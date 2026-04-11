North Kansas City's Iron District debuts new restaurants this summer. See what's inside the hub

On a sunny Friday afternoon, a North Kansas City employee of three years headed to the nearby Iron District for lunch.

He had driven by before, and always wondered what this complex — brightly colored murals on repurposed shipping containers — was all about.

The Iron District debuted at 1599 Iron St. in 2019 after being developed by its owner-developer Zach Taylor and a partner. It now has six food operations, an ice cream shop, three retail vendors, three bars, and two heated containers for indoor seating.

An upended shipping container at the corner of 16th Avenue and Iron Street houses its electrical and serves as the backdrop for live performers on the stage — every Friday and Saturday starting in May. Trivia night is Thursday nights.

As the Iron District opens its spring season, three new eateries and one retail tenant are debuting. Two popular container vendors — Iron Grill and Cargo Cantina — are among the returning options.

“We are getting away from the incubator concept but we would still like to help people grow,” said Phillip Jones, food service director.

The new operations now drawing new fans to Iron District:

Tattooed Hog BBQ

Joyce Smith / Startland News Danny Hawkins at the Tattooed Hog BBQ, at Iron District in North Kansas City. Inspiration for his business name came from a tattoo on his right shin — a hog with a diagram of the cuts of meat.

On Tattooed Hog BBQ’s opening day in mid-March, owner Danny Hawkins had already rearranged his tiny shipping container kitchen 20 or 30 times, he said, noting he’d probably reorganize 20 or 30 more times, just to make things flow easily. Or maybe as a stress reliever.

“I’m so nervous,” Hawkins said. “I want to put my best foot forward.”

If his first customer was a sign of things to come, he could relax. She not only raved about his loaded fries; she said she would have to fight him if he took them off the menu.

Joyce Smith / Startland News The Tramp Stamp with The Cover Up sandwich, which includes pulled pork, onion straws, pickles, and barbecue sauce, from Tattooed Hog BBQ in North Kansas City.

Hawkins has a long history with barbecue — from helping his father in barbecue competitions, to taking it up as a backyard hobby.

On a road trip, he couldn’t find Arkansas barbecue joints up to his standards. Then he took his girlfriend, Sarah Knox, a native Texan, to Kansas City’s most famous spots. She approved. But when they started trying others, again, they were disappointed.

Instead of complaining, Hawkins entered the fray.

He started working the event and festival scene, catering corporate lunches, and growing Tattooed Hog BBQ via word of mouth with each gig.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Danny Hawkins, of Tattooed Hog BBQ at Iron District in North Kansas City, has a long history with barbecue — from helping his father in barbecue competitions, to taking it up as a backyard hobby.

A year-long lease in the Iron District seemed a safe next step, as well as a “leap of faith,” Hawkins said. And just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 visitors.

“This summer is going to be huge. I just want to represent Kansas City the best way I can,” he said. “If there is ever a good time to do it this is it. But I’m not trying to start too big.”

Menu items include sandwiches such as The Rosco Spavins (smoked brisket, onion and pickles for $15 with one side). Customers also can top them with The Cover Up — a big scoop of cheese sauce on any Sammich for $2 more.

Hawkins offers dinner plates — one meat, two sides for $18; two meats and two sides for $22; and loaded fries for $15. Sides include french fries, burnt end baked beans, dill pickle potato salad, coleslaw, corn muffins, pulled pork mac-and-cheese and cheesy corn.

Under Quick Bites, Hawkins offers pulled pork eggrolls, meat sliders, and individual ribs.

Tattooed Hog BBQ sells meat by the pound — full slabs, half slabs, pulled pork, brisket, sausage and turkey. The children’s menu has a hot dog with fries, and mac-and-cheese.

When trying to come up with a name for his business, Hawkins just had to look at the tattoo on his right shin — a hog with a diagram of the cuts of meat.

Hot Chicks

Joyce Smith / Startland News Obida Abu-Zareefeh at Hot Chicks Fried Chicken, at Iron District in North Kansas City.

Texas-sized. Kentucky Crisp. Nashville hot.

That’s how Obida “Oz” Abu-Zareefeh describes his new fried chicken operation, Hot Chicks, in the Iron District.

The menu includes tenders, the Zinger Twister (with tenders, pepper mayo, tomatoes, lettuce and melted cheese wrapped in a toasted tortilla), loaded fries, loaded potato chips, loaded mac-and-cheese, coleslaw, vanilla or chocolate pudding, and strawberry yogurt.

The Zinger Twister is the most popular order so far. Customers can select from a choice of several sauces from ranch to hot honey.

Heat levels: No. 1 Bare Chick, No. 2 Shy Chick, No. 3 Bold Chick, No. 4 Firestorm, and No. 5 Devil’s Heat (with Carolina Reaper). There’s also a challenge level, one that Abu-Zareefeh hasn’t named yet but he might seek nominations from customers.

Hot Chicks A fried chicken sandwich from Hot Chicks, at Iron District in North Kansas City.

Abu-Zareefeh is just a “guy who loves fried chicken,” he said.

His oldest brother, Murad, who Abu-Zareefeh said pretty much raised him, collaborated on the menu.

“He helped with everything, the name, the logo, and the mascot,” Abu-Zareefeh said.

He marinates his chicken for 24-hours, then it is double-battered with his seasoned flour, and fried.

The mascot — a chick, flaming hot from all the spices, is a nod to Abu-Zareefeh and his wife.

“When we were getting together I was passionate about body building, she was passionate about ballet,” he said. “We called ourselves the ‘hot chicks.’ We were young and getting started in life. But that’s how I feel about this concept.”

If it takes off, Abu-Zareefeh hopes to open a restaurant, and then a franchise company to expand in the U.S. and maybe take it overseas.

“I’m very confident in this concept. It is just going to take time,” he said. “This is a very long term plan. But I know it is going to shine at some point.”

His family previously operated Sido’s Mediterranean Cuisine in Overland Park, but they are relocating to Chicago to expand the concept there. They still have a location in Parlor KC food hall in the East Crossroads.

Zaki Mediterranean Cuisine

Joyce Smith / Startland News Kari and Frank Cottrell at Zaki Mediterranean Cuisine, at Iron District in North Kansas City. The couple source the best local produce and use artisanal Mediterranean spices.

From Irbid to the Iron District.

Chef Frank Cottrell of Zaki Mediterranean Cuisine was born and raised in Jordan, learning traditional recipes working by his father’s side in the family’s restaurant.

After his father died and the restaurant closed, he moved to the U.S. in 2015, and met his future wife, Kari Cottrell, in 2016. Frank worked at restaurants Alabama, New Jersey, Ohio, and Wichita, getting them up and running and hoping to become a partner.

When that didn’t work out, the couple opened a full-service Mediterranean restaurant, Kari’s on 39th, in 2022.

Frank became a naturalized citizen and changed his name from Fuad Abu Zarifeh a year later.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Zaki Mediterranean Cuisine at the Iron District in North Kansas City. Owner Frank Cottrell previously worked at restaurants in Alabama, New Jersey, Ohio, and Wichita, getting them up and running and hoping to become a partner.

And after three years running a full-service operation, Frank wanted a simpler approach — just the chef, his kitchen and the food he loves, the couple said.

“People were wanting to buy our restaurant, and then this opportunity came up in the Iron District,” Kari said. “He can just cook and I can do everything else. If it takes longer, he doesn’t care because he wants it to be perfect every time.”

The couple source the best local produce and use artisanal Mediterranean spices.

Their menu includes hummus, baba ghanoush, stuffed grape leaves, lentil soup, gyros, Greek salad, lamb chops, shish tawook, shawarma wraps, falafel wraps, Philly cheesesteaks, and saffron rice.

“It feels like a community here. The owner is wonderful, the manager, and the vendors,” Kari said.

Later this year, after Iron District mostly shuts down for the season, the Cottrells will start looking for a small year-round space.

Lemonality

Tawni Jedwski started an online shop on Etsy in 2017, selling growth charts for children.

Five years later, she opened Lemonality as a storefront at 10 W. Kansas St. in Liberty, offering homegoods, party supplies, fresh flowers, gifts, and specialty food and drink products, as well balloon services. Then she added a juice and lemonade bar.

But she also wanted a presence closer to downtown Kansas City.

Now she has a hot pink container with lemon decals in the windows, tucked away in a back spot in the Iron District.

“Add another location without too much stress,” she said. “I’ve always been intrigued by the (Iron District) and it is definitely a fun little vibe. We’re very bright and fun and you feel happy when you are there. It’s funny, a little snarky, and customers walk by things and laugh.”

Jedwski hopes to soon add grab-and-go juice and lemonade to the new shop. If it is successful, she would consider opening a storefront downtown.

Other Iron District tenants: Cargo Cantina (tacos, quesadillas, burritos), The Babe Standard (clothing and accessories), The Dennison Wine Bar, Iron Grill (smash burgers and fries), Madhouse Clothing, MeltBox Ice Cream, and The Sourdough Spot (sandwiches, pretzels, bagels, cookies, sourdough bread and more), Tiki Huna rum-centric bar, and Tap Shack.

“[I’m attracted to] the uniqueness and variety,” Jones said. “It is a good place to come with groups because there is something for everybody.”

Spring hours for the Iron District run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Summer hours start May 1, running 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (retail); 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (food); and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (bars) Wednesdays through Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (retail) and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (food and bar) on Sundays.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.