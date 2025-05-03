A guide to Kansas City's many farmers markets: When and where to find local produce

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Great news for people who love cooking, eating, or just shopping on a weekend morning: Kansas City’s many farmers markets are reopening for the season.

You probably know of the big one at City Market, which has stalls open year round. But across the metro area are other markets where you’ll find true treasure troves of local farms, artists and artisans — grab a loaf of fresh baked bread, a jar of homemade salsa, some spring greens and some cool outfits all in one place!

A few of these markets offer online order pickup. Many also accept food assistance programs – and check out the Double Up Food Bucks network, which matches SNAP and EBT dollars at Kansas and Missouri farmers markets.

Here are some must-visit farmers markets around Kansas City.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help Take a stand for local journalism.

City Market Farmers Market

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Vendors sell flowers and vegetables at the City Market Farmers Market in Kansas City on June 4, 2023.

The City Market Farmers Market, located in the heart of the historic River Market, is a Kansas City staple that is open throughout the year. The 2025 summer/fall season started on April 5 and runs through October on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find mushroom farmers and produce of all varieties, flower bouquets and sweet treats, gourmet sauces and distilled spirits — plus a whole lot more. Two additional markets are open every Sunday. River Market Fleas provides one-of-a-kind vintage goodies, including curated apparel, accessories, and unique finds.

Then, right next door, Art on Walnut will feature artists offering one-of-a-kind artwork, jewelry, pottery, and more. In the winters, the City Market hosts a Merry Market selling all sorts of artisan products perfect for holiday gifts.

Find info on accepted payment options here, including how to use SNAP/EBT benefits.

20 E. 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106

Overland Park Farmers' Market

Overland Park Farmers' Market The popular Overland Park Farmers' Market, is one of the area's largest and longest running.

Overland Park Farmers’ Market kicked off its 2025 season on April 19. Although the market originally anticipated completing renovation and expansion at Clock Tower Landing, the project is taking longer than expected.

That said, this year’s Overland Park Farmers’ Market is staying at the Matt Ross Community Center.

The market opens on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 27, with additional Wednesday markets from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 4 through Sept. 3.

Between Oct. 4 and Nov. 22, the hours shift to 8 a.m. to noon.

As one of the largest and longest-standing farmers’ markets in the region (and once voted America’s “favorite”) the Overland Park market always has a wide variety of vendors selling produces, baked goods, beverages, candies and desserts, condiments and sauces, home goods, jams and preserves, and more.

All vendors accept cash, many will take credit or debit cards, and you can also get tokens or pay with SNAP / EBT benefits.

8101 Marty St, Overland Park, KS 66204 (2025 season)

Ivanhoe Farmers Market

Ivanhoe Farmers Market In Midtown, the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council hosts markets twice a month, May through October.

Ivanhoe Farmers Market will return this year in May, and the season continues through October. The market is open every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every fourth Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Organized by the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, the market features a wide variety of local growers, food spots, and creators. This year’s vendors are being finalized and will soon be announced.

3700 Woodland Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109

Independence Farmers Market

Independence Farmers Market The Independence Farmers Market has a summer outdoor market and an indoor market in the winter season.

If you are looking for a solid farmer’s market in eastern Jackson County, add Independence Farmers Market to your list. Located in the historic Uptown Market on Truman Road, the Independence market has produce, jams and jellies, and different food options.

The summer market runs from May through October in the covered, open-air pavilion. The market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the season, with additional Wednesday markets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June, July, and August. Then, the winter market opens at the indoor pavilion on the first Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December through April.

The city says it’s working to finalize registration with the USDA to accept SNAP/EBT benefits.

While you're in Independence, check out KCUR's guide to the city for more fun things to do.

211 W Truman Rd. Independence, MO 64050

Brookside Farmers' Market

Brookside Farmers' Market Along with local produce and goods, the Brookside Farmers' Market has music performances and family-friendly activities.

Brookside Farmers’ Market is another year-round market, located at the HJ’s Community Center and moving indoors once the weather gets cold.

Summer season began April 5, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, while the cold-weather hours shift to 9 a.m. to noon.

The market features locally-grown, organic produce, baked goods, meat, and hand-crafted items — all sourced from within 125 miles of Kansas City. There are also local musicians and family-fun activities at every market.

6425 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64113

Kansas City, Kansas, Farmers Market

Kansas City, Kansas Farmers Market The Kansas City, Kansas Farmers Market is a longtime supporter of civic agriculture in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Farmers Market runs from mid-May to mid-October each year. Exact dates may vary depending on weather.

The 2025 market is located at Merc Co+Op on the corner of N. 5th St. and Minnesota Ave. The market opens every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This farmer’s market is a longtime supporter of civic agriculture in Wyandotte County, and partners with organizations and farmers to ensure food accessibility and security. The market accepts food assistance programs like SNAP (food stamps), Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB), and Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

501 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101

More markets and where to buy direct from urban farmers

Of course, there are more markets in Kansas City’s many suburbs and surrounding towns. Here are where you can find them:



You can also choose to buy directly from the many urban farms and community gardens throughout Kansas City. Some farms will have their own mini-markets on select days, such as Urbavore Urban Farm and Young Family Farm.