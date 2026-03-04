What’s next for the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art? Renovations now, a redesigned campus next

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City is moving closer to its next major expansion, with repairs underway on the Bloch Building and plans to break ground on a new wing as early as spring 2028.

Director and CEO Julian Zugazagoitia said this year will focus on refreshing the Bloch Building, which includes addressing water infiltration issues while architects finalize construction drawings for the south-side addition. Permitting and fundraising would continue through 2027, with completion targeted for 2031 or 2032, just in time for the museum’s 100th anniversary.

The expansion is designed to make the campus more transparent and easier to navigate. Leaders are rethinking entrances so visitors arrive with a clearer sense of purpose — for example, school field trips may gravitate to the Bloch Building, first-time tourists to the museum’s grand north entrance, and community members attending lectures or events to a new Oak Street entry.

The goal, Zugazagoitia said, is to make the museum feel intuitive and to encourage visitors to explore the entire campus. Currently, only between 30–40% of visitors to the original building make it to the second floor, home to major collections such as American and Asian art. Architects are refining plans to improve vertical circulation and visibility to make it easier to find the upper galleries and more inviting to explore.

The museum also recently created a new role of Director of Civic Engagement and Community Programs, bringing back Kreshaun McKinney to the museum’s team to lead partnerships and expand outreach. The position formalizes work already underway with more than 200 community organizations serving seniors, people with Alzheimer’s, students and many other groups across Kansas City.

Zugazagoitia said these changes are not just about adding space, but deepening the museum’s civic role.

“When someone says 'museums are not for me,' it’s like, ‘Hey, give us a second chance,’” he said. “The museum that you visited — or had a bad experience — maybe is not the same as it is today.”

The campus will remain open throughout construction. And for Zugazagoitia, the ambition is simple.

“Right now, by statistics, we have one in four Kansas Citians coming to the museum,” he said. “I would like that it was everyone.”