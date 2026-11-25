If Christmas for you starts the minute you wake from your post-turkey tryptophan nap, a few places around Kansas City will turn their lights on this week.

The star on the Christmas tree, in terms of holiday lights around the city, is the Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony, now in its 97th year. But beware — it starts earlier than usual this year thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are several other events around the metro featuring fireworks, drive-thru displays and a Christmas-themed train. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

WEDNESDAY: Christmas in the Sky

The location: Longview Lake Beach.

The schedule:

5 p.m.: Gates open.

6 p.m.: A holiday stage show with singers, dancers, a harpist and Santa Claus.

7:30 p.m.: A fireworks show choreographed to holiday music.

7:50 p.m.: Drive through Christmas in the Park, with its 200 animated displays, for the first time this holiday season.



The details:

Will there be food? Yes, there will be food trucks once the gates open.

Where should I park? In the past , parking for the event has been on grass.

, parking for the event has been on grass. Will there be restrooms? There have been portable restrooms in the past. But the line to drive through Christmas in the Park takes a while, which means the restrooms aren’t easily accessible.

THURSDAY: Plaza lighting ceremony

The location: Country Club Plaza.

The schedule:

5 p.m.: Preshow music and entertainment. The stage is at the intersection of Nichols Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, close to Urban Outfitters. DJ Kirby Hamm, Ben Gulley, Vocalocity, Miller Marley Dance Company and QUIXOTIC will perform throughout the night.

6:25 p.m.: The lights turn on. Carter Jensen, a Kansas City Royals catcher, will flip the switch. This is earlier than last year, as the lighting was moved up to accommodate the Chiefs’ 7:20 p.m. kickoff against the Buffalo Bills in New York.

After the lights turn on: Fireworks.

The location: Union Station.

The schedule:

6 p.m.: The train is scheduled to arrive.

to arrive. After arrival: MAGIC! and MARIS will perform from the railroad cars.

6:45 p.m.: The train is scheduled to leave.

Food, parking and restrooms will be available inside Union Station.

FRIDAY: Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony (and the Hallmark Christmas Experience)

The location: Crown Center Square.

The schedule:

6 p.m.: Light shows on the hour.

After the tree lighting: Fireworks.

Hallmark’s Christmas Experience is also scheduled, featuring a Christmas market and food vendors “with all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square.” Some events may require tickets.

Food, parking and restrooms will be available inside Crown Center and throughout the holiday market.