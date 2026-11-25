Throughout the fall, Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal studied hard to pass his government class, a requirement to graduate from McDonald County High School in southwest Missouri.

On Oct. 26, the 19-year-old senior wore a blue jumpsuit and held a landline phone as he squinted to read a flashcard in his classmate's hand through a computer screen. He was at the Greene County Jail in Springfield, Missouri, on an immigration hold.

Gonzalez, who lived in Noel, Missouri, until his detention, came to the United States in April 2024 from Mexico, seeking asylum with his family.

Rebecca Pullen / Provided / Provided A McDonald County High School student tutors Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal in government while he is detained at the Greene County Jail on Oct. 26, 2026.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Noel's population is about 2,000, with Hispanic or Latino people — many of them immigrants — accounting for almost 40% of the town's population.

Daniel Vaughn, city marshal for Noel, pulled Gonzalez over for speeding and arrested him for driving without a license on his way home from a soccer game on Sept. 29, according to a 911 call transcript obtained by The Midwest Newsroom and texts between Gonzalez and a teacher. Gonzalez had a work visa and a Social Security card but did not update his number, his teacher, Rebecca Pullen, told The Midwest Newsroom.

The high school student's immigration detention, authorized through a 287(g) agreement signed by Vaughn, sent the small town into an uproar. Word of Gonzalez's arrest quickly spread through the community, leading to Vaughn's suspension and the termination of the town's 287(g) agreement.

These arrangements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement allow local and state departments to perform aspects of immigration enforcement, including in jails and at traffic stops.

The Midwest Newsroom found that, as in Noel, 287(g) agreements can sow community distrust in local law enforcement, create fear among immigrants and cause confusion about which federal, state and local departments can enforce certain laws.

"It shifts focus for local agencies from their traditional role, which is to protect public safety and security in their communities, to assisting ICE in their immigration enforcement functions," said Muzaffar Chishti, a lawyer and senior fellow at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute who has studied 287(g) agreements since their creation in 1996.

Glory Reitz / Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Daniel Vaughn, the now-former marshal of Noel, Missouri, prepares to present a standard report to the Noel Board of Aldermen during a regular meeting on Oct. 13, 2026. In a closed session following the regular meeting, the board voted unanimously to suspend Vaughn.

The number of agencies signing 287(g) agreements , named after section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act , has rapidly increased. In August alone, nearly 30 agencies in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska joined, one of the largest spikes in enrollment in a single month this year, according to ICE data. Since January 2025, more than 200 departments or agencies across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska have signed on for financial and public safety incentives, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

Early in the second Trump administration, only 135 law enforcement organizations nationwide had signed a memorandum with ICE. Since then, more than 2,600 additional agencies have done so, according to ICE data .

There are three types of 287(g) agreements. Some departments choose to sign onto one, two or all three.

Task Force Model : Sheriff's deputies are trained to arrest, interrogate and detain immigrants they believe are in the country illegally. These are typically performed at traffic stops.

: Sheriff's deputies are trained to arrest, interrogate and detain immigrants they believe are in the country illegally. These are typically performed at traffic stops. Warrant Service Officer : Officers can execute immigration warrants in jails or correctional facilities.

: Officers can execute immigration warrants in jails or correctional facilities. Jail Enforcement Model : Officers are authorized to interrogate detainees they believe are noncitizens, execute arrest warrants and serve removal warrants in jails or correctional facilities, detain and transport arrested immigrants to ICE detention facilities.

In Kimball County, Nebraska, Sheriff Dave Hottell recently ended his agency's warrant service officer agreement to instead sign onto the task force model, he told The Midwest Newsroom in an email. He said it is "more fitting" for the agency, and he hopes to train five officers, including himself.

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office in Bartlett, Nebraska, no longer has an active 287(g) agreement, the department confirmed in an email to The Midwest Newsroom. When the former sheriff resigned in July, he also terminated the agreement, office manager Amy Spencer said.

Steph Conquest-Ware / The Midwest Newsroom Two deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Springfield, Missouri, exit the facility which houses the county jail on Oct. 27, 2026. The Greene County Sheriff's Office has a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain people in ICE custody. More than 4,000 people have been detained on an ICE hold at the jail since May 2025, according to the Southern Missouri Immigration Alliance.

Eroding trust

When a local law enforcement agency adopts an ICE agreement without explaining what it means for the people in their town or county, it "erodes the relationship and trust" between them and the communities they work for, said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, president of Major County Sheriffs of America , one of the largest law enforcement associations in the United States.

"The concerns get amplified when it's not being done right," Gualtieri told The Midwest Newsroom. A supporter of the 287(g) program, he said agencies could do a better job to clearly communicate what 287(g) entails, how it will roll out and who it will affect.

Chisti of the Migration Policy Institute said the rise of the 287(g) program since January 2025 is unprecedented.

"In many ways, this is kind of a paradigm shift in the relationship between federal and state and local law enforcement agencies, and also about the role that local police departments have to play in the context of our federal system," Chishti said.

A clash in Wichita

More than 150 Wichita residents crowded a Nov. 10, 2026, city council meeting about the proposed Wichita Trust and Safety resolution, which would prohibit the police department from entering a 287(g) agreement and establish a "mattering and belonging" committee to offer resources to Wichita immigrants. Most members of the public in attendance appeared to support the measure.

"It makes clear the distinction between city government and federal immigration services," said Logan DeMond, director of policy and research at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas . "Above all, it sends a clear message to the community that here in Wichita, you matter, and the city won't go out of its way to do ICE's dirty work for them by entering into one of these 287(g) agreements."

Wichita City Council / Screengrab / Screengrab Logan DeMond, director of policy and research at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, spoke in support of a resolution to ban the Wichita Police Department from signing a 287(g) agreement at a city council meeting on Nov. 10, 2026.

The Wichita Police Department does not have a 287(g) agreement, and the chief has said on the record that he does not plan to sign one, said City Councilman Joseph Shepard at the meeting.

"I feel very strongly that having the commitment from the police chief, while it means a lot, it is not a policy," said Shepard, who proposed the measure.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction in Wichita, is part of the warrant service officer program with ICE, and immigration enforcement activity has been prevalent in the city and throughout Kansas . This includes the recent arrest of Yessica Peña, owner of Lady Burritos in Wichita, and her family, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant . After receiving an order of removal, they moved to Mexico and are working on settling down, another post said .

"It's time for healing and it's time to let everybody know they belong in our city," Shepard said. "And the federal government is going to do what the federal government does, but you don't get to use our resources to do it."

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu, a first-generation immigrant from Guatemala, and a libertarian according to Ballotpedia , shared her concern about adopting the prohibition of "an agreement the city isn't considering, could draw unnecessary attention to Wichita, and make things worse for the people its supporters want to help."

Council members spoke for and against explicitly banning 287(g) agreements. The proposal had enough votes to be put on the agenda for a vote and public comment.

Bob Gualtieri, the Major County Sheriffs of America president, said pushback against 287(g) agreements is a losing strategy for communities.

"By fighting ICE, you're making it worse because do you think ICE is going away? Of course not, at least not for the next two years," Gualtieri said. "So what are you doing by fighting this and making this political statement? You're really harming your community."

An 'attractive' arrangement

Kasey Keesaman is the sheriff for DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri. He heard about 287(g) agreements from fellow sheriffs in his region.

Keesaman called the funding options for agencies that adopt these contracts "attractive," especially because small counties like his have fewer resources than law enforcement agencies in larger cities.

An ICE brochure advertising the task force model to sheriffs and police chiefs promises $7,500 of equipment per trained officer, $100,000 for new vehicles per agreement and reimbursement of salaries and benefits.

“A $20,000 or $10,000 equipment fund — they can write that off, and it’s not that big of a deal,” Keesaman said. “It means the world to us because we have to keep vehicles up to date.” Sheriff Kasey Keesaman, DeKalb County, Missouri

Keesaman signed a task force agreement with ICE on April 1, according to public records. However, Keesaman told The Midwest Newsroom that he and his deputies have yet to make an immigration-related arrest. The rural county has a population around 10,000 people and fewer than 2% were born in another country, according to U.S. Census data .

"A lot of these jurisdictions have been attracted to these shiny objects of getting two new cars, even though they may not have enough unauthorized people in their communities," said Chishti of the Migration Policy Institute. "So the incentives for some of these things are perverse, which are then affecting obviously both public safety and the trust."

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has 13 deputies, Keesaman said. Five have been trained as task force officers. Though Keesaman has not used the 287(g) program yet, he said the potential to know if someone with a criminal background is traveling through his county or in one of his facilities is valuable.

Statewide agreements

County sheriffs and police chiefs are not the only ones who have signed these memorandums with ICE. Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska each have at least one state law enforcement department with a 287(g) agreement. In Iowa, the state's Department of Public Safety — which includes the highway patrol — signed onto the task force model in March 2025.

"Even within the same state, you can have different outcomes determined by what policy the local jurisdiction decided to adopt with respect to 287(g)," Chishti said.

“Even within the same state, you can have different outcomes determined by what policy the local jurisdiction decided to adopt with respect to 287(g)." Muzaffar Chishti, Migration Policy Institute

Depending on where an immigrant is stopped, on a highway or a county back road, a routine traffic stop can turn into an ICE hold.

On or around April 19, 2025, Ninoska Campos was traveling home from Dubuque to Iowa City after doing a roofing job when she and several other immigrant workers were pulled over by the Iowa State Patrol, she told The Midwest Newsroom in Spanish through an interpreter. It surprised her, she said, when the officer did not ask the driver for a license or registration. Instead, he directed everyone to show them identification and proof of immigration status. The Iowa State Patrol has a 287(g) agreement with ICE.

The state trooper asked the driver and Campos' husband to step out of the car, she said, and she quickly called Escucha Mi Voz, an Iowa immigrant advocacy agency, for help. Campos said six or seven people were in the car that day, and although no one got arrested, the situation traumatized her.

Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa urged law enforcement officers to cooperate and work with ICE. Campos said she hopes new Gov.-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, will change that.

"As an immigrant worker, as an Iowa community member and resident, I just want to ask our new governor-elect, Rob Sand, that this 287(g) agreement be ended because it is impacting the immigrant community a lot," Campos said in Spanish.

The Sand campaign did not respond to The Midwest Newsroom's request for comment.

This is not goodbye'

Many in Noel, Missouri, had never heard of a 287(g) agreement before Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal's arrest. The town, one of few in the state that still has a town marshal, will soon vote on whether to keep the elected position or change to an appointed chief, the McDonald County Press reported .

Steph Conquest-Ware / The Midwest Newsroom / The Midwest Newsroom Rodrigo Carbajal Gonzalez's mother and older brother honored him with his team at the McDonald County High School senior night game on Oct. 27, 2026.

On Oct. 27, the stadium lights shone on the players

and their fans at a slightly windy nighttime soccer game at McDonald County High School. Many parents and students were in the stands to celebrate senior night. But not everyone could make it.

"It feels like a piece of us, our team, is missing," said Francisco Villatoro, a senior on the McDonald County High School boys soccer team. "We miss Rodrigo a lot. We would love it if he was here with us."

Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal only spoke Spanish when he arrived at McDonald County High School in April 2024.

"He can speak pretty fluent English now," said Rebecca Pullen, Gonzalez's English as a Second Language teacher. "Rodrigo is a student that all teachers dream about. It makes our job easy because not only does he show up every day, he is respectful, he's kind, he's generous, and he works hard, and he gives it his all."

After the game, the seniors and their parents walked across the field as principal Angie Brewer read letters written by the soccer players to honor their time on the team. Pullen worked with Gonzalez on his letter while he was in the Greene County Jail. Brewer read it on his behalf.

"Thank you for everything, especially your thoughts and prayers. Please take care of yourselves. This is not goodbye. It's a see you soon, my team," he wrote.

Gonzalez plans to move back to Mexico so that he does not have to stay in jail, Pullen confirmed to The Midwest Newsroom. He has invoked his Christian faith throughout his time in custody.

"Even if an army camps around me, my heart will not fear," Brewer read, in tears, from Gonzalez's letter. "Even if war rises against me, I will be confident. Amen."

The Midwest Newsroom is an enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio , KCUR , Nebraska Public Media , St. Louis Public Radio and NPR . There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here . The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project . We invite you to review our ethics and practices here .

METHODOLOGY Steph Conquest-Ware traveled to Noel, Missouri, and attended a McDonald County High School soccer game to speak with Rodrigo Gonzalez Carbajal's family, teachers, soccer team, classmates and other concerned residents. They also interviewed lawyers and experts in law enforcement and 287(g) agreements. Conquest-Ware also spoke over the phone with sheriffs who have signed 287(g) agreements and immigrants who have been affected by them. They also virtually attended a Wichita City Council meeting.

REFERENCES Wichita City Council Rejects Community Call for Trust and Safety, Chooses to Stand With ICE (ACLU Kansas | November 2026)

Delegation of Immigration Authority Section 287(g) Immigration and Nationality Act (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | November 2026)

Memorandum of Agreement 287(g) Jail Enforcement Model (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | June 2025)

Memorandum of Agreement 287(g) Warrant Service Officer Program (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | June 2025)

Memorandum of Agreement 287(g) Task Force Model (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | June 2025)

TYPE OF ARTICLE News — Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

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