Parade of Hearts will hit Kansas City in April and last through World Cup, with a focus on unity

A public unveiling of all 150 sculptures crafted for the 2026 Parade of Hearts — displayed together April 4 for one day only before being dispersed across the region — will mark the first glimpse of tech worker-turned-“Heartist” Luke Broste’s third piece in the sprawling Kansas City art installation.

Like the 149 other redesigned hearts, his still-under-wraps sculpture is nearly a foot taller and wider than previous versions, and features a new signature: a keyhole at the center representing the openness and welcoming spirit of the region — just as it prepares for an influx of FIFA World Cup visitors.

“I like the new design and I’m glad they’re changing it up a bit,” said Broste, a Kansas City artist and support analyst for Oracle-Cerner. “It keeps things fresh and gives artists a new way to be creative.”

He’s one 150 artists — known by Parade of Hearts planners as “Heartists” — selected from nearly 500 submissions, representing the cultural identity, creativity and generosity of the Kansas City region.

Their work is set to be spread across public spaces in the metro (and beyond) in late April — from high-profile landmarks to tucked-away gems, stretching from Weston and Chillicothe to Lawrence, South Olathe, Southern Cass County, Oak Grove and Lawson.

It will be the largest geographic footprint for a free public art display in Kansas City’s history, organizers said. (New for 2026: Parade of Hearts will announce all 150 locations in advance, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to plan their routes and begin exploring the region early.)

But first, community members get a special sneak peek from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Overland Park Convention Center. The “150 United” event is expected to gather not only the soon-to-be-famous heart sculptures, but also the Heartists like Broste behind them.

Each selected artist received a $2,500 stipend, representing a $375,000 direct investment in the regional arts and creative economy, Parade of Hearts organizers said. The redesigned sculptural canvases were revealed in March 2025, with a call for Heartists soon after.

“The designs show extraordinary diversity, and each unique creation reflects how open our hearts are to one another and to all who visit our region,” said Jenn Nussbeck, executive director for Parade of Hearts. “They are powerful symbols of unity and belonging that showcase the spirit and pride of our region to the world. Locals and visitors alike will not just see art; they will feel the heart of a community.”

Courtesy photo Luke Broste stands with one of his El Salvadoran folk art-inspired Parade of Hearts entries.

For Broste, the Parade of Hearts program has offered a creative outlet — with contemporary Kansas City spaces as a platform for talent that otherwise might not have been given room to flex and grow.

“The passion for painting started at a young age and I just kept up with it,” said Broste, a 2021 business graduate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “I took some classes in high school and focused on getting better. In my free time I’m always busy painting or making something. It brings me a lot of joy to be able to bring an idea to life.”

The experience also allowed him to showcase his cultural roots, he said. While Broste didn’t reveal the theme of his most recent heart, the first two were influenced by an El Salvadoran folk art style.

“It was great being able to bring some of my family’s culture into the piece while highlighting Kansas City’s spirit,” he said. “It made me feel like I’ve been doing something right with my art.”

Broste still remembers the night his first heart was put on display. He and his friends walked downtown to find it, he recalled.

“Seeing people interact and appreciate it was the coolest feeling ever,” Broste said. “I had a lot of Hispanic people recognize the art style, too, and that just made it even better. These hearts are as bright and colorful as possible because I want them to spark joy in people.”

The 2026 Parade of Hearts installation runs late April through mid-August. As in past years, pickup is followed by an online auction of the pieces to support local nonprofits and artists.

Broste is happy the creative works’ time in the spotlight doesn’t end with the official Parade of Hearts season.

“One of my hearts made its way to an amazing couple in KC who loved the heart and were so supportive of me,” he said. “They threw a little get-together at their home to show off the heart and invited me to be there for it.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.