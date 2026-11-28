The holiday season is upon us, and no place does it better than Kansas City. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends or family-friendly fun, keep reading for classic Kansas City traditions and holiday-season experiences.

Opening this month

GloWild: Hidden Treasure transforms the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium through light sculptures and magical scenes. The exhibit is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on select days now until Dec. 27. Tickets start at $22. Discounted tickets are available for “Friends of the Zoo” members.

Pack your vehicle (safely) with all your favorite people to see Winter Magic 2026 , a holiday light party at Platte Purchase Park. The drive-through experience is open nightly now until Jan. 2. Admission starts at $20 per vehicle.

The Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens is a celebration of holiday lighting paired with the natural beauty of Kansas City’s local botanical garden. Bundle up to enjoy a family-friendly evening with a stroll through the gardens. The festival is open on select days between now and Jan. 3. Tickets start at $19 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+), and $12 for children (5-12). Children 0-4 are free. Parking is $10 per vehicle or free for Powell Gardens members.

Kate Mays / KCUR 89.3 Skaters on the ice at the Crown Center Ice Terrace.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace has delighted all ages of skaters for 54 seasons. Anyone age 4 and older can skate for $10. Children under 4 are free with a paid admission ticket. You can bring your own skates at no cost, or rent some for $6. If you’re a regular, grab a season pass for $140. The Ice Terrace is open daily from November through March, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Enjoy A Christmas Carol , the classic holiday play, presented by KCRep at Spencer Theater on select dates between now and Dec. 24. Hot tip: KCRep guarantees the lowest priced tickets on their “Scrooge Saver” dates. Remaining dates include November 24 and 25. Tickets start at $44.

Kansas City Ballet The Kansas City Ballet performs "The Nutcracker" from Thanksgiving weekend until Christmas.

Christmas in the Park , hosted by Jackson County Parks and Rec , celebrates its 39th year with more than 1 million lights lining a drive-through experience. The drive begins at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex and takes you through Longview Lake Campground. The event is open nightly from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged to support local charities.

Tom’s Town Distilling Co will transform into its Tinsel Town alter ego from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31. Enjoy festive holiday cocktails and decor with your $10 entry fee. Walk-ins are welcome but online reservations are recommended.

CPKC Stadium invites you to Light up the Pitch from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. This unique holiday experience will take you on a one-hour, self-guided tour through festive attractions and holiday lights within the stadium. Don’t miss the s’mores station and the opportunity to write letters to KC Current players. Tickets start at $35.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience is back from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20 at Crown Center. Live performances, shopping, workshops, and holiday magic will be on deck at Crown Center . Tickets start at $20 for a Night on the Square Pass and $99 for a Day Pass.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The Mayor's Christmas Tree rises above the treeline at Crown Center on Nov. 24, 2026.

Parkville , Missouri will host its Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Nov. 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Pocket Park. The event features family-friendly activities, including a balloon artist, holiday cookies, and a build-your-own-bear vendor. Attendance is free.

Looking for unique presents to buy? City Market will host the 9th Annual Merry Market on weekends from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features local artists, makers, farmers, gifts, treats, and more. Admission is free.

The Kansas City Ballet will present The Nutcracker , a timeless tale that follows young Clara on a whimsical journey with iconic music. Shows are available on select dates between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24. Tickets start at $39.

KC Wine Co & KC Pumpkin Patch will host Winter Wonderland , a musical light experience, on Fridays-Sundays at 5:30 p.m. from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20. Tickets start at $9.95. And if you want a more unique experience, book a Cow Cuddling Session to snuggle up with a miniature Highland cow inside the Winter Wonderland. Cow cuddling is $21.11 per person and comes with an admission to the wonderland.

More than 80 area choirs will fill the Crown Center atrium with music between Nov. 30 and Dec. 17. Choirs perform every 45 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Attendance is free.

Opening in December

Kansas City Symphony The Christmas Festival with the Kansas City Symphony.

Enjoy the Holiday Sparkle Candlelight Concert on Dec. 1 at Country Club Christian Church. The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will present classic selections by Bach, Handel, and Corelli, all under candlelight. Tickets start at $25, with discounted tickets available for students and active military or veterans.

Kansas City's iconic Tuba Christmas returns twice this month — at noon on Friday, Dec. 1 and on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public, and it's $15 to register if you've got a tuba and want to perform yourself.

Sar-Ko Aglow transforms Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park into a colorful wonderland with miles of light strands from Dec. 4 to Jan. 18. Walk around Rose’s Pond to enjoy the view. Admission is free.

The Missouri Town Living History Museum will host A Christmas Celebration on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An $8 ticket ($4 for youth and seniors) will give you access to a Victorian Christmas experience with crafts, clothing, decor, and historical demonstrations.

Visit downtown Liberty to enjoy Hometown Holidays on Dec. 5. From 2-5 p.m., you’ll find children’s crafts, s’mores, shopping, games, a petting zoo, and more. Don’t miss the tree lighting at 5:10 p.m. Admission is free.