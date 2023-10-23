Johnson County school board races are competitive this year. Here's a guide

Voters have the opportunity to change the makeup of the school boards leading some of the largest districts in Johnson County on Nov. 7.

School board seats are considered nonpartisan and, at one point, were low-profile affairs. But in this year’s races, culture wedge issues like diversity initiatives, book bans and teaching about race continue to take center stage in Johnson County.

Those issues come up often in the races for board of education seats in the Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, Olathe, De Soto, Spring Hill, and Gardner-Edgerton school districts.

Races for seats on the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school boards have candidates split along ideological lines with distinctly different visions that could shift the direction of their districts.

Candidates in Blue Valley formed two competing slates: a group of mostly incumbents called "The A+ Team" that represents the status quo, and newcomers known as “Blue Valley Excellence” who are pushing back against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Conservative candidates in Shawnee Mission also argued in a forum with the Shawnee Mission Post that an increased focus on diversity is to blame for declines in student achievement.

Opponents in both districts contended their schools are on the right path and teach some of the highest-achieving students in the state.

Races in the Olathe School District are also not without controversy. Second-time candidate Jennifer Gilmore is running while also suingthe district after it removed her from a school board meeting.

Gilmore was part of a conservative slate of candidates who ran in 2021 against mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brian Connell, one of two group members who made it onto the board, was censured from his position in May for persistent outbursts.

Two conservative candidates running on an informal slate — Jim McMullen and Kaety Bowers — also won seats in 2021 on the Blue Valley School Board. However, Bowers resigned earlier this year. Voters in Shawnee Mission elected moderate candidates to their board of education that year.

Candidates running for a spot on the De Soto school board will be entrusted with guiding the district through an anticipated period of growth with the creation of the Panasonic plant.

Here’s a guide to all of the races and candidates on next Tuesday’s ballot.

Blue Valley Board of Education

Member 1

Member 2

Member 3

Member 7, At-large

A video of the candidate forum can be found at the Shawnee Mission Post.

Shawnee Mission Board of Education

Member 1

Member 3

Jessica Hembree

Mark Tallent

Member 5

Member 7, At-large

A look at candidates' responses to a questionnaire can be found at The Kansas City Beacon. A video of the candidate forum can be found at the Shawnee Mission Post.

Olathe Board of Education

Member 1

Member 2

Brad Boyd

Jesse Gillam

Member 4

Member 7, at-large

A look at candidates' responses to a questionnaire can be found at The Kansas City Beacon.

De Soto Board of Education

Member 1

Chad Philhour

William (Bill) Fletcher

Member 2

Member 3

Member 7, at-large

Andrew Jacober

Anh-Nguyet Nguyen

A video of the candidate forum can be found at the Shawnee Mission Post.

Spring Hill Board of Education

Member 1

Doug Hull

Shelby Helms

Stephanie Bingman Kice

Member 2

April Horne

Sara Aguyaho

Member 3

Jon Chitwood

Member 7, at-large

Anna Baker

Gardner-Edgerton Board of Education

Member 1

Emma Jones

Russell Ellis

Member 2

Member 3

Member 7, at-large

Heath Freeman

Threasa Lang

Polls open on election day at 7 a.m. on Nov. 7. and close at 7 p.m. Early voting in person begins on Oct. 28 in Johnson County.