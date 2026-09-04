While Kansas City is under extreme heat warning, multiple outdoor festivals are forging on

Stifling hot weather will linger in the Kansas City area through the Labor Day weekend, unfortunately coinciding with a slew of outdoor festivals.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning in the Kansas City area though Tuesday evening, with heat index values in the triple digits. Meteorologists expect high temperatures to stretch through the middle of next week, with little relief in the evenings.

Meteorologist Melissa Kreller said people can stay safe outdoors this weekend by staying hydrated, staying out of peak sunlight hours and wearing loosely fitting or light-colored clothing.

“Taking breaks from being outside so if there's a potential to go indoors for a little bit of a time period to use that air conditioning, just to get away from some of that heat,” Kreller said.

If people start to feel unwell, Kreller said they should seek cooler temperatures indoors or medical assistance.

How to stay cool and have a great time in the heat

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is Saturday through Oct. 18 in Bonner Springs. Organizers said there will be plenty of places for attendees to buy ice-cold drinks, and there will also be water fountains near both of the festival's gates.

Participants are allowed to bring a sealed 20-ounce water bottle or an empty refillable bottle. There are also shaded areas, including the enchanted forest, a children's room and several of the festival’s 25 entertainment stages.

Cammy Whalen, KC Ren Fest’s marketing and sales coordinator, said attendees should have plans to stay hydrated, make time to enjoy the entertainment and take breaks between activities.

“We have plenty to do and lots of fun things to see and interact with, and if they give themselves the time to do it, they'll have a great time, even with the heat,” Whalen said.

Whalen said another tip to beat the heat is to buy tickets online ahead of arriving to skip the line.

KC Irish Fest Kansas City Irish Fest organizers say fans, water misters and hydration stations will be available throughout festival grounds.

Kansas City Irish Fest is also this weekend at Crown Center. Organizers said they’re “no stranger” to planning for extreme weather because the event is on its 24th year.

Fans, water misters and hydration stations will be available throughout the festival’s grounds. Attendees are encouraged to bring empty water bottles and refill them as much as needed.

Erin Gabert, a KC Irish Fest organizer and staff member, said a large part of the event’s footprint is in Washington Square Park.

“It is very shady and very breezy,” Gabert said. “We really encourage people to take time, spend in the shade. There's going to be plenty to do in those shady areas.”

There will also be tented areas, and if attendees need to take a break in the air conditioner, they can pop into the Crown Center’s shops. But Gabert said the most important precaution people can take is being aware of how they are feeling.

“If you're starting to feel dizzy, if you're starting to feel a little tired, that's probably a sign you need to have some more water and maybe take a break,” Gabert said.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 SantaCaliGon Days Festival in downtown Independence, Missouri, will have rest areas and open businesses if visitors need a break from the heat.

Oktoberfest at Worlds of Fun begins Saturday and lasts through Oct. 18. At the Hummingbird Festival , bird enthusiasts are celebrating the ruby-throated hummingbird at George Owens Nature Park in Independence as the birds prepare to migrate south for the winter.

SantaCaliGon Days , Independence's annual festival, takes place in the city’s square through Monday. Organizers said there are several rest areas throughout the festival, and many Independence Square businesses are open for visitors who need a break from the heat.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce’s office serves as the event’s central headquarters and is open with air conditioning if someone needs to step inside.

Organizers said many vendors have water and other cool drink options, and booths will have fans. Emergency services and the Independence Fire Department are on-site if someone needs care.