Jackson County won't hike property tax rates after vetoes by county executive

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced Tuesday that he vetoed two ordinances that would have increased residents’ property taxes. One set the 2026 property tax levy , and the second set the 2026 merchants’ and manufacturers' inventory replacement tax levy. LeVota asked the Jackson County Legislature to instead keep the levy rates the same as last year.

“I can’t in good conscience work so hard to get tax credits and then increase levies on the other side,” LeVota wrote in a news release announcing the vetoes.

Since taking office in October 2025, LeVota has made property tax and assessment issues his focus. In December, he opened up tax credits for all property owners to make up for controversial 2023 assessments . In July, the county announced a $250 million settlement to return tax collections over the legal threshold to property owners.

“I made a commitment to Jackson County taxpayers that we would fix the problems they had been facing,” said LeVota. “We have made significant progress, and I don’t believe we should now turn around and ask them to pay a higher levy rate.”

The executive stresses that his vetoes do not reduce funding, because the levy rates will stay stable at their current rate.

LeVota is holding a town hall at the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence on Tuesday night for Jackson County residents to learn about the administration's relief efforts, property tax credit information and what comes next for taxpayers.