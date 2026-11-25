The roof of the Old Quindaro Museum is tattered, with several gaping holes in the porch roof that expose its wooden frame. Part of the gutter is detached, and hangs off the front of the building, which is littered with debris.

Despite its deteriorating state, this old home on the corner of Sewell Avenue and North 29th Street, in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, holds a lot of meaning for Nakia Hope-Paul — and for the history of Wyandotte County.

“I feel like the house,” she says. “If the house is not pretty, I don't feel pretty.”

A metal sign hung on a chain-link fence out front designates this as the only African American museum in Wyandotte County. When it first opened, in 2008, the museum included historical artifacts, photos, and family records that captured the history of the Quindaro Townsite, once a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Although the museum has been closed since 2015, Hope-Paul has a deeply personal reason for wanting to bring it back to life.

“My great-great-great-great-grandfather Robert Monroe. He escaped slavery in Platte County, Missouri, and he settled in Quindaro,” Hope-Paul said. “So we've always been here, and this is a labor of love.”

Celisa Calacal / KCUR The Old Quindaro Museum is in disrepair, with a tattered roof and broken gutters. A historic structure report would be the first step to rehabilitating the site, Hope-Paul says.

Hope-Paul is the president of Concerned Citizens of Old Quindaro, a community nonprofit focused on restoring and reopening the Old Quindaro Museum. The group is currently fundraising $30,000 to fund a historical structure report — a crucial step to fixing up the home.

Hope-Paul wants the museum to tell the story of Quindaro and the families who lived there.

“Our goal is to tell it here and to have folks come visit and learn that sort of quiet history of community members,” she said. “The town gets acknowledged for the Underground Railroad, but nobody talks about those families. And without those families, there is not an Underground Railroad. So I think they deserve their recognition.”

‘Not just local history’

The Old Quindaro Museum is less than half a mile from the Quindaro Ruins, which sits on and around the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River.

Quindaro grew into a booming community of Free State abolitionists, formerly enslaved Black people and Native Americans before the Civil War. Its proximity to the Missouri River made it an important stop along the Underground Railroad, providing a way for Black people in Missouri to escape slavery into Kansas.

Residents established the Quindaro Freedmen’s School after the Civil War, which became the first school for Black people west of the Mississippi River.

“It played a really pivotal role, being the only free port on the river,” said Amanda Martin, director of the Wyandotte County Historical Museum. “So from the very beginning, it's had a really important role in what has become Kansas.”

Celisa Calacal / KCUR The Old Quindaro Museum was open from 2008 to 2015, and included artifacts and stories from people whose families escaped slavery and settled in Quindaro, once a bustling community of abolitionists, Native Americans and formerly enslaved African Americans.

Before it became a museum, the home at 3432 N. 29th St. belonged to the family of John Walker, the caretaker for Western University, a historically Black college that grew out of the Quindaro Freedmen’s School. According to the museum's website, Walker was caretaker from 1902 to 1943, when Western University closed due to financial constraints from the Great Depression.

In 1983, Concerned Citizens for Old Quindaro formed in response to municipal attempts to place a landfill in the historic ruins. Hope-Paul’s uncle, Jesse Hope III, was one of the founding members that galvanized community opposition to the project.

Hope III and Concerned Citizens purchased the home in 2008 from the Walker family, then opened it as the Old Quindaro Museum.

“He wanted to primarily focus on Black families who had escaped slavery, and what their story looked like coming to Quindaro as escaped slaves and the lives that they built for themselves,” Hope-Paul said.

The museum contained photographs and artifacts from Western University. The objects came from “first families,” which Hope-Paul said refers to formerly enslaved Black families who escaped to Quindaro.

“We had information about the Wyandot Nation, who helped my family escape slavery and lived in Quindaro, and it just kind of served as a sounding board so that those folks would not be forgotten,” she said.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR Nakia Hope-Paul took over Concerned Citizens of Old Quindaro in 2021. The group is currently fundraising $30,000 for a historic structure report to guide future renovations of the Old Quindaro Museum building.

Hope-Paul said the museum was her uncle’s effort to preserve a slice of history and ensure Quindaro’s story was not overlooked.

“Because it's not just local history — it's national history, and it should be recognized,” she said. “It's one of the towns that helped escape slaves, and so we think it's important to preserve because it's another way of making sure that information never gets lost.”

Descent-led storytelling

Jesse Hope III died in 2015, then Hope-Paul’s dad took on the upkeep of the Old Quindaro Museum. But the museum continued to fall into disrepair, Hope-Paul said.

Before conditions got any worse, Hope-Paul said, they removed the photos and artifacts.

In the years since, holes in the roof have caused extensive water damage inside.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR The condition of the Old Quindaro Museum, at 3432 N. 29th St. in Kansas City, Kansas, has deteriorated for years. There are now gaping holes in the roof and extensive water damage inside.

Hope-Paul took over Concerned Citizens of Old Quindaro in 2021, with the goal of continuing her uncle’s work of preserving the history of the Black families who lived in the community — like her own.

“It's kind of a very niche thing because we look at it as descendant-led storytelling,” Hope-Paul said.

Martin, with the Wyandotte County Museum, said it’s unique that people with direct ties and descendants to Quindaro are involved with restoring a museum that’s dedicated to the place.

“It's not just the building, it's not just the documents and the photos and the artifacts, but the people that are actually curating this and telling these stories have this long oral history associated with that information as well,” Martin said. “I think that brings an extra level of power to what it is that they're doing.”

In 2025, the former John Walker home was placed on the Register of Historic Kansas Places. That designation means renovations to the site have to be tailored to protect the history of the home.

If Concerned Citizens can raise the money, that $30,000 historic structure report will detail what needs to be fixed and create a pathway to rehabilitate the building.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR The Quindaro Historical Marker, at the corner of North 27th Street and Sewell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, marks the entrance to the Quindaro ruins, overlooking the Missouri River. A bill working its way through Congress would designate the townsite as a National Historic Landmark.

‘Good news for all Quindaro’

Recently, Concerned Citizens hosted its first community clean-up at the Old Quindaro Museum, where community members helped clean up debris and learned more about the site’s history and the group’s efforts to preserve it.

Hope-Paul said the aim is to apply and get the building on the National Register of Historic Places next year.

Meanwhile, the Quindaro townsite itself is working through Congress to become a National Historic Landmark. In November, the Quindaro Townsite National Landmark Act passed out of committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As she works on restoring the museum, Hope-Paul said broader recognition of the area’s history could boost other historical preservation efforts in Quindaro.

“We'll take any good news we can get for Quindaro,” Hope-Paul said. “Good news for the ruins is good news for all of Quindaro.”