A flavorful addition at Made in KC this fall is just one scoop of opportunity for Zoe Mays as she packages Scream Queens vegan ice cream for a wider audience — moving from pitch competitions and pop-ups to the next stage of business.

“People were asking, ‘When are you going to be in grocery stores? When are you going to get a brick-and-mortar?’” said Mays, who debuted the line of plant-based treats in 2024. “So, we reached out to Made in KC and applied to partner with them in some of their locations. They were super enthusiastic.”

It’s a measured approach as the founder considers her next moves, she said, noting Scream Queens’ successful first season this summer as a vendor at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.

“Our growth to date has been very much propelled by demand and limited by capacity. I didn’t expect this growth by any means,” Mays acknowledged. “It’s nice to sit and think about our goals.”

The Made in KC deal — which recently saw Scream Queens haul freezers into the local-first retailer’s Country Club Plaza and Lenexa City Center marketplace locations — came about because of a mix of “fantastic product, every single flavor” and founder quality, said Keith Bradley, co-owner of Made in KC.

Scott Wolf / Startland News Haidee Clauer and Keith Mays pose with a new Scream Queens freezer at the Made in KC Marketplace on the Country Club Plaza.

Mays — who launched the business as a side hustle amid her firefighter/paramedic career with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical — also is a former barista and bartender at Made in KC’s Outta the Blue concept in Leawood, Bradley noted.

But personal familiarity was just the cherry on top, he said.

“One of the trends we’ve noticed across Kansas City, with the success of our farmers’ markets — particularly the Overland Park Farmers’ Market — is trying to support vendors who have built up a great following through the markets and to try to continue that support when farmers’ market season slows down,” Bradley said. “One of our main missions at Made in KC is to make shopping and supporting local convenient, and a part of the fabric of what it means to be a Kansas Citian.”

“Working with Scream Queens aligns nicely with that,” he continued.

The brand started from a simple place: Mays’ girlfriend bemoaned the lack of enticing vegan ice cream flavors, she recalled. The first flavors came from their tiny apartment kitchen.

“I never thought about owning my own business,” she said. “So, this has been driven by the product and the idea. The entrepreneurship part, I’m very much learning as I go.”

Nikki Overfelt Chifalu / Startland News Zoe Mays, founder of Scream Queens, takes questions from judges during the Food Biz Con pitch competition at K-State Olathe.

Earlier this year, Mays won the Food Biz Con pitch competition hosted by Square One Small Business Services at Mid-Continent Public Library. The prize money helped her set up for Scream Queens’ farmers market run in Overland Park.

“We started really strong and had a wonderful season,” she said. “That opened up a lot of other doors.”

One of those doors: another high-profile pitch competition.

Out of 100 applicants, Scream Queens was selected as one of 10 finalists for the AltCap Your Biz Pitch Competition, coordinated by AltCap — a Kansas City-based Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) — to coincide this year with Global Entrepreneurship Week-Kansas City.

Ultimately, Mays earned second-place at the Nov. 18 competition — winning $20,000 toward helping production meet demand for Scream Queens, she said.

Click here to read more about the 2026 winners of the AltCap Your Biz Competition.

Support from the local entrepreneurial ecosystem has already helped Mays to hire event staff and kitchen staff, she said. It’s a shift that has allowed her to work more on the business and less in it.

She’d love to return to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market in the spring and add a second farmers market as well, she said, describing encouragement from other vendors who sell at multiple markets.

“I found the small business community in Kansas City to be incredibly receptive and collaborative,” Mays said. “I’m pretty excited to make more connections and see where else we can sell pints.”

Long term, she wants to open her own brick-and-mortar space.

“We’re talking about filling the niche that I think is missing right now in Kansas City, which is late-night, alcohol-free spaces,” Mays said. “Having a café with coffee and ice cream that’s open a little bit later for people who want to be out and socialize without being in a bar is our grand vision.”

Scott Wolf / Startland News Fans of Scream Queens grab scoops of the vegan ice cream from founder Zoe Mays at a weekend KC Roller Warriors event at Memorial Hall.

In the meantime, she’s preparing for Scream Queens’ second season as a vending partner with KC Roller Warriors. Each team has signature flavors, as do the refs. The league is adding a new team this year, which means the debut of a new team flavor.

The current star on Scream Queens’ roster: lemon blueberry basil.

“It’s fresh-squeezed lemons and real blueberries and real basil,” said Mays, describing the all-time bestseller, which is available through select Made in KC stores.

“A lot of ice cream that you can buy at the grocery store just tastes sweet and it doesn’t have the depth of flavor … I think that’s what differentiates us. It’s not just about tasting sweet.”

And Mays’ personal favorite?

“I go back to orange blossom pistachio,” she said. “It’s our most lightning rod, controversial flavor.”

This story was originally published on Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

