Restaurateurs at Parlor food hall ‘completely shocked’ by closure. Now where will they go?

Abbas Abu-Zareefeh spent Tuesday morning loading up on goods at restaurant supply outlets and Mediterranean shops — snagging about $2,800 worth of chicken, olive oil, tomatoes, spices, to-go boxes and more for the Sido’s Mediterranean Cuisine operation at Parlor KC.

Moments later, he walked into his kitchen at the Crossroads food hall, ready not only to wait on lunch customers, but to start prepping for catering events later this week.

“An employee rushed up to say Parlor was closing this weekend,” he said. “I thought he was joking. We were completely shocked. They gave us no time to prepare for this.”

Parlor KC — Kansas City’s first chef collective — announced abruptly on social media Tuesday that it would permanently close its seven-vendor space at 10 p.m. Saturday. Owners did not return calls, and the business did not respond to email outreach or direct messages from Startland News. The space was part of the Colorado-based Meriwether Companies’ portfolio of food halls and clubs.

“Since opening in the Crossroads in 2018, Parlor has been a place to gather, eat, drink, celebrate and experience some of the best local food and talent Kansas City has to offer,” the Parlor post read. “We’ve watched concepts come and go, celebrated countless milestones, hosted unforgettable nights and, most importantly, welcomed so many of you through our doors.”

“Over the years, the environment around us has changed, and we’ve seen a significant shift in visitation. After a lot of consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to bring Parlor’s chapter in Kansas City to a close,” it continued. “We are incredibly grateful for every guest, chef, bartender, staff member, tenant and partner who helped make Parlor what it was.”

The Parlor post asked fans to stop in one more time, offering daily happy hour pricing of $5 draft beers and $7 draft cocktails at the space’s Parlor-run bar.

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Diners sit inside Parlor KC’s Crossroads food hall the day after the space announced its planned closure.

The bittersweet announcement had kitchen owners like Abu-Zareefeh, employees and fans reeling.

Parlor KC was in the planning and construction phases for 18 months before being opened by Meriwether Companies in September 2018 in the century-old building at 1707 Locust St.

Spread across three floors, the venue features seven kitchens where chefs can try out new concepts to gauge the market.

Along with the kitchens, the space includes the bar area, a “living room” lounge, seating areas, and a small retail area on the first floor. Upstairs, another bar, game area, and balcony overlooking the Crossroads. An event space is in the lower level.

Mother Clucker

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News A couple waits at the counter at Mother Clucker inside Parlor KC.

One of Parlor’s original tenants in 2018, Mother Clucker was among the first in the metro to serve Nashville hot chicken. It survived the COVID-19 shutdown, innovated pandemic-era ordering and service, and outlasted a rotation of neighboring restaurant concepts.

Founders and chefs Derrick and Kylie Foster sold the kitchen as a franchisee location in September 2025.

“It’s so sad to see them close,” Derrick Foster said. “It really does stink, but at the same time I feel it had a really good run. It had so many talented chefs and I’m thankful for it.”

The couple built such a loyal following around the business that they opened a freestanding fast-casual restaurant in Shawnee in January 2022.

While Tuesday’s news marks a significant loss for the overall brand, the Fosters said they are excited about what the transition will bring to their Shawnee location, and expect an uptick in third-party delivery orders, as well as dine-in customers.

They also are bringing over some of their long-time Parlor employees.

Sido’s Mediterranean Cuisine

The Abu-Zareefeh family operated Sido’s Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant in Overland Park before closing in 2025. Family members moved operations to the Parlor kitchen, serving customers in the Crossroads space, as well as prepping for events including this weekend’s Ethnic Enrichment Festival in Swope Park.

Inconsistent crowds of diners during the FIFA World Cup this summer created challenges, Abbas acknowledged, “But we were doing OK.”

Abbas’ son, Obida Abu-Zareefeh, recently opened a new fried chicken concept, Hot Chicks, in North Kansas City’s Iron District.

Elephant Wings

Elephant Wings The Unholy Cow and Paneer Riff from Elephant Wings.

Ameet Malhotra first opened Elephant Wings in North Kansas City’s Iron District. Less than a year later, in early 2024, he relocated to Parlor.

“I was in Iron District for nine months and thought Parlor was a great opportunity,” he said Wednesday. “It has been a fun ride and I’ve learned a lot.”

Sales have been down significantly, Malhotra said, though he noted Tuesday’s lunch sales — before word of the closing was public — happened to be one of his best Tuesday lunches ever.

Still, the closing announcement, “just was a shock.”

“Caught off guard. Didn’t see it coming so soon,” he said. “It is the universe telling me it is time to have my own place.”

Now he’ll start looking for a small Johnson County restaurant space.

Providence Pizza

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Diners walk past Providence Pizza inside Parlor KC.

Another original tenant of the food hall, Providence Pizza left after COVID, and just returned in June. It offers New York slices, and thick Detroit-style pizzas.

The brand operates its original location in Grandview, a restaurant in Westport, a kitchen in the Parlor OKC in Oklahoma City, and it’s planning a September opening at Current Landing along the riverfront.

Owner Aaron Salvatore said he got a call from the owners of Parlor KC Tuesday morning.

“It was fun while it lasted. It is sad to see that concept go, for that area, the Crossroads,” said Salvatore, co-owner of Providence Pizza with his brother, Luke. “They didn’t give specifics but didn’t sound like they were making the numbers needed to.”

“We are OK to not have a Kansas City Parlor location, to be honest, since we are opening up in another entertainment district in the city,” Salvatore continued.

Sideshow Sliders

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Sideshow Sliders on the second level at Parlor KC.

Danielle Goldberg started Sideshow Sliders as a Colorado food truck, expanded to Colorado’s Edgewater Public Market, and then opened in Parlor KC in early 2022.

It specializes in gourmet smash burgers including the BBQ Bacon, and the Korean Sloppy Joe (with kimchi and smoked chili mayo).

She opened a second kitchen at Parlor, Tex-Mex Ladybird Taqueria, in 2024.

Just an hour before receiving an email announcing the closing, Goldberg signed for a $4,000 food delivery for the two operations, she said.

“It’s absolutely devastating for sure,” she said. “Pretty brutal for all of us but I mostly feel really awful for my employees. They didn’t deserve that.”

Goldberg has eight workers and hopes the two operations can relocate nearby.

“A food hall or counter service with beer and wine, something like that,” she said.

The Laos House

A Southeast Asian fusion concept by chef Kay Pe, The Laos House opened in October 2025.

Menu items include loaded fries, rice bowls, The Bread Winner (their take on a cheesesteak), the tortilla-wrapped Lao-rito, and cheesy rangoon rice balls.

The chef and her husband plan to pursue a brick-and-mortar operation once they navigate the week’s challenges and Saturday’s closing, she said.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.