Next month, children in Missouri will receive their last deliveries of state-funded books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library .

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Office of Childhood said on its website that it will exhaust remaining funds while sunsetting the program because of state budget cuts beginning July 1.

Missouri was the 14th state to launch the program statewide, and the first to fully fund it . The program sends a free book each month to participating children who are younger than 5.

In 2022, the Missouri legislature passed a bill establishing the program statewide and allocated $11 million for it the following year.

But the department announced earlier this year that it wouldn’t have the money to enroll new children in the Imagination Library after state lawmakers slashed the program's budget from about $6 million to $2 million.

Missouri lawmakers are anticipated to make more difficult budget decisions next year as the state grapples with a $3 billion gap between spending requests and tax revenue.

The late country music superstar came to Kansas City to celebrate the state’s expansion of her Imagination Library.

“They can't wait to go to the mailbox and get that little book, and they're going to take it in the house and they're going to make somebody read to them,” Parton told a small audience in 2024 at Kansas City's Folly Theater.

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to promote literacy in Sevier County in eastern Tennessee, where she grew up. Nearly 157,000 children in Missouri were actively enrolled in the program as of Sept. 30, 2026, according to a department report .

The state’s education department said the Dollywood Foundation is working to establish new local program partners in communities throughout Missouri to ensure families can continue to participate.