Bruce R. Watkins, Kansas City's pathbreaking activist, opposed the highway now named for him

Bruce R. Watkins was fiercely opposed to the construction of Highway 71.

This highway, Watkins said, had the potential to be “Kansas City’s Berlin Wall .” And in many ways, his prediction came true — even after a large stretch of Highway 71 was renamed "Bruce R. Watkins Drive" in his honor.

Watkins was a Kansas City activist who had served as a Tuskegee Airman during World War II. He founded the group Freedom, Inc. , and became one of the first Black members of the Kansas City Council in 1963.

Later, he was the first African American politician in Kansas City to launch a competitive candidacy for mayor in 1979 — paving the way for leaders to come.

“I know that (Watkins) had a tremendous influence on my father's campaign,” said Emiel Cleaver, son of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, who was mayor of Kansas City from 1991 to 1999.

Emiel Cleaver is now executive director of the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center and Museum. He’ll deliver a talk at the Kansas City Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 15 about Watkins’ life and legacy in town.

