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Jackson County won't hike property tax rates after vetoes by county executive

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:39 PM CDT
A man in a grey suit with a gold tie stands behind a podium.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota on December 4, 2025.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota vetoed two ordinances that he says would have increased property tax levy rates for Jackson County residents. The veto announcement comes before a Tuesday night town hall LeVota is hosting about tax relief and credits.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced Tuesday that he vetoed two ordinances that would have increased residents’ property taxes. One set the 2026 property tax levy, and the second set the 2026 merchants’ and manufacturers' inventory replacement tax levy. LeVota asked the Jackson County Legislature to instead keep the levy rates the same as last year.

“I can’t in good conscience work so hard to get tax credits and then increase levies on the other side,” LeVota wrote in a news release announcing the vetoes.

Since taking office in October 2025, LeVota has made property tax and assessment issues his focus. In December, he opened up tax credits for all property owners to make up for controversial 2023 assessments. In July, the county announced a $250 million settlement to return tax collections over the legal threshold to property owners.

“I made a commitment to Jackson County taxpayers that we would fix the problems they had been facing,” said LeVota. “We have made significant progress, and I don’t believe we should now turn around and ask them to pay a higher levy rate.”

The executive stresses that his vetoes do not reduce funding, because the levy rates will stay stable at their current rate.

LeVota is holding a town hall at the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence on Tuesday night for Jackson County residents to learn about the administration's relief efforts, property tax credit information and what comes next for taxpayers.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Jackson CountyJackson County ExecutivePhil LeVotaproperty taxestaxesMissouri elections 2026politicsGovernment
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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