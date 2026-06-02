Kansas City’s Green Lady Lounge temporarily closed following rooftop fire

The Green Lady Lounge , 18th Street and Grand Boulevard, will be closed for at least two weeks, and possibly up to a month following the blaze. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

General Manager Jen Wismeier said there’s been an outpouring of support from staff, customers and musicians.

“I’ve been just overjoyed with the support,” she said. “People have been so kind. And our musicians, they’re volunteering to come and work. As a matter of fact, a couple of them were here yesterday working."

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire just after 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. Wisemeier was on site, but there were no patrons. Officials reported smoke throughout the building and water damage to the roof and attic. Wismeier said they were lucky damage was limited, but the recovery effort is just beginning.

“Structurally, we are absolutely intact and sound,” she said. “It's going to be a lot of cosmetic and water (repair), new carpeting, you know, things like that."

Wismeier said the goal is to be open in time for World Cup visitors. But for now, the music will continue. Green Lady Lounge performances and operations will move next door to the Black Dolphin. John Scott owns both The Green Lady and the Black Dolphin Lounge which serves as a spillover space in which to expand jazz offerings.

“We've been able to transfer many of our scheduled performers and a lot of our staff right next door,” she said. “We were open over there last night with a fantastic band and a wonderful crowd.”