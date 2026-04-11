Where to volunteer in Kansas City: You can help your community at these worthy organizations

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In a world that often feels divided, it’s more important than ever to build a strong Kansas City community. Using your time and talents to volunteer is a great way to foster connections and help our friends and neighbors.

Why should you volunteer? The reasons are endless!

Meet new people: Whether you’re new to Kansas City or simply want to expand your network, volunteering allows you to connect with like-minded people who share your passions.

Whether you’re new to Kansas City or simply want to expand your network, volunteering allows you to connect with like-minded people who share your passions. Reduce stress: Volunteering has been shown to improve mental and physical health by reducing stress and lowering rates of depression and anxiety.

Volunteering has been shown to by reducing stress and lowering rates of depression and anxiety. Gain experience: You’ll likely learn new skills and get valuable experience that you can apply in your personal and professional life.

You’ll likely learn new skills and get valuable experience that you can apply in your personal and professional life. Help others: There’s an old saying, “if you want a village, be a villager.” It’s a nicer spin on “What goes around comes around.” Plus, it feels good to support others!

There’s an old saying, “if you want a village, be a villager.” It’s a nicer spin on “What goes around comes around.” Plus, it feels good to support others! Sense of purpose: Volunteering can help you feel like you’re making a difference in the world around you — because you are.

We are lucky to have so many passionate organizations working to uplift the Kansas City community in various ways, and they would love your help. Use this list as a starting point to get involved.

If you don’t see the right fit, check out Nonprofit Connect or Uncover KC for a wide range of volunteer opportunities. Get out there, and get involved. Our community will be better for it, and you’ll have some fun along the way.

(And in case you’re wondering: KCUR offers volunteer opportunities as well , if you want to get more involved with your friendly local public media station. Email volunteer@kcur.org to find out more.)

Animal care

Great Plains SPCA Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas, works to promote pet adoption. It's one of a few animal-focused nonprofits around Kansas City that takes volunteers.

If you’re an animal lover, what could be better than snuggling furry friends in your free time? Kansas City area animal shelters are a great place to spend your time helping dogs and cats.

Both organizations listed below are considered “no-kill” shelters, meaning they do not euthanize animals for space limitations. They both include great perks for volunteers, such as discounted merchandise and adoption fees after meeting training and volunteer time requirements.

Wayside Waifs

Wayside Waifs , an animal shelter in south Kansas City, has many volunteer positions available, including dog and cat socializers, meet and greet specialists, playgroup attendants, and administrative positions. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old or between 13-15 accompanied by a parent.

Get started by attending a volunteer information session . The next available session is scheduled for May 11.

Great Plains SPCA

Great Plains SPCA , located in Merriam, works to promote pet adoption, primarily cats and dogs – with occasional small animals such as ferrets, mice, or reptiles. Volunteers help offer enrichment and support to animals to make them “feel safe and loved while they await their forever homes,” said Hathaway Maranda, the organization’s vice president of philanthropy and engagement.

“People love volunteering here because opportunities like walking dogs, socializing cats, and fostering pets allow them to directly support the shelter’s lifesaving mission.”

There is a $17 fee for new volunteers, which covers training and a t-shirt. To get started, all volunteers are required to watch an info video and take a quiz based on its content. After that, people can submit an application to be reviewed by the Great Plains SPCA team. For additional information, you can email volunteer@greatplainsspca.org .

Reading & learning

Lead to Read KC Volunteers with Learn to Read KC can sign up to be a weekly reader or a fill-in, pairing with an elementary school student for 30-minute reading sessions.

Lead to Read KC

Want to get out of the office over your lunch break? Lead to Read KC pairs a reading mentor with an elementary school student for 30-minute reading sessions during typical lunch hour timeslots. Reading with students makes a measurable impact on their skill, confidence, and enjoyment of reading.

And with partner schools in Center School District, Hickman Mills C-1 School District, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, Kansas City Public Schools, and Missouri Charter Public Schools, it’s easy to find a reading location near you.

"Literacy is a community issue, and Lead to Read KC believes community is also the answer,” said executive director Rhea LeGrande. “If you're looking for a meaningful way to give back, becoming a reading mentor is one of the most direct ways to change a child's story."

Volunteers can sign up to be a weekly reader, a shared reader — to split the responsibility with a friend — or a “flextra” who fills in when a weekly reader is absent. Complete the reading mentor application on their volunteer page to apply.

Literacy KC

Prefer connecting with adults instead of children? Literacy KC, founded in 1985 to provide literacy tutoring for adults, offers high school equivalency preparation classes, English language learning, digital literacy programs, and more.

Individuals who would enjoy working directly with adult learners can apply to be a tutor . Tutors assist in the classroom with reading, writing, conversation, digital skills, and emotional support for 3-9 hours per week each term. All tutors must complete volunteer training, an application process, and a background check.

If that commitment doesn’t fit your needs, volunteer opportunities are also available for events, pantry maintenance, and front desk coverage.

“Whether supporting a classroom by tutoring a learner, or helping at special events, every hour contributes directly to stronger individuals and a stronger community,” said Brooke McKenzie, volunteer & development support specialist for the organization.

The arts in KC

Charlotte Street Charlotte Street, which supports artists around Kansas City, uses volunteers to staff events and exhibitions.

Charlotte Street

Charlotte Street , established in 1997 to support early- and mid-career artists with resources to expand their reach, now champions people across Kansas City’s creative community through significant grants, studio and performance space, and philanthropic advocacy.

With a packed calendar of activities, volunteers make events and exhibitions come to life. Upcoming events include an artist market on May 23 and a free community block party on June 6.

“So many of our programs are about creating welcoming, creative spaces for artists, neighbors, and curious visitors, and volunteers play a big role in making that possible,” said Cori Smith, Charlotte Street’s community engagement coordinator. “Whether they’re greeting guests at exhibition openings, helping with community programs, supporting Open Studios, or jumping in during our annual Block Party, they help create the kind of environment where people feel comfortable showing up, connecting, and engaging with the arts.”

Charlotte Street has regular opportunities to help with public programs, exhibitions, and larger community events throughout the year. The best way to get involved is to sign up through the volunteer form or keep an eye on our upcoming events. Smith noted that they often share volunteer calls prior to larger events.

The Rabbit hOle

If you’re looking to add a little more whimsy and delight to your life, consider volunteering at one of Kansas City’s newest museums, The Rabbit hOle , which brings American children’s literature to life.

Volunteer museum monitors, who help run exhibits and make sure people are following the rules, take on two-hour shifts to help museum patrons have a great experience. Volunteers can also sign up to help with the museum’s much-loved Story Hour, where they’ll read books to children, help with craft activities, and make sure everything gets cleaned up.

Volunteers are asked to submit the volunteer form and choose a time for orientation before getting started. Want to learn more about the museum? Check out KCUR’s previous coverage on The Rabbit hOle.

Plants & nature

Unexpected Blooms Overland Park's Unexpected Blooms rescues florals bound for the trash and reimagines them into bouquets for health care, senior living and other facilities.

Unexpected Blooms

Sustainability and joy are at the forefront of Unexpected Blooms’ mission. The unique Overland Park organization rescues florals destined for the trash bin and reimagines them into bouquets to brighten someone’s day.

“The flowers used in our arrangements are donated by wholesale and retail florists and from weddings, charity galas, corporate events, and other places where flowers would otherwise be discarded,” said Becky Ford, volunteer and board member. “The flower bouquets we deliver bring smiles and brighten the lives of not only the residents, but also the caregivers and visitors at each of our partner facilities.”

Flowers are delivered to partners in health care, hospice, senior living, and social service communities throughout Kansas City. Unexpected Blooms has volunteer opportunities for flower arranging, delivering bouquets, fundraising, social media, and more.

Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens boasts 300 acres of nature, art, and science in south Overland Park. Kim Alvarez, volunteer supervisor, noted that many people are surprised to learn that the botanical gardens are open all year, with the exception of Christmas and Thanksgiving. Volunteers spend their time getting their hands dirty in the gardens in every season with weeding, planting, and other outdoor tasks.

Some garden volunteers choose to make a long-term, recurring commitment with the Arboretum, while others, including family or corporate groups, often prefer a one-time volunteer session. Alvarez noted that they welcome both, but they handle signup for these groups differently.

If you know you want a recurring position, the best way to get started is to complete the volunteer application and attend a new-volunteer orientation . The next available sessions are on April 16, May 19, and June 9 at 10 a.m.

If you’d prefer to try a single day of volunteering in the gardens before committing to something longer, you can skip the application and email Alvarez at kim.alvarez@opkansas.org with your preferred date and time, area of interest, and group size.

Essential needs

Kanbe’s Market Kanbe's Markets aims to reduce food waste and provide access to affordable fruits and vegetables in under-served areas of Kansas City.

MOCSA

The Metropolitan Organization Countering Sexual Assault, better known as MOCSA , aims to help individuals affected by sexual violence in Jackson, Platte, Clay, Cass, Johnson, and Wyandotte counties.

"As a volunteer who solely does committee and fundraising work, I love knowing that I'm having an impact not only on an individual level, but on a larger scale within the community,” said Mary Larkin, a long-time MOCSA volunteer. “The funds that I help to raise ensure that programs and therapy remains free for anyone who has been impacted by sexual violence. I can't change the world, but I can work to change my corner of it."

Volunteer opportunities include hospital advocacy, community outreach, youth education, fundraising, and answering a crisis phone line. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older, and are expected to complete an interview, background check, and 40-hour training program.

Kanbe’s Markets

Did you know that more than 1.2 million Kansas City metro residents don’t have a source for fresh food ingredients within a half-mile from their homes? That means nutritious food is hard to get for many of our community members.

Kanbe’s Markets aims to provide a more inclusive food system by reducing unnecessary food waste and providing access to high-quality, affordable fruits and vegetables in these areas – but they can’t do it alone.

Warehouse volunteers are crucial for helping Kanbe’s sort and pack fresh produce, while office volunteers are needed for administrative and outreach efforts. “Seeing the produce and considering who it may feed after it passes our hands reminds me not to take food access for granted,” said Sarah Sipple, a frequent Kanbe’s volunteer.

Visit the Kanbe’s volunteer webpage to sign up for opportunities.

reStart

reStart aims to end homelessness in Kansas City and provide pathways to stable housing for those seeking emergency shelter or long-term solutions. Providing three meals a day to residents, reStart relies on volunteers to keep the kitchen humming.

Kitchen volunteers can sign up for meal serving or meal preparation shifts. It’s helpful, though not required, for people signing up for meal preparation to have past kitchen experience. Volunteers prepare and serve meals, wash dishes, and keep the dining room sparkling clean, but the needs don’t stop there.

“Some lend a hand with maintenance projects like changing locks or mowing lawns for families, while others deliver meals during the holidays or organize donation drives to meet critical needs,” said Brooke VanHecke, reStart’s chief development officer. “Many also contribute by serving on committees or representing reStart at community events.”