next week.

Joey Thomas has been sponsoring a turkey giveaway for almost 20 years. But he says this year feels different. Low-income families and businesses are all struggling with higher prices, a long federal shutdown and smaller, delayed SNAP benefits.

A handful of volunteers recently stood in a bland, classroom-like space in the YMCA at 3800 E. Linwood Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri. They were plotting out the details for how to get families cloth bags filled with turkeys and fixings for their Thanksgiving tables.

Joey Thomas, proprietor of 180V Barber Salon in the historic 18th & Vine neighborhood, and founder of The KNOW Joey? Foundation has been sponsoring this annual Thanksgiving giveaway for 18 years. He and his staff knew this year would be hard. Federal workers are still recovering from lost pay during the longest government shutdown in history. SNAP recipients are receiving smaller and delayed benefits and greater restrictions. Prices are higher for families and businesses.

“Economically the nation, not just Kansas City but the nation, is in a different climate right now when it comes to extra funds and loose ends," Thomas said. "So, I think that plays a part."
Founder Joey Thomas seen taking boxed turkey off the back of a pickup truck
The KNOW Joey? Foundation
Joey Thomas unloads boxed Turkeys from last year's Turkey Tuesday.

One of the topics of conversation among staff and volunteers at the meeting was how to address the slowdown in donations this year. Thomas said this time last year their inventory was higher.

“We’re a little over 30% toward our goal this year," Thomas said. “So, we got about 300 turkeys and growing, but we still got (several) days to try to hit another 700 turkeys,” Thomas understands their historically faithful donors may also be experiencing economic challenges.

Foundation President LaDonna Adams, 67, has been with the organization almost from its inception. She said families are having to think hard about what their holidays will look like this year.

“With the government shutdown and people losing jobs and their resources, they are thinking, do I want to spend $150 on Thanksgiving dinner when I know my lights and water is due?” she said as they group took a break.

Joey Thomas talking with volunteer leaders
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
Thomas going over parking rundown for "Turkey Tuesday" with volunteer leaders.

This isn’t the first year for the lofty goal. It started as a friendly wager between volunteers and the nonprofit’s founder.

“The challenge was that if we did 1,000 turkeys, Joey would have to cut his hair off,” said Adams.

But Thomas wasn’t having it. Each year, as donations approached 1,000, he’d up the goal to keep his locs. It has since become a running gag. It's also spurred donations.

Adams said their biggest drive was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “I think we probably did maybe 1500 turkeys that year and people would just drive through in their vehicles,” she said. "But we put the sacks and turkey in their trunk, and they just go on ahead.”

Thomas, his volunteers and staff remain optimistic that the support will come before "Turkey Tuesday" on Nov. 25th.

“It happens without fail every year as we get down to the wire with turkeys,” Adams said. “People walk up and we don’t have any turkeys left and while they are walking up and asking, someone pulls up and donates.”

For more information about where you can pick up Thanksgiving provisions or donate, visit knowjoeyfoundation.org.
Brandon Azim
As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere.
