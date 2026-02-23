Meet the new director shaping Black history at the Missouri Historical Society

As Lyah LeFlore-Ituen walked through the "Mill Creek: Black Metropolis" exhibit inside the Missouri History Museum, she gasped at the inclusion of churches that once anchored the vibrant community during the mid-1900s.

"I hadn't even seen this. I'm in shock right now. My grandmother attended and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church," LeFlore-Ituen said enthusiastically. "Now, this hits home hard. … Reverend Paul Smith baptized me at Berea Presbyterian Church."

She paused for a moment as a flood of emotions washed over her. But as she moved through the exhibit, her joyful spirit quickly faded as she read the panels about Mill Creek's government-sanctioned displacement and what sits in its place today.

LeFlore-Ituen, who is the Missouri Historical Society's new director of its African American History Initiative , said the community must continue telling deep, complex stories about Black St. Louisans and their history, because without the artifacts and documented stories, exhibits like "Mill Creek: Black Metropolis" cannot exist.

"St. Louis is St. Louis because of Black history," she said.

LeFlore-Ituen is a native St. Louisan with over 30 years of experience sharing community stories across all media platforms for local and national audiences. She has also authored a number of books, including "Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown," which was co-written with Lezley McSpadden.

She said her life's work is to document and revive hidden stories that push people to create change.

"I want to be a part of creating this movement with the African American History Initiative that ignites and inspires and puts conversation at the forefront," she said. "The more we talk about it, the more we will wake up, and the more we will get busy having a real stake economically and socially … in the future of St Louis."

LeFlore-Ituen said she came to the Missouri Historical Society at a pivotal time, since there has been a rise in local and legislative efforts around the country to limit conversations around Black history, specifically slavery, civil rights and systemic racism. She said the initiative will remain fearless in telling both complicated and triumphant stories about the Black community.

St. Louis Public Radio's Andrea Henderson spoke to LeFlore-Ituen about her plans for the initiative, the importance of preserving Black history and what makes St. Louis' Black history so remarkable.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lyah LeFlore-Ituen, the new director of Missouri Historical Society's African American Initiative, at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

This conversation has been edited for clarity.

Andrea Henderson: What is so unique about St Louis' African American history that makes you excited to share it, not only locally, but to national audiences as well?

Lyah LeFlore-Ituen: I think it's buried, and there has been some time that's passed since the Civil Rights exhibit, so Mill Creek is coming at … a pivotal time for us. The fact that the Missouri History Museum is remaining committed, that takes guts. I still think because of the resilience, specifically in America, of Black people through slavery — and I don't take that lightly, because I know my great-great-grandmother was a slave. I know right here in Missouri, 1700s, that's where my great-greats on my maternal side lie. That's part of my excitement of being here, it's personal. I want to know who I am, so it is a time where we have to use history. You cannot change what has happened. You can try to delete it in a computer system, but the beauty is, we got receipts here. We got records. So, we just have to be relentless, and we cannot get defeated, and we have to fight to make sure that our history is told, not sold.

Henderson: When you think of St. Louis' identity, how does, or what role does, St. Louis' Black history play in shaping that identity?

LeFlore-Ituen: It informs so much of it. There is no St. Louis history without acknowledging, paying homage to and recognizing the contributions [and] Mill Creek is just one example. You see the accomplishments, we could go down the list of historic names. We have to not let people forget who we are. When I think about even more contemporary folks, Ida Woolfolk, she has not been the only community activist. I'm putting a challenge out to people: get your parents' archives. We got to reclaim. Young people today probably might not have ever known Maxine Waters is from St Louis, if they know her. So, we have to do a better job. It is time for us to take real ownership and acknowledge where we need to do better, because how can we expect someone else to tell our stories or tell it in a way, and we get mad if they tell it the wrong way or if they want to erase it.

Henderson: It sounds like a part of the plan for you, and the initiative is to really get the Black community involved with preserving their Black history.

LeFlore-Ituen: We can start thinking about — it does not mean that you are about to die — we can plan our estates. Start now. Don't wait until big mama or mama or granny passes away, because there's always somebody in these families that has been the keeper of history. Don't wait until something happens and half or all of their things just get tossed out because it's overwhelming and you just don't want to deal with it. Come on down here. I'm gonna introduce you to a historian. Bring your things, set up an appointment, talk to me, call me here at the history museum. The worst thing in the world is for something to become useless, so I want the Black community in St. Louis to hear me loud and clear, think about these things. Think about the legacy of your family. We all have a story.

Henderson: What are some other plans you have on ways to expand those Black stories and preserve the city's Black history for a better future?

LeFlore-Ituen: As far as my vision, it is important that we expand and build the endowment fund. I know this is a scary time. You have people pulling out of all sorts [of projects]. Private dollars and private donors fuel so much, and Missouri is one of the biggest philanthropic states, and there's a lot of wealth here. You don't have to just be Black to support the African American History Initiative. This is a community effort. This is about everyone standing up, stepping up, and also recognizing, 'Oh my gosh, St. Louis is St. Louis because of Black history.'

Henderson: Your career reflects the power of storytelling. How do you plan to bring all of your skill sets around production, writing and storytelling to the African American History Initiative?

LeFlore-Ituen: I see myself as this sort of Renaissance resource. I know how to do live production. I know how to do filmed production. I know how to write. I know how to tell a story. I know how to connect with the stories that people have buried inside of them … and that's how I look at history. It is what is buried. It's going on an archeological dig. I think I will be able to use all of those skills and my experience in media. I'm speaking specifically as it relates to the African American History Initiative, being able to share an idea that I may have, because I see stories visually, and when I read, I want to feel like I can see it like we're sitting at the kitchen table.

Henderson: I can talk about Black history all day; however, is there anything else you want to make sure people know about the initiative or what to expect in the future from you?

LeFlore-Ituen: I think people [should] understand that history is going to give us a way to make a new blueprint. We have a long way to go. We've come a long way, but right now, we're in a space of setbacks, and we have to not allow that to defeat us. We are in a state of emergency. If we don't have places like the Missouri History Museum and are not activating this mission for the Historical Society, we failed. Black history is not on an island. You [can] still have your narrow views, and I'm not going to fault you for that, but I'm going to show you something. I'm going to live up to our campaign. I am saying, St. Louis, allow me to introduce you to a St. Louis that you have never, ever met before. Allow me to introduce you to Black history that you have never, ever really read about, seen, heard, have no connection to.

