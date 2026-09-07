Independence officials cancel SantaCaliGon festival but keep carnival rides going after storms

30-year-old Josiah Bell and his family have had a Labor Day tradition for the past three years — SantiCaliGon Day in Independence, Missouri. Waking up he expected to find the usual wide variety of vendors from parking space to parking space along Lexington Avenue. When he arrived Monday morning, he found nothing but U-haul trucks and those same vendors breaking down their booths.

“We were excited. It's kind of like our Labor Day tradition and walking around was kind of sad,” said Bell. “It’s kind of a bleak feeling and at first we were surprised, but seeing all these people and their livelihood …working hard not being able to make their money.”

Of the thin crowd and empty streets, Bell said he and his family would make the best of the outing, hoping to build on their still-new tradition.

Brandon Azim / KCUR Severe storms toppled SantiCaliGon vendors' temporary shelters, forcing the festival to send vendors home Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2026.

The National Weather Service reported severe storms with 60 mph winds and penny-size hail that whipped up on short notice, pummelling Independence and surrounding areas Sunday night. Vendors' temporary structures crumbled. Tops blew off tents, leaving the remnants of the bustling festival to be cleaned up Monday morning. Operating since 1973, the SantaCaliGon Days Festival is an Independence, Missouri, Labor Day event that has drawn thousands to the historic square each year with musical acts, booths of local crafts and carnival staples like blue cotton candy and kettle corn.

“The decision was made (to close the vendor-portion of the event) with the safety of festival vendors, participants and visitors as the top priority," read a statement from organizers, "as crews continue to assess and address storm damage throughout the area."

Bell said even though the streets were abandoned and vendors — many from out of town — were packing their equipment and inventory into vans, he and his family will seek out what's left of the event.

“(I know) the kids are disappointed," he said. "They were hoping to have fun. We're going to try and make the most of it and see if any rides are going and if not we might go bowling.”

Brandon Azim / KCUR Seth Boyd brought his extreme taco truck from Branson, Missouri, and said the storm caught him and other vendors off guard.

Seth Boyd, owner of Walkers, a walking taco restaurant in Branson, Missouri, said the storm came without warning.

“I was in the food truck when everything started to happen. All of a sudden gusts came through and tents went flying," he said. "People were holding their merch and their products and their tents.”

Boyd went live on his Facebook page, saying things were flying through the air. Turkey Legs. Kettle corn. Even some heavy industrial grills got flipped over. Crews worked through the night to clean up some of the debris, surprising Boyd and others to a much tidier scene when they arrived back Monday morning.

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But Boyd was upset with the organizers' decision to send vendors packing.

“We signed a contract, rain or shine, and for them to cancel our final day — it definitely hurt me,” said Boyd. “If you don’t show out for your vendors there’s definitely a high chance that they don't show back cause they’re going to remember that. Why are we going to turn out for you if you don't turning out for us? That doesn't make any sense."

Brandon Azim / KCUR Lines were short and those who were dissapointed by the lack of vendors were happy to seek thrills on carnival rides.

Despite the disappointment, a smaller-than-usual line of carnival-goers, likely including the Bell family, took advantage of carnival rides and games the organizers kept open through Labor Day.