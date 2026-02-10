© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas author tells the story of a forgotten female climate scientist in new book 'Footeprint'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lindsay H. Metcalf's newest book will be released Feb 10
Anna Jackson
/
Lindsay H. Metcalf
Lindsay H. Metcalf's newest book will be released Feb 10

In "Footeprint," out today, Lindsay Metcalf resurrects the history of Eunice Newton Foote, a 19th-century scientist who discovered carbon dioxide’s heat-trapping properties while fighting for women’s place in science.

A descendant of Issac Newton, Eunice Foote revolutionized climate science and joined the women’s suffrage movement while raising two daughters. Foote is most known for discovering that carbon dioxide trapped heat in the atmosphere.

But her research was overlooked for years in a world powered by coal, kerosene and crude oil.

Kansas author Lindsay Metcalf wants to revive this overlooked story in her new book, "Footeprint: Eunice Newton Foote at the Dawn of Climate Science and Women’s Rights." Through a poetic narrative, Metcalf captures the perseverance of Foote at a time when women were not allowed equal rights to men.

“So my mind goes to all of the what ifs. What if people had listened to her and thought ahead to what was coming?” Metcalf told KCUR’s Up to Date. “It's not clear she knew exactly how groundbreaking she was, but she persisted because she knew she had something to give the world.”

Metcalf's book is being released on Tuesday, Feb. 10 and she will hold a book signing Feb. 15 at the Learning Tree.

Tags
Up To Date authorClimate ChangeCarbon dioxide removalcivil rightsFeminismscienceTalk ShowBooks
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR