Farmers say Title One — a farm bill program that sends money when crop prices or harvests get low enough — isn’t working as a buffer against tough years. Yet others argue the nearly 100-year-old safety net is costing billions of dollars with few strings attached.
General Motors says the strike that shut down the Wentzville plant near St. Louis means there may not be enough parts to assemble cars in Kansas City, Kansas.
More than 2,000 applications were submitted for medical marijuana licenses in 2019, but fewer than 400 were ultimately awarded. And while the state doesn’t track the race of those who got a license, people in the burgeoning industry say few went to Black-owned businesses.
The wealth gap has widened to historic levels. Half of Americans hold just 2% of all the nation’s wealth, while two-thirds of it is held by the top 10% of households.
Millions of American consumers still rely on 3G devices and technology, and its phase-out is underway as 5G services expands across the country.
Fired director of Kansas City agency changed nepotism rules, paid her husband and gave herself a loanIt’s not often in the public eye, but the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City is an influential organization that has shaped commercial development in the city. The ouster of its leader has placed the EDC in the spotlight.
Overland Park trucking company got $700 million from the CARES Act after support from Trump officialsA congressional subcommittee is asking for records that would show any communications between Trump White House staffers and representatives of Overland Park, Kansas, trucking company Yellow Corporation. The committee wants to know why Yellow got a $700 million CARES Act loan.
The Kansas City Manager reported a phone call that he received from City Council member Teresa Loar in August. He viewed the call as an attempt to get him to intervene in negotiations for a concession contract at Kansas City International Airport.
Banks can be reluctant to lend to Black-owned businesses and nonprofits. That's why a Juneteenth fundraiser is stepping in to get Kansas City organizations access to capital.
Washington University researchers say women could be in trouble financially for years to come because of significant job losses during the crisis.
Kansas City's Live Entertainment Venues Look To New Grant For Hope As They Limp Along With Little RevenueThe Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is a new program that will offer eligible venues 45% of their 2019 gross earned revenue.
How Northwest Missouri's "Quilt Town" Has Survived Since The Pandemic Kept Its 32,000 Monthly Tourists AwayHamilton, Missouri, is seeking to diversify its attractions, even as it eagerly awaits the return of visitors to its popular fabric shops.
After Pandemic Causes Drop In Church Attendance, These Kansas City Churches Are Doing Well FinanciallyChurch attendance has dropped by a third in 2020, and churches have had to find creative ways to make up for that financially.
Although expected since April, the move marks a new era in one of downtown’s largest attractions.