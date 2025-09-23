Caspar DowdyReporter, KBIA
Caspar Dowdy is a journalism and environmental science double-major at the University of Missouri, specializing in local science, health and environmental issues around the Midwest.
After the shooting death of Stephens College student Aiyanna Williams in downtown Columbia, University of Missouri System president Mun Choi demanded the "cleanup of homeless encampments." However, the suspect has no connection to the unhoused community.
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi sent a letter to university employees that disruptive speech may be grounds for discipline or termination. It comes as institutions and businesses fire workers who share their thoughts about the killing of Charlie Kirk.