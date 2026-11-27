This year’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree rolled into Kansas City in early November on two separate trucks — with Mayor Quinton Lucas riding along in the passenger seat.

One truck carried the trunk of the 100-foot Douglas fir, while the other hauled the massive lower branches.

“When they throw that tarp back, you get this waft of pine tree scent, and it just smells like Christmas right away," said Tina Luckett, Crown Center’s entertainment marketing manager.

Luckett has worked on the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree project for more than 20 years. Since there aren’t any local firs tall enough, she travels to Oregon every other year to select the specific trees for Kansas City’s next few Christmases.

“I'm looking specifically for a really nice top,” Luckett said. “ And I'm also looking for a very straight stick, because if it has any kind of curvature to it, then that's gonna really stand out when it's alone here on the square.”

Once the tree arrives at Crown Center, a crane lifts the trunk into place, and crews spend the weekend attaching branches and boughs, including some from other trees.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The Mayor's Christmas Tree is decorated with a variety of green, red and silver ornaments with strands of lights running through them. The process takes weeks.

“By [the following] Monday morning, it looks like a proper Christmas tree,” Luckett said.

Decorating takes another two and a half weeks.

When the lights switch on at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 , the towering spectacle will take its place as the centerpiece of Crown Center — and mark the official start of the holiday season in Kansas City.

But long before Kansas Citians gathered around the mayor’s tree for a light show, when this tradition first began 150 years ago, people were coming for a meal.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The Mayor's Christmas Tree rises above the holiday village being assembled at Crown Center on Nov. 24, 2026.

A Christmas meal — with the mayor’s approval

In 1878, Kansas City was still a young, growing city, centered around the railroads, livestock and commerce along the Missouri River.

Michael Wells, a senior librarian for Kansas City Public Library , said there wasn’t much of a social safety net at that time for struggling residents.

“When you think of frontier towns right on the edge of the American prairie, you think of every person for themselves, and there's not really a spirit of charity there that exists,” Wells said.

The mayor’s office was tasked with providing for people in need. Mayor George Shelley organized a Christmas charity drive, soliciting donations from more than 300 local businesses and individuals. Those contributions helped fill baskets with enough food for families to prepare a holiday meal.

Kansas City Public Library / Kansas City Public Library Kansas City Mayor George Shelley established the charity in 1878.

Shelley also provided firewood to help residents heat their homes, left out on the square for people to take.

“He didn’t wanna see anyone in Kansas City in need go without a Christmas meal at that time of year,” Wells said.

But receiving assistance required appearing before the mayor himself, first at his office in the current-day River Market. There, a rather modest tree greeted them.

Shelley determined whether someone needed help — and sometimes turned people away. Wells compared the process to “people coming to like a medieval king and sort of like pleading their case.” The following Christmas, Shelley held a larger gathering at Turner Hall.

In his research, Wells found that the former mayor donated a complete collection of Charles Dickens' works to the city hospital. Wells said reading about Shelley's charity reminded him of “A Christmas Carol” — especially Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation into a generous man.

But when Shelley left office, the tradition left with him. His successor, Mayor Charles Chace, “was just more of a Thanksgiving fan,” and moved the charity and festivities to late November.

But by 1881, organizers were struggling to keep the event going.

“ No one is really taking responsibility for it this year,” Wells said. “The mayor’s no longer involved. Some of the outside organizations that had helped the year before weren’t stepping up.”

For nearly three decades, the mayor’s holiday celebration disappeared.

A bigger party, with a bigger tree

Kansas City Public Library Kansas City Mayor Thomas Crittenden revived the tradition in 1908.

It was Kansas City Mayor Thomas Crittenden who revived the Christmas tradition in 1908, after helping organize a holiday party for the Eagles Club the year before. But he wanted to make room for even more people.

Crittenden established the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, raising about $10,000 for a party at Convention Hall. Inside, Wells said, visitors encountered what contemporary accounts called “the largest tree that was obtainable,” surrounded by food baskets, candy and toys.

About 6,000 people showed up, including visitors from outside Kansas City. Some children had to go home empty-handed, prompting organizers to hold another giveaway the following day.

Crittenden’s response, Wells said, was to raise more money and make the next year’s party even bigger.

The celebrations also offered something unusual in a segregated city: The Mayor’s Christmas Tree parties were open to “all nationalities, creeds, colors and races,” according to Wells.

In the 1950s, Mayor H. Roe Bartle reshaped the tradition again. He expanded the charity’s focus to include older adults and people with disabilities, and replaced the Christmas parties with the public tree-lighting ceremony we know today.

State Historical Society of Missouri Even through a time of racial segregation, Kansas City's Christmas parties were open to all races.

The tree moved from Gillham Park to Crown Center in the 1970s. Over time, organizers settled on a size that suited its new surroundings.

“ We tried a few different sizes, like 80 feet, 85 feet, but when we hit 100 feet, we were like, ‘That's it. That's what looks impressive out on the square. It fits the scale of our buildings and things around here,’” Luckett said.

Kansas City Public Library Kansas City Mayor H. Roe Bartle began the Christmas tree lighting ceremony we know today.

What the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund does today

After the holidays, the tree is taken down in mid-January and becomes part of next year’s fundraising.

Its wood is made into limited-edition, keepsake ornaments , designed by Hallmark artists, which are sold off to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund . Last year, Kansas City raised over $50,000 for the fund through philanthropic and private donations.

Crown Center pays for any costs associated with the tree, from purchasing and transportation to decoration and disassembly.

The fund supports older Kansas Citians, people with disabilities and families with children, but residents no longer have to plead their case to the mayor.

Instead they now apply for assistance through the city’s 311 call center, according to Kaleena James, Kansas City’s director of event operations. Assistance is currently distributed through Walmart gift cards.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The Mayor's Christmas Tree rises above the treeline at Crown Center on Nov. 24, 2026.

Current Mayor Quinton Lucas says the tree reminds him of the real purpose of the season.

“ The charitable purpose is one of the things I've cared about the most. It's not about the commercialism, it's not about the other major things and events,” Lucas said.

“ It's about Christmas. It's not about everything else that divides us, everything else that costs families and parents a whole lot of money. It's about being able to celebrate it.”

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Crown Center also holds additional shows throughout the holiday season, when the Mayor’s Christmas Tree is relit.