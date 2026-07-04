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Kansas City's riverfronts are finally real destinations. Here's a guide to exploring them

KCUR | By Kelly Bunch
Published July 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A view of the Rock Island Bridge from the edge of the river.
Kelly Bunch
/
KCUR
A Parade of Hearts statue in front of the new Rock Island Bridge over the Kansas River.

With the new Rock Island Bridge over the Kansas River, and the soon-to-be expanding Current stadium on the Missouri River, Kansas City is transforming its waterfronts from industrial wasteland into entertainment districts.

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Once forgotten areas of the city, Kansas City's riverfronts are finally gaining momentum.

Kansas City Council just passed a $235 million financing package to help the Current expand CPKC Stadium and develop a larger mixed-use entertainment district along the Missouri River.

With the recent streetcar extension and new pedestrian bridge connecting the River Market to Berkley Riverfront Park, paired with new developments on the West Bottoms and over the Kansas River, Kansas City is making its riverfronts into real destinations.

Find out how to explore Kansas City's most notable natural resources.

Rock Island Bridge

A bridge with a structure built into it stands suspended above a river at night. The second floor of the structure glows blue
Jake Fesi
The historic railroad bridge crosses over the Kansas River near the state line

The Rock Island Bridge is a former railroad bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri over the Kansas River. Michael Zeller wanted to repurpose the long-abandoned infrastructure into a community hub, public crossing, and entertainment district.

"The Kansas River was industrial since the beginning of the city," said Zeller. "The stockyards were there until the 1980s. Nobody really wanted to be near the Kansas River because lord knows what we were putting in it, but that's all been gone half a century now. It's still kind of stuck in our collective imagination as an industrial river, but that's starting to change."

A rusted metal bridge spans a river. There are two concrete footings on the banks of the river that support the bridge.
Up To Date
Kansas City’s Rock Island Bridge redevelopment is finally opening over the Kansas River
Steve Kraske, Ellen Beshuk

Zeller's vision came to life this year as the bridge reopened with the River House restaurant, American Royal Hall event space, and public spaces to hold community events like yoga, live music, and a farmer's market. Check the event calendar for upcoming dates and times.

The bridge is open daily from sunrise to sunset and access is free. Visitors must enter from the east side, near Hy-Vee Arena. Free street parking is available on American Royal Drive; paid parking is available in the West Bottoms Garage.

Leashed pets are welcome, except inside the restaurant.

  • Where: 1799 American Royal Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Cheer on your favorite team

Fans watching a soccer game at the Current Landing.
Kansas City Current
Fans watch a soccer game at Current Landing, outside CPKC Stadium.

The anchor of the Berkley Riverfront is CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the first stadium in the world built for a women's professional sports team.

Pro tip: Grab a ticket for a seat on the east side of the stadium for a unique view of both the Kansas City skyline and the Missouri River. Upcoming home games include July 17 against San Diego Wave FC and July 29 against Racing Louisville FC.

Just outside of the stadium is Current Landing, which hosts riverfront watch parties for Kansas City Current matches as well as some World Cup matches. Tickets ($15) include the live broadcast on the big screen, free parking, and food and drink options (for purchase). VIP upgrade options include an unlimited buffet and either non-alcoholic drinks ($35) or alcoholic beverages ($65). Check the event schedule for all upcoming watch parties.

Some parking is available for the Landing and for Current games, but you're better off taking the streetcar's new riverfront extension.

  • Where: 1460 E. Front St., Kansas City, Missouri

Enjoy the waterfront

People playing volleyball
Kelly Bunch
/
KCUR
Volleyball courts on the Berkley Riverfront get plenty of use during the summer.

On the Riverfront Heritage Trail, more than 15 miles of walking and biking await. The trail runs from Kansas City, Kansas, to Berkley Riverfront Park with routes through the West Bottoms, the Westside neighborhood, Case Park, and the River Market.

The trail showcases old steamboat docks, Lewis & Clark's adventures, Kaw Valley, the Freedom Trail, Frontier Railroads, and Mayan culture to celebrate the Westside's Latin American roots. Historic markers along the trail help bring the rich history of these areas to life.

Berkley Riverfront Park is a vast expanse of greenspace and recreation along the Missouri River intended to foster community within the city. Grab a blanket to enjoy a picnic, take a walk, or gather a group for volleyball. Six sand volleyball courts are available for public use from sunrise to sunset, excluding when league play is happening (typically 5–10 p.m.).

A group of people cut a ribbon and pose for a photo.
Housing & Development
Kansas City opens new pedestrian bridge connecting River Market to Berkley Riverfront
Celisa Calacal

Want a higher look? The Urban Boulder, located just east of the volleyball courts, invites climbers to enjoy its 38,000-pound climbing boulder — complete with routes and footholds. Access is free and open to the public. All skill levels are welcome; no equipment is required.

Kaw Point Park is a historic 10-acre park — complete with a theater, hiking trails, and a boat ramp — where the Kansas (Kaw) River flows into the Missouri. Famous as a stop for the Lewis and Clark Expedition, locals now enjoy this beautiful park for recreation with a clear view of the Kansas City skyline across the rivers. Located at 1403 Fairfax Trafficway, Kansas City, Kansas.

If you'd rather be on the river than near it, check out KC Kayak for scheduled kayak floats and gear rental. Options include a five-mile route from Kaw Point Park (where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers merge) to the Riverfront Park boat ramp ($40/person) and a 15-mile route from Parkville to the Riverfront Park boat ramp ($60/person). No experience is necessary.

Interested in more water adventures? See our previous guide to paddling Kansas City's rivers, lakes, and waterways.

The MR340 is an intense endurance race held each year beginning in Kansas City and ending in St. Louis — but there are far more relaxing avenues for exploring the waterways around Kansas City.
Arts & Life
A beginner's guide to paddling Kansas City rivers, lakes and waterways
Libby Hanssen

Grab a bite or beer at the Berkley Riverfront

A watch party at Two Birds One Stone on the Berkley Riverfront.
Kelly Bunch
/
KCUR
A watch party at Two Birds One Stone on the Berkley Riverfront.

Between the recent housing developments and CPKC Stadium, more eateries and bars have been popping up around the Berkley Riverfront. Hop off your bike and enjoy the offerings.

Show Pony is an upscale eatery serving breakfast Monday–Friday 6:30–10 a.m., and Saturday–Sunday 7–11 a.m. Try the Champion's French Toast (four slices of Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon sugar brioche Texas toast, with warm berry compote) for $14, or The Mane (a breakfast quesadilla with applewood bacon, chorizo, cheese blend, pico de gallo, eggs, salsa, and sour cream) for $12. Not an early bird? Dinner is available every night but Sunday, 4–9 p.m. Note: Show Pony is currently closed to the public until July 13 (while a certain World Cup team stays at the hotel next door).

A beer garden with a view? Yes please! Two Birds One Stone is a beer garden and restaurant right above the waterfront! You’ll find an extensive beer menu featuring craft beers, microbrews, and “dad beers,” such as Hamms, Garage Beer, and Pabst Blue Ribbon. Wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options are also available. The food menu includes salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizza, and more. Open daily at 1000 East Riverfront Drive.

Moonstone, located above Two Birds One Stone, features craft cocktails, small bites, dinner entrees, and desserts in a setting overlooking the Missouri River. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

Over at Current Landing, several eateries will be joining the fun soon. Among them Clementine's Ice Cream, Revel (upscale sports bar), Providence Pizza Co., Crows Coffee, and an Italian restaurant from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli, best known for the Michelin-starred Masseria in Washington, D.C.
Tags
Arts & Life Berkley RiverfrontKansas CityKansas RiverMissouri RiverKansas City CurrentWater
Kelly Bunch
Kelly Bunch is a communicator, creative builder, and lifelong learner with a career that bridges product management, marketing, writing, and community building. Her work has been featured in Thrive Global, Made in KC Explore, KC Options Magazine, The Mississippi Times, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find her traveling, sailing, reading, volunteering, or having full conversations with her dog. You can connect with her on Instagram or Substack.
See stories by Kelly Bunch
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