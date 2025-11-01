Want to explore Kansas City's new streetcar route? Here's what to do at every stop

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

With the Kansas City Streetcar now extending south to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the ride itself has become a tour of the city. No parking meters, no long walks uphill — just hop off, stroll a few blocks and find yourself in a whole new pocket of the city.

Continuing past Union Station, this new stretch connects Union Hill’s rebirth, the museum corridor’s creative calm and the Plaza’s mix of locals and luxe. Along the way, you’ll find bold food, quiet corners and some good old-fashioned people-watching.

The Streetcar is coming into its own as a connector — linking neighborhoods, transit lines and generations of Kansas Citians who’ve rarely had seamless ways to move between districts.

Here’s your insider’s map, with suggestions of where to eat, sip and wander at every stop.

27th and Main Street

The first location south of Union Station, this is Kansas City’s postcard stop — where civic pride meets skyline drama. Step off the streetcar and look up at the Liberty Memorial before you, and the skyline in front. Few U.S. cities can match this kind of monument right off a rail line.

National WWI Museum and Memorial | 2 Memorial Drive

Cross the Paul Sunderland Glass Bridge suspended over a symbolic Western Front poppy field, home to 9,000 poppies, and each representing 1,000 lives lost in the war. Inside, artifacts and immersive galleries make this one of Kansas City’s most powerful landmarks, as well as the world’s most comprehensive WWI museum.

Before heading out, drop by the Over There Café — a quiet, light-filled lunch spot tucked within the museum itself. Menu items include a few “dishes” that the Great War’s combatants subsisted on, if in fancier form, such as trench stew (corned beef, turnips, peas and carrots with slaw and a biscuit).

Just west, Penn Valley Park opens like a green amphitheater to the city — a sweep of trails, lawns and skyline views. At its heart sits Penn Valley Skate Park (29th and Wyandotte), where skaters and BMX riders carve under the memorial’s shadow.

The Money Museum | 1 Memorial Drive

Free admission, cool air-conditioning and a wall of shredded cash — literally millions of dollars turned into confetti. It’s inside the Federal Reserve Bank, and it’s worth the five-minute detour.

31st and Main Street

Union Hill Kansas City Some of Kansas City's best restaurants, cafes, vintage shops and cocktails can be found in the Union Hill and Martini Corner neighborhoods.

Union Hill hums with quiet energy — a pocket of old Kansas City brick, leafy sidewalks and just enough construction noise to prove something’s happening. If you’ve read our earlier deep dive into Union Hill’s restaurants and other offerings, you’ll know this area always has something brewing.

Made in KC Neighborhood Shop / Martini Corner | 325 E. 31st St.

A cozy boutique-meets-café where everything’s local: cold brew, Kansas City-made candles, leather goods, and art prints.

The Fix KC | 600 E. 31st St.

Vegan comfort food that doesn’t skimp on flavor. Try the biscuits and gravy or Buffalo chick’n Caesar salad — hearty, soulful and entirely plant-based. Grab an oat-milk cold brew for the walk.

Gates Bar-B-Q | 3205 Main St

One of Kansas City’s iconic barbecue joints is now newly accessible to transit riders. Don’t be intimidated by the right-to-business ordering style at the counter; the ribs, smoked chicken and Nooner lunch special are worth it.

35th and Main Street

Swifts Cajun Cuisine Swifts Cajun Cuisine at 3415 Main Street opened in the middle of the KC Streetcar's expansion construction. Try their Cajun Fried Rice — and be sure to consider adding shrimp or scallops to the dish.

If you’ve not visited this area in a minute, you may notice new touches like benches, repaired sidewalks and other evidence that the city expects more pedestrians and a revitalized business district. And the shops on Broadway Boulevard are a worthwhile destination just a few blocks’ walk away.

Swifts Cajun Cuisine | 3415 Main St.

Try their Cajun Fried Rice — and be sure to consider adding shrimp and/or scallops to the dish — which is Basmati rice cooked with peppers, onion, garlic and Cajun seasonings. This spot opened in the middle of the streetcar’s construction and will likely be excited for the cleared street and new walking traffic.

Black Garlic | 3620 Broadway Blvd.

A short walk from the streetcar stop, find an intimate space and inspiring mix: Ethiopian and Caribbean food. Expect Ethiopian classics like tibs — a stewy stir fry dish — done with beef, lamb or chicken. Fried plantains are also on offer, as are Caribbean classics like a dish of shredded pork, white rice, black beans, corn salsa, peppers, onions, sour cream and cilantro with tomato — dubbed “Island Love” here.

Pho Tower | 3623 Broadway Blvd.

Fun and cozy neighborhood staple, with well loved wood-backed high seats at the bar, hot and soy sauces on every table and a pungent, ever-present odor of greens and noodles simmering away. Naturally, you come for steaming bowls of pho and plates of spring rolls.

Goodwill Store & Donation Center | 3630 Main St.

Now, this Goodwill really is more than thrift — it’s treasure hunting. Racks of denim, vintage tees and oddball finds while supporting local job-training programs. A quick, rewarding detour between art stops.

39th and Main Street

Aaron Phelps Tailleur's decor pulls inspiration from Heather White's personal past in the equestrian world.

If Kansas City had a “most flavorful neighborhood,” it would be found at this stop (though this stop faces stiff challenge from the one prior). Westport and West 39th Street burst with neon signs, late-night laughter and the scent of spices in the air.

Westport and West 39th Street burst with neon signs, late-night laughter and the scent of spices in the air.

Haha’s Kebabs | 204 W. 39th St.

One of Kansas City’s original shawarma shacks. Order the lamb skewer wrap or chicken kebab plate with garlic sauce. Eat on the curb, get that full-belly feeling, order more to go.

Nour’s Lebanese Cuisine | 3855 Warwick Blvd.

Bright flavors, warm service and serious portions. Start with the hummus trio, then go for grilled lamb kebabs. Bonus: good vegetarian mezze, too.

Tailleur Restaurant | 3933 Main St.

French bistro polish with local personality. The steak frites is a classic, but the duck confit with cherry gastrique steals the show. Great cocktails and soft lighting. Check out their companion cocktail bar, Cheval, just across the street.

Beyond dining, this is also a Streetcar stop buzzing with businesses. Broadway Butcher Shop is one of our favorite meat counters in the city (and don’t sleep on their sandwich of the day), while the Indian restaurant inside Midtown Market is a hidden food gem.

Get a new bike or your old one tuned up at Midwest Cyclery, and grab a blind box at Bubblewrapp, one of the coolest toy shops around. And then end your night with a local production at Unicorn Theatre, which specializes in brand new productions, a show by the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre at The Warwick.

43rd and Main Street

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Ragazza at 43rd and Main Streets in Midtown Kansas City.

This stop could be overlooked by travelers destined for the Plaza, but it shouldn’t be. A tour guide for hire, upscale Italian food and salons, and art that’s more hands on than conventional museums.

Ragazza Food & Wine | 4301 Main St.

A warm-yet-mod vibe with exposed brick, wood accents and tin ceiling, this is Italian comfort eats with class. Go for the classics, like spaghetti carbonara, or a classic done Dom DeLuise style: A 10 oz. meatball served in red sauce with a side of focaccia. Try it with a glass of their house-made Limoncello.

The Levee Bar & Grill | 16 W. 43rd St.

Dance around downstairs, or tune in for sports on the second floor if you don’t feel like getting down. Banging since 1965, locals swear by the Levee Burger and wide-ranging late-night music. This is Kansas City in miniature — a little rough, a lot of heart.

KCAI’s Emily & Todd Voth Artspace | 4235 Main St.

Since 1999, this gallery has championed contemporary artists. Right off the streetcar line, it bridges this iconic campus and the wider city, connecting students, faculty and local audiences through bold, experimental shows.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fountain | 43rd & Main

Dedicated in the mid-1980s and designed by David M. Baker, this memorial features five connected pools symbolizing America’s deepening involvement in Vietnam and the divided opinions it sparked. Though the fountain is temporarily dry due to a waterline issue, visitors can still walk the semi-circular memorial wall listing the 451 local casualties.

Hula Hoop Vintage | 4247 Walnut St.

Part boutique, part community hangout, Hula Hoop blends new and well-kept vintage for everyone’s unique chic and curve. Stop by for clothes, cocktails or even creative company — their monthly Sip & Shop and Craft Class events turn vintage shopping into a social art form.

Segway Bike and Stroll | 4245 Walnut St.

If you’d rather ride than walk, after riding the streetcar, then sign up for a Segway or bike tour! They cover just about every combo of the parks, museums and midtown’s lesser-known landmarks. They also offer specialty tours of wagon routes and Kansas City’s famous barbecue haunts.

45th and Main Street

Jacob Kittilstad | Kansas City Art Institute The Kansas City Art Institute at 4415 Warwick Blvd. is just off KC Streetcar's 45th and Main Street stop. Peek into student galleries or attend KCAI's end-of-semester student art sale.

Jump off here to explore our iconic art museums, but don’t miss the great food inside them, too.

Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) | 4415 Warwick Blvd.

Peek into student galleries or catch an impromptu outdoor exhibit. The creativity spills off campus and into side streets.

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art | 4525 Oak St.

Yes, you’ve seen the shuttlecocks. Played on the art-themed mini golf. And there’s always a rotating exhibit that’s worth catching.

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art | 4420 Warwick Blvd.

Across the way; smaller but punchy. Its café Oil on Linen, is a must-visit spot for breakfast and lunch where you dine amid brightly decorated walls. It does a very solid steak salad or hot Italian hoagie, plus their cocktail (and N/A drink) list is surprisingly robust.

Café Trio | 4558 Main St.

Reliable upscale-casual, often with live piano. Go for Kansas City’s best mac and cheese — bacon, scallions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes.

Plaza Transit Center: Emanuel Cleaver II and Brookside Boulevard

Winstead's Steakburgers Winstead's Steakburgers on the Plaza is a nostalgic Kansas City dining icon.

In the warm months, the fountains sparkle, destination shoppers drift and rooftops glow gold in the evening light. In cold months, the Plaza lights speak for themselves. (And check out our full guide to the Country Club Plaza here.)

Mill Creek Park | 47th & Main St.

Green lawns, the city’s most iconic fountain, and skyline views make this one of the city’s best open-air rooms. Bring coffee, bring a book, bring your dog.

Grand Street Café | 4740 Grand Ave.

Refined but not stiff. Try the herb-marinated salmon with champagne butter sauce and ask for a south-facing seat with a view of greenery.

Prime Social Rooftop | 46 Penn Centre / 4600 Penn Ave.

Come for the view, stay for the tuna tartare tacos and cucumber collins. Sunsets are a competitive sport here.

Heritage by Bo Lings | 4701 Jefferson St.

Kansas City’s classic Chinese restaurant has been redone with a greater focus on dim sum, Sichuan flavors and a sake-focused bar experience. Sushi’s on offer, too! And don’t worry, you’ll still have access to the Bo Lings classics.

Winstead's | 101 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

A nostalgic Kansas City dining icon, Winstead’s serves up crisp-edged steakburgers, “50-50” sides of fries and onion rings, and thick shakes under 1940s neon. Try the double steakburger with grilled onions and a vanilla malt for the full experience.

51st Street and Brookside Boulevard

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The KC Streetcar stop on Main Street near Country Club Plaza points the way to UMKC campus.

The Streetcar’s final stop lands at the edge of UMKC, where campus buzz meets neighborhood ease.

From here, follow the Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail another 6.5 miles through Brookside, Waldo and south Kansas City, along the old route of the last streetcar to grace our city. Great for bicyclists as well as walkers.

Kin Lin | 314 E. 51st St.

A longtime UMKC favorite serving generous portions of pan-Asian, Cantonese, Chinese, Taiwanese and Szechuan dishes as well as American-Chinese classics. Of course, the spicy sesame chicken is *chef’s kiss*, but so are the Singapore noodles — fast, filling and exactly what late-afternoon hunger calls for.

Crows Coffee | 304 E. 51st St.

The unofficial living room of UMKC and Rockhurst. Order the vanilla-lavender latte or cold brew and post up on the patio.

The Peanut | 5000 Main St.

This legendary Buffalo wing joint in the South Plaza neighborhood serves whole wings — drumettes, flats and tips all in one. A Kansas City bar and bar food haunt that’s as legendary as they come.