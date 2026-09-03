Schools around Kansas City had to cancel or delay outdoor sports due to dangerous heat all week

Students across the Kansas City area were welcomed back to class this week by sweltering temperatures and heat index values in the triple digits.

Local schools are no stranger to back-to-school heat waves. In recent years, school districts have canceled outdoor sports, moved recess indoors and hired extra contractors to address heat concerns.

This week, Center High School in south Kansas City dismissed students early for a second straight day after an air conditioning outage. Students returned to normal school hours on Wednesday with a temporary unit while repairs are made.

Other school districts are rescheduling practices for outdoor sports to ensure student athletes stay safe in the heat. Schools may be especially cognizant of extreme heat following a string of football players’ deaths in recent years.

Bobby McCutcheon, director of athletics and activities for the Lee’s Summit School District, said high temperatures can be extremely dangerous for students.

“Kids are outside oftentimes wearing equipment in strenuous situations where they're running, conditioning, and heat can cause some major heat-related illnesses, heat stroke, dizziness, passing out, vomiting,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon said those are all signs coaches will watch for, but they’d want to intervene with students well before they reach that point. Those precautions include giving kids plenty of water, taking frequent breaks and shortening practices.

Here’s a look at how districts are keeping kids cool on the field and in the classroom.

Lee’s Summit School District

The Lee’s Summit School District modified outdoor practices this week so students aren’t playing at the hottest time of the day. McCutcheon said practices are sometimes moved to the morning, evening or even indoors if needed.

Coaches use the wet bulb globe temperature to determine if it’s safe for players outside, according to McCutcheon. Wet bulb globe temperature uses a combination of weather data to indicate how outdoor conditions will affect the human body.

McCutcheon said before practices even begin, coaches emphasize the importance of staying hydrated in the days leading up to them — not just five minutes before. He said they also focus on keeping students hydrated on the field.

“It's not 30 years ago where water breaks were sort of this thing you earned,” McCutcheon said. “We understand that it's important for kids to have water when they need it, so we make sure kids have access to water at all times.”

Coaches are trained on recognizing heat illnesses, McCutcheon said, and look for signs while students are playing so they can let students have a break and drink some water.

Independence School District

Chris Corrie, Van Horn High School’s activities director, said most of the school’s teams have been practicing throughout the summer and gradually acclimating to the heat.

But Corrie said they adjust the length and times of practices to ensure teams aren’t stuck outside when the weather is at its most extreme. Coaches also adjust the level of practice — like taking off their helmets or shoulder pads — depending on the temperature, humidity level and heat index.

Corrie said the district’s primary concern is keeping students cool, but the heat also affects staff, workers at games, marching bands and mascots.

“Moving games back or moving practices to later in the day — it's an easy decision,” Corrie said.

Corrie said coaches and staff look for warning signs of heat stress including fatigue, dizziness, confusion and headaches. They also practice emergency action protocols like rapid cooling and cold water immersion so they're ready ahead of the fall heat wave.

Students are also encouraged to watch for any signs of heat-related illness for themselves and their teammates.

“This isn't an old-school practice where you tough it out,” Corrie said. “It's OK, make sure you're drinking lots of fluids. We're going to take breaks whenever kids need it.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools

Other Kansas City area school districts have also shifted their sports schedules in response to the week’s forecast.

Sam Simmons Sr., executive director of athletics, activities and student development for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, sent a letter outlining modifications to school coaches and athletic directors.

All outdoor middle school afternoon activities are canceled for the rest of the week, while varsity-only outdoor contests for high school will start only after 7 p.m. Varsity football games on Friday are delayed until 8 p.m. while middle and high school practices are permitted on Saturday but must be completed by noon.

“Given the continued heat and humidity, I believe these recommendations provide a reasonable and consistent approach that prioritizes scholar and staff safety while allowing activities to continue when conditions permit,” Simmons said.

Morning practices are highly recommended and athletic trainers will monitor the wet bulb globe temperature and modify activities when needed, according to Simmons.

Shawnee Mission School District

The Shawnee Mission School District moved all of its competitions to start no sooner than 6:30 p.m., and pushed back its Thursday and Friday varsity football games to an 8 p.m. start time.

Teams shifted to early morning sessions, evening practices or scheduled around wet bulb globe temperature readings. A district spokesperson said during activities, coaches and sponsors follow heat-safety protocols, including hydration breaks and access to shaded or indoor spaces.

Olathe Public Schools

Olathe Public Schools follows Kansas State High School Activities Association guidelines to keep students safe in the heat during outdoor activities for all extracurriculars. The school district also follows guidelines for outdoor activities like recess during the school day.

A district spokesperson said its athletic trainers from the University of Kansas Medical Center monitor the wet bulb globe temperature each day to implement a schedule based on the reading.

Evan Sanders / Kansas City Chiefs A student plays flag football in Kansas at Olathe East High School in 2024.

High and middle school practices have taken place before school, later in the evening or indoors this week. Middle school practices have also been canceled when necessary. High school varsity football games have an 8 p.m. start time. All other high school competitions can’t begin earlier than 6:30 p.m. unless played in the morning, like tennis and golf tournaments.

Some sub-varsity games and middle school competitions may be rescheduled or shortened because of high temperatures, according to a district spokesperson.

North Kansas City Schools

North Kansas City Schools also relies on wet bulb globe temperature for outdoor activities and athletics and monitors the heat index to adjust schedules according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association heat modification guidelines.

“Most of all, our coaches and athletic trainers enforce mandatory water breaks, heat acclimation, modified equipment requirements and surface monitoring for artificial turf, while watching closely for early signs of heat illness,” a district spokesperson said.

Kansas City Public Schools

Kansas City Public Schools invested millions in keeping students cool by installing hundreds of high-efficiency window air conditioning units using the last of its COVID relief dollars.

The move came after the district was forced to release students early in 2023 because of record-high temperatures and air conditioning units in its secondary schools. Now, all schools have either central air, split air or window units for some “heat-stubborn classrooms.”

A district spokesperson said its number of schools with new or updated HVAC systems has increased. Border Star Montessori received new HVAC upgrades this summer, having previously relied on a split air system through the building.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A student walks in spring 2025 in a hallway at Border Star Montessori, where the HVAC system was a mix of window units and other post-construction modifications. A district spokesperson said Border Star Montessori received new HVAC upgrades this summer.

The former Troost Elementary, which houses Hale Cook Elementary this school year, has also undergone recent renovations including HVAC system upgrades.

About 41% of surveyed school districts nationwide need to update or replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in at least half of their schools, according to a 2020 study from the Government Accountability Office.

To keep kids cool outdoors, the district’s sports teams and outdoor activities groups follow policies to avoid extreme heat, including moving indoors or rescheduling practice or an activity time to a cooler time of day.