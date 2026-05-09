Kansas City's art walks and markets are expanding this summer. Here's a guide

If you want to know Kansas City, you have to get to know its artists — because they’re who make this such a vibrant and creative place. Their work fills galleries and museums, boosts our region’s economy, adorns public spaces and brightens walls with hundreds of murals across the city.

Monthly art walks offer a welcoming entry point to this eclectic community. They’re free to attend and easy to access — allowing you to stroll around and see a variety of work, including painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and more (and often hear some local music while you’re at it).

Galleries and art-friendly spaces stay open later, artists stick around to talk about their work, and the crowds fill neighborhood restaurants and bars and pour out onto the streets. You’ll also find live performances, food trucks and other special events.

And with the World Cup descending on Kansas City this summer, these markets are kicking into high gear so they can show off our city to the world.

Take one of these artsy ambles to learn about a Kansas City neighborhood, get to know your local arts scene, and even take friends, family or a date.

First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District

KC Arts District The Crossroads Arts District is a popular area for art, dining, breweries and distilleries, and other creative endeavors.

The longest running event of this kind around Kansas City, First Fridays in the Crossroads happen every first Friday of the month, throughout the year, from 5 to 8 p.m.

These started in 2001 as a way to bring more people to the small galleries and artist spaces in the rundown warehouse district centered at 20th and Baltimore. Now, 25 years in, the Crossroads Arts District has become a vital destination in its own right, filled with gourmet restaurants, arts organizations, performance venues, breweries, galleries, studios, flower shops, boutiques, and event spaces.

First Fridays attract thousands of people, so if you’ve never gone, consider getting the lay of the land with this “ First Timers ” guide from Visit KC. From April through November, you can also check out the food truck plaza at 1907 Grand Boulevard. And don’t forget a visit to the Arts Alley between 18th and 19th Street.

Parking is very limited, so consider taking the KC Streetcar right to the Crossroads stop.

Night Market in the Crossroads Arts District

Art Garden KC Art Garden KC is expanding its offerings with night markets in the Crossroads on weekends during the World Cup.

Expanding on that First Fridays model, the Crossroads Arts District will host Night Markets during the five weeks of the FIFA World Cup. The Crossroads are just five or so blocks north of the hub of World Cup fan activities, with the Fan Festival popping up at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, easily connected via KC Streetcar.

These Night Markets will be an amplified version of the sights and activities of a traditional First Friday, running 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, and 12-11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, between June 12 and July 12.

Expect more artists displaying their work, longer gallery hours, a variety of pop-ups from area restaurants, and live performances.

The Night Market will be featured in these locations:

West 18th and 19th streets between Wyandotte and Baltimore, including multiple alleys north and south of 19th Street

Baltimore Street between West 19th and West 20th streets

Art Alley north of East 18th Street between Locust and Cherry streets

MADE MOBB Parking Lot, 221 Southwest Blvd.

Third Friday Art Walks at Strawberry Hill

Third Friday Art Walk Brooke Knoll plays harp during a Third Friday Art Walk in Kansas City, Kansas.

Build WyCo hosts the Third Friday Art Walks in downtown Kansas City, Kansas. This celebration of creativity is centered at 6th Street in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood, with vendors, entertainers, local businesses, food and drink, and even interactive art opportunities.

These arts walks are seasonal, May through October, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is family friendly, and there’s free parking at locations around the area.

Many local businesses also become mini galleries, hosting artists and displaying their work. Additionally, part of 6th Street is closed to become a pedestrian-only “Street Gallery” near EPIC Clay Studio.

This map can help you navigate what is showing and where and you can learn about this area with KCUR’s Neighborhood Guide .

Third Fridays at Englewood Arts District

Kevin King Englewood Arts District in Independence hosts Third Friday Art Walks.

On the other side of town in Independence, Missouri, you’ll find the Third Friday Art Walks at the Englewood Arts District .

This artistic community surrounds East Winner Road, running from Sterling to South Ralston Ave, and includes businesses, galleries, restaurants, the Puppetry Arts Institute , Englewood Arts Center , the historic Englewood Theater and more.

Each month, visit the district to see artists displaying their works, live music performances, and interactions with community organizations, like WestINd Connection , which runs an inclusive bookstore and community garden.

Art Walks at Englewood are 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Fourth Friday Art Walks in downtown Lee’s Summit

Downtown Lee's Summit Lee's Summit art walks go from April to August on the fourth Friday of each month.

In Lee’s Summit, the community gathers in the revitalized downtown area on the Fourth Fridays of the month, April through August, with local artists, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Activities are centered at Third and Main and take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Various businesses host pop-ups with local artists and there are fun activities planned at places like the Lee’s Summit History Museum , Green Street Market, and Howard Station Park.

Find a map of participating galleries and businesses from April. While you’re wandering, you can also view the public art on display .

More stroll-and-shop opportunities around Kansas City

Art Garden KC Art Garden KC hosts marker's markets at City Market during warmer months.

As soon as it gets slightly warm, Kansas City and its artists head outside — with a ton of installations, art fairs and festivals to walk around. Here are just a few:

If you are exploring midtown , consider Kansas City’s latest addition, “ The Arterie ,” which connects three arts institutions in the Southmoreland neighborhood: Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City Art Institute, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Use this map to navigate. And on May 9, 2026, traipse on over to the first annual Arterie Fest !

Art in the Loop : Starting June 3, you can view installations and performances throughout downtown and along the Streetcar route. Check their website for dates, times, and locations of associated events. To get an in-depth tour, sign up for the Art Walk on July 21 and an Art Ride (on the Streetcar) on Sept. 23.

Every Sunday, April through October, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while making your weekly produce run at City Market, check out the vendors at Art on Walnut , organized by Art Garden KC.

Blue Springs Third Thursdays : Blue Springs in eastern Jackson County presents their monthly art gathering on the third Thursday of the month, 5-9 p.m., with artists and artisans showcasing their work, specials at local businesses, and activities for the whole family to participate in.

Third Fridays in downtown Overland Park : Every third Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., visit the galleries and shops up and down Sante Fe Drive and the surrounding streets.

And year-round, you can visit the Sculpture Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Garden , to see work from international artists as you ramble the footpaths through wooded areas and landscaped gardens.

Is there a regular Art Walk in your corner of the Kansas City metro? Let us know!