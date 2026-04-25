Where to hear jazz in Kansas City: A guide to the best clubs and lounges for live music

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The heart of jazz beats through Kansas City. With the historic Jazz District at 18th and Vine serving as our central hub, the genre courses across the city.

Jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald , the First Lady of Song, and Kansas City native Charlie Parker were frequent performers and visitors who further entrenched the city’s particular style of jazz into the history books. In fact, you can find the Charlie Parker memorial near the neighborhood still.

And since 2003, the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra has kept alive the big-band sound of Count Basie (find their weekly jam sessions at the Westport Flea Market on Tuesdays from 6:30-9 p.m.).

Currently, 18th and Vine is getting a much-deserved expansion to bring it into the next century and continue the tradition of Kansas City Jazz. A $400 million project should be done by 2028, but don’t let that stop you from heading off to explore.

Our Adventure! newsletter did a jazz round-up five years ago, and it’s time for an update. Just like the music continues to evolve with new influences and styles, so do their venues. These great venues are still kicking, though, and worth a visit:

Below, find some more venues serving up the best jazz Kansas City has to offer.

The Green Lady Lounge and Black Dolphin Lounge

Green Lady Lounge / Twitter Green Lady Lounge in the Crossroads District provides an intimate space to see, hear and experience late-night jazz sessions.

If you're looking for a hip, happening spot to catch evening and late-night jazz sessions, head to Green Lady Lounge in the Crossroads. The dark, cozy lounge provides an intimate space to see, hear and experience jazz from both established and up-and-coming artists.

Arrive early to secure a seat, especially on weekends, as many late sessions attract a standing-room-only crowd. Stylish attire isn't required, but musicians and staff are dressed to the nines — making guests feel snazzier as they sip on cocktails and sit mere feet away from the action on stage.

Don't miss the Orion Room, a downstairs hideaway with a grand piano and drum kit, where other musicians perform on a second stage. Trios of artists abound here, led by Danny Embry, Ken Lovern, Jeff Shirley, Tyrone Clark and more.

Where: 1809 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO

1809 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-3 a.m.

Black Dolphin — a club with the same owner-operator located next to Green Lady Lounge — also packs in guests for evening and late-night sessions.

Here you’ll find luminaries such as pianist Tim Whitmer’s Good Time Quintet, Alex Abramovitz & His Swing'n Kansas City Jazz Band, the Rod Fleeman Trio and others.

Where: 1813 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO

1813 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m., plus 2 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday

The Majestic

The Majestic Restaurant and Jazz Club The Majestic Restaurant and Jazz Club is a prime destination to catch live jazz in Kansas City.

Located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, The Majestic Restaurant and Jazz Club is a prime destination to catch live jazz. After indulging in a meal and cocktails at the steakhouse, you can hear the musicians who keep the city’s music heritage alive.

Each night, the Majestic features live music from artists such as pianist Matt Villinger and pianist and vibraphonist Peter Schlamb, a Missouri native who performed in New York City for several years before landing here in Kansas City.

Check the calendar for current show listings at The Majestic.

Where: 931 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO

931 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.)

The Phoenix

The Phoenix The Phoenix, located in Kansas City's Historic Garment District, is home to a restaurant and jazz and blues club.

In the Historic Garment District, near the Majestic, The Phoenix is home to a restaurant and jazz and blues club. The venue's modern incarnation has been located on the first floor of the historic Phoenix Hotel since 1990.

Catch live music six days a week and a live jazz brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Millie Edwards, one of the Wild Women of Jazz, ofen performs with Dan Sturdevant during brunch. And pop in Friday nights to hear Kansas City artist Talya Groves performs jazz and pop.

Where: 302 West 8th Street, Kansas City, MO

302 West 8th Street, Kansas City, MO Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Blue Room

The Blue Room in 18th & Vine.

The Blue Room, part of the American Jazz Museum in the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, brings Kansas City’s storied jazz past to the present. The club is named after a famed 1930s hotel club that once held court in the district.

Take time to explore the museum, grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant in the district and slip into the club for evening entertainment.

Check the Blue Room's calendar for current listings. Each Friday at 5 p.m., the Indigo Hour sessions are free, and you can also catch free shows at noon on the first and second Thursdays of the month, and at the Monday night jam sessions. On Saturday nights, tickets are $10 for one set or $15 for both.

Where: 1600 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO

1600 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO Hours: Fridays, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, 7-11 p.m., free Monday jam sessions, 7-10 p.m.

Lonnie’s Reno Club

Julie Denesha Around Kansas City, McFadden's known for his infectious, high energy shows. Now the trumpeter and tap dancer is "celebrating life" — and Kansas City jazz — at Lonnie's Reno Club in the Ambassador Hotel.

Situated downtown on Grand Boulevard and 11th Street inside the Ambassador Hotel, Lonnie’s Reno Club opened up right after COVID. Legendary trumpet player and jazz performer Lonnie McFadden has spent over 50 years in show business, and grew up just blocks away from 18th and Vine.

When he had the chance to open his own club, he jumped at it.

Doubling as a dinner club, Lonnie’s is an upscale joint and recommends that you dress “smart casual.” Try a classic beef Wellington or the Atlantic salmon while McFadden and his band take you through the history of jazz. Cocktails will run you between $13 and $16. Lonnie’s also takes reservations several months in advance if you want to make sure you get a table.

As for the music, you’ll get the absolute best. McFadden has traveled the world and received a lifetime achievement award from the American Jazz Museum. Singer, songwriter, tap dancer, and trumpet player — he’s the whole package. He performs on Friday and Saturday, with other shows occurring the rest of the week. Get your tickets here .

Where : 1111 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO

: 1111 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30 p.m.

Mutual Musician's Foundation

J.E. Milles Studio, LaBudde Special Collections, Miller Nichols Library | UMKC / Facebook Started in 1917 as Musicians Local 627, the Mutual Musicians Foundation is the world’s oldest continuously operating jazz house.

Welcome to the Mecca of jazz history, the Mutual Musician’s Foundation , right in the Jazz District. Started in 1917 as Musicians Local 627, it is the world’s oldest continuously operating Jazz House.

During the day, Tuesday through Thursday from 12-4 p.m., the building houses a history museum. Take a walk through time as you view historical documents, art, and the famous White Piano. This piano links the past to the present, because it’s also a central part of their late-night jam sessions — which you’ll want to attend.

Every Friday and Saturday night, the jazz club opens up at 1:30 a.m. — yes you read that right — and keeps going until 5 a.m. There is a $10 cover charge to attend., but they have a special liquor license that allows them to serve cocktails that run just $4-5, depending (cash only).

For those who can’t stay up that late, don’t worry, there’s plenty of live music for you to enjoy. The Midday Matinee happens every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Their Black Piano Sessions, are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, and are inspired by the intimacy of NPR’s Tiny Desk performances .

Where: 1823 Highland Ave., Kansas City, MO

1823 Highland Ave., Kansas City, MO Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 1:30-5 a.m., Wednesdays 1-3 p.m.

The Ship

The Ship The Ship is a nautical-themed concert venue, bar and restaurant in the West Bottoms.

Located in West Bottoms, The Ship ’s decor is unique. The original Ship operated in downtown Kansas City, from 1935 to 1993. But the decor was salvaged by the current owners, and The Ship reopened in 2014 in its current location. The nautical theme and low lighting provide an excellent space to eat, drink, and listen to music.

And speaking of eating — let’s start by recognizing that the Ship has a fantastic Reuben sandwich , with slow-smoked pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and their own special thousand island dressing, all served on marbled rye. Their menu otherwise skews Cajun, with gumbo and two kinds of po’ boys.

Their event calendar is absolutely packed, and while you can find artists and DJs of all kinds (and their famous Honky Tonk Tuesdays), their Thursday nights are dedicated to jazz — with no admission charge.

On weekends, The Ship is keeping the party going with 6 p.m. concerts and later shows starting around 9 p.m.. Ticket price can vary, but in general, you’re looking at spending around $10.

Where: 1221 Union Ave., Kansas City, MO

1221 Union Ave., Kansas City, MO Hours: Jazz Thursdays, 7-9:30 p.m. plus assorted concerts

The 1909 Club

The 1909 The 1909 Club in downtown Lee's Summit, Missouri.

The 1909 Club in downtown Lee’s Summit brings in jazz, blues and soul acts from all over the country. Opened in 2023, they also often host the Lee’s Summit Jazz Orchestra .

The 1909 is on the second floor of Libations & Company , where you can find an extensive list of handcrafted cocktails, wine, and beer. When it’s time for the live music, head upstairs and settle in for a night of great jazz. The venue is cozy and feels like a callback to the early days, with exposed brick walls adding to its historic feel.

They have events scheduled all for the rest of April, with the Lee’s Summit Jazz Orchestra playing on April 28. Tickets range from $8-12, and while the club does take walk-ins, that’s not a guarantee that you’ll have a spot.



Where: 25 SE 3rd St., Lee's Summit, Missouri

25 SE 3rd St., Lee's Summit, Missouri Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

The VOO Lounge

Voo Lounge Inside the Muehlebach Hotel downtown, you’ll find VOO Lounge, which opened in 2023.

Head to the bottom of the Muehlebach Hotel downtown, and you’ll find VOO Lounge . Opened in 2023, the Voo Lounge has a speakeasy feel to it, with low lighting and a piano man often taking requests. There’s a small bank vault with a chair where you can cosplay as your favorite gangster.

The cocktail menu is made with a bit of whimsy. Some cocktails are named after Greek gods: The Poseidon is a mix of Grey Whale gin, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, nori syrup, lime, and bitter bergamot foam.

The Voo Lounge has a limited snack menu, more based around high-quality finger food. Pretzel sticks, a cheese platter, and the soy and miso deviled eggs should keep your hunger to a minimum while you’re enjoying live music.

Constant acts flow through Voo Lounge, such as Kansas City’s own David Basse and the Mike Pagan Trio . Check out their events page to keep you informed.

Where: Muehlebach Hotel, 1214 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO

Muehlebach Hotel, 1214 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO Hours: Music on Wednesdays, 7-11 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m.

More joints to see jazz

Johnnie's Jazz Bar and Grille Johnnie's Jazz Bar and Grille in Liberty, Missouri.

Pete Dulin contributed reporting to this story.